Russia-Ukraine war live: Two of Putin’s warships hit in Crimea strikes, Kyiv says
Comes after Russia launched 57 missiles and drones on Ukraine Sunday morning, including an attack on capital Kyiv
Two Russian warships have been hit in attacks on the annexed Crimean peninsula on Sunday, Ukraine has said.
Moscow said air defences had shot down more than 10 missiles over the port of Sevastopol during the incident in the early hours.
“The defence forces of Ukraine successfully hit the Azov and Yamal large landing ships, a communications centre and also several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea,” Ukraine’s military said.
The attack came after Poland accused Russia of violating its airspace on Sunday morning with a cruise missile launched at targets in western Ukraine.
Russia launched 57 missiles and drones on Ukraine in early on Sunday, including attacking Kyiv and the western region of Lviv that is near the Polish border.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said it would demand explanations from Russia over the airspace violation.
The incident came two days after Poland’s government announced it was preparing new legislation to boost the nation’s capacity for self-defence.
The Ukrainian military said it hit two large Russian landing ships in attacks on the annexed Crimean peninsula early on Sunday, as well as a communications centre and other infrastructure used by the Russian navy in the Black Sea.
The statement did not say how it hit the targets, but a Moscow-installed official in the region reported a major Ukrainian air attack and said air defences had shot down more than 10 missiles over the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
“The defence forces of Ukraine successfully hit the Azov and Yamal large landing ships, a communications centre and also several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea,” Ukraine’s military said.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app that a 65-year-old man was killed when three homes were hit by shrapnel.
He also said earlier on Sunday that transport infrastructure including passenger boats and buses were partially damaged, with windows broken on five boats. Three passenger buses, 13 school buses and one trolley bus were among vehicles damaged, he added.
Russian power plant knocked out after drone strike
A fire early on Monday at one of the largest thermal power plants in southwestern Russia took two of its units out of operation, briefly disrupting supply to customers, the region’s governor said.
But there were no casualties and authorities were investigating the cause of the fire at the Novocherkassk power plant in Rostov, the governor, Vasily Golubev, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia’s defence ministry said its forces destroyed 11 drones launched overnight over Rostov by Ukraine, which borders the region, but did not say if there was any related damage.
The Baza Telegram news channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, said the fire at the plant was caused by Ukraine’s drones, however.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. Ukraine made no immediate comment on the attacks.
Novocherkassk is one of the largest thermal power plants in Russia’s southwest, its owner, OGK-2, which is controlled by a subsidiary of Russia’s energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), opens new tab, says on its website.
Russia questions whether IS behind Crocus City Hall terror attack
Russia cast doubt on assertions by the United States that the Islamic State militant group was responsible for a gun attack on a concert hall outside Moscow which killed 137 people and injured 182 more.
In the deadliest attack inside Russia for two decades, four men burst into the Crocus City Hall on Friday night, spraying people with bullets just before Soviet-era rock group Picnic was to perform its hit “Afraid of Nothing”.
President Vladimir Putin said some people on “the Ukrainian side” had been prepared to spirit the gunmen across the border. Ukraine has denied any role in the attack and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Putin of seeking to divert blame for the concert hall attack by referring to Ukraine.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, called into question U.S. assertions that Islamic State, which once sought control over swathes of Iraq and Syria, was behind the attack.
“Attention - a question to the White House: Are you sure it’s ISIS? Might you think again about that?” Zakharova said in an article for the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.
Zakharova said the United States was spreading a version of the “bogeyman” of Islamic State to cover its “wards” in Kyiv and reminded readers that Washington supported the “mujahideen” fighters who fought Soviet forces in the 1980s.
Ukraine boosts power imports, halts export after Russian attack on energy system
Ukraine sharply increased imports of electricity and halted exports on Sunday after a series of missile and drone attacks on the country’s energy system, the energy ministry said.
“For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 14,900 megawatt hour (Mwh). No exports are expected,” the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine imported 3,300 Mwh a day before the attack on March 22, with exports of 2,148 Mwh.
Generating and transmission facilities were attacked by Russia on Friday, causing significant blackouts in many regions. Energy facilities in three Ukrainian regions were also attacked and on this Sunday morning.
