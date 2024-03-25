✕ Close RAF chief praises first Ukrainian pilots to complete training in UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two Russian warships have been hit in attacks on the annexed Crimean peninsula on Sunday, Ukraine has said.

Moscow said air defences had shot down more than 10 missiles over the port of Sevastopol during the incident in the early hours.

“The defence forces of Ukraine successfully hit the Azov and Yamal large landing ships, a communications centre and also several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea,” Ukraine’s military said.

The attack came after Poland accused Russia of violating its airspace on Sunday morning with a cruise missile launched at targets in western Ukraine.

Russia launched 57 missiles and drones on Ukraine in early on Sunday, including attacking Kyiv and the western region of Lviv that is near the Polish border.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said it would demand explanations from Russia over the airspace violation.

The incident came two days after Poland’s government announced it was preparing new legislation to boost the nation’s capacity for self-defence.