Russia has pulled all its vessels out of the Sea of Azov, a body of water connected to the Black Sea, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian navy said.

“There are no longer any Russian naval vessels in the Sea of Azov,” spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said, adding that Moscow has “begun to suspect something”.

Ukraine’s successful attacks on targets in Russian-annexed Crimea and elsewhere in the Black Sea have forced the Russian navy to rebase many of its ships elsewhere.

Kyiv does not have a specialised naval branch, but has succeeding in taking out 27 of the total 80 warships Russia had in its Black Sea Fleet before the invasion. It has done so by damaging or destroying them using drones, landing ships, missile boats, a submarine and a patrol vessel.

Meanwhile, Russia’s latest attack on civilians in Ukraine has struck the office of a Swiss mine-clearing NGO, killing at least three people in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

The attack injured six others and damaged the office of Fondation Suisse De Déminage, the local governor said. Rescue operations continued into the night.