The ministry said Russians had attempted to hit a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region.
Russia violates Poland’s airspace while Ukraine hits two large warships in Crimea
Poland has demanded an explanation from Moscow after a Russian cruise missile violated its airspace as it launched an attack on western Ukraine, the Polish armed forces said.
Missiles targeting the Lviv region during the early hours of Sunday morning passed close to the Polish border, with one entering its airspace for as long as 39 seconds.
The violation led to the Polish air force placing their F-16 fighter jets on high alert, with a warning that increased noise levels were expected in the southeastern part of the country.
Read the full story here:
Lions from war-torn Ukraine arrive at Yorkshire Wildlife Park to start new life
Yorkshire Wildlife Park has rescued four lions from war-torn Ukraine. Mother Aysa and her cubs, Emi, Santa and Teddi, spent nine months in a holding facility in Poland having escaped Russian bombs. Aysa, from a private collection in the Donetsk region, was abandoned as Vladimir Putin’s invaders occupied Ukraine. The park said Aysa was alone, malnourished and traumatised by bombings when she was rescued and taken to an interim sanctuary in Kyiv – where she gave birth to the cubs before they were all moved to a temporary facility at Poznan Zoo. On Tuesday, they were driven the 1,000 miles to Yorkshire, arriving at the wildlife park before being unloaded at their new home on Thursday.
Zelensky rejects Putin’s claims that Ukraine was involved in Moscow attack
Ukrainian president, Zelensky, has released a video statement rejecting Vladimir Putin’s claims that the country had involvement in the recent Moscow concert massacre. Despite ISIS claiming responsibility for the attack, the Kremlin still found a way to point the finger at Ukraine. “Instead of taking care of his Russian citizens and addressing them, this duffer Putin remained silent for a day, thinking about how to link this to Ukraine”, he told followers. “Those hundreds of thousands of Russians who are now killing on Ukrainian soil would certainly be enough to deter any terrorists.”
Latest strikes cause $97million dollars of damage to Ukraine infrastructure
President Volodymyr Zelensky said efforts to restore power supplies were under way in various regions, with the greatest difficulties in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
The country’s energy ministry and distributors said Ukraine ramped up imports of electricity and halted exports after the recent series of Russian attacks, in which top energy producer DTEK lost 50% of its capacity.
Volodymyr Kudritskyi, head of Ukrenergo, which operates Ukraine’s transmission lines, said the latest wave of strikes had caused damage of at least 90 million euros ($97 million).
Missile seen by Polish witness after breach into airspace
Speaking of Russia’s violation into Polish airspace, Henryk Zdyb, the head of the village of Oserdow, said in an interview with the daily Gazeta Wyborcza that he saw the missile, saying it produced a whistling sound.
“I saw a rapidly moving object in the sky. It was illuminated and flying quite low over the border with Ukraine,” he told the paper.
Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago, there have been a number of intrusions into Polish airspace, triggering worry in the European Union and NATO member state and reminding people of how close the war is.
“We have to come to terms with the fact that the war is taking place right next to us, and we are part of the confrontation between the West and Russia,” commentator Artur Bartkiewicz wrote in the Rzeczpospolita newspaper Sunday.
Underground gas storage site hit by Russian missiles
An underground gas storage site in Ukraine was attacked on Sunday in the latest wave of Russian missile strikes on power facilities, said Ukraine’s state-run Naftogaz energy firm, which added that gas supplies to consumers had not been affected.
The country’s energy ministry and distributors said Ukraine ramped up imports of electricity and halted exports on Sunday after the recent series of Russian attacks, in which top energy producer DTEK lost 50% of its capacity.
Russia attacked Ukrainian generating and transmission facilities on Friday, causing significant blackouts in many regions, and energy facilities in three Ukrainian regions were also attacked early on Sunday.
Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said equipment was damaged in the strike and repairs were proceeding.
“The situation will not critically impact the UGS operations since the gas is stored deep underground,” Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.
“The damaged surface infrastructure will need repairs, however we have sufficient backup capacities in place to mitigate any immediate impacts.
