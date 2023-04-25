Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin’s forces using ‘Syria tactics’ in destruction of Bakhmut
Russian troops trying to steal ‘as much as they can’ in Kherson amid evacuation
Related: Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of deploying the kind of war tactics used in Syria to level Bakhmut, as heavy fighting for control of the salt mining city continues.
“The aggressor has concentrated his main efforts in the direction of Bakhmut and is trying to dislodge our units from [their] positions,” Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maylar said in an update on Telegram last night.
“Using the so-called ‘Syrian tactics’ of total destruction of buildings and structures, the enemy in some places has [made] progress at the expense of destroyed objects.”
It comes as Russian forces are accused of “forcibly evacuating” civilians and “trying to steal as much as they can” in the Kherson region.
After a lull following Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson city, renewed fierce fighting is expected in the region now that Ukrainian troops have advanced to secure positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.
Away from the war’s frontlines, Moscow has warned that risks of a direct military confrontation between the two nuclear superpowers, Russia and the United States, are steadily growing.
Putin’s troops using ‘Syrian tactics’ in destruction of Bakhmut
The epicentre of the war in Ukraine is in the east with the “fiercest battles” taking place on the frontline there, deputy defence minister Hanna Maylar has said.
“The fiercest battles are going on now for Bakhmut and Maryinka. The enemy is trying to establish control over these two cities,” the minister said, adding that Russia’s activity in Lyman has gone down after they were unable to break through Kyiv’s defences.
“The aggressor has concentrated his main efforts in the direction of Bakhmut and is trying to dislodge our units from positions in Bakhmut. Using the so-called ‘Syrian tactics’ of total destruction of buildings and structures, the enemy in some places has [made] progress at the expense of destroyed objects,” the Ukrainian minister said on Telegram last night.
She added that the Ukrainian defenders are carrying out active assault actions and preventing the enemy from taking control of the city.
“In addition, the enemy is constantly storming the suburbs of Bakhmut. In several other directions in the east, the enemy carries out a systematic fire attack with the aim of restraining the actions of units of the defence forces of Ukraine,” Ms Maylar said.
Russia may exit from intermediate, shorter-range nuclear missiles treaty – report
Russia may exit from the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, a Russian diplomat has said, blaming the US for its potential pull-out from a critical nuclear agreement.
Moscow will evaluate the range of American-made missiles that, he said, are capable of reaching the Asia-Pacific region, said Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry’s head of nuclear non-proliferation, reported news agency TASS.
“But even now we can say with confidence that the destabilising US military programmes and their allies make our moratorium more and more fragile – both in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe,” Mr Yermakov said.
Iran shipped one million rounds to Russia via Caspian Sea – report
Iran has shipped more than 300,000 artillery shells and a million rounds of ammunition to Russia by routing it via the Caspian Sea in the past six months, officials aware of the shipment details said.
A close ally to Russia, Tehran has aided the invasion in Ukraine spearheaded by Vladimir Putin by routinely supplying drones, shells and ammunition – debris of which has been found across Ukraine.
Intelligence on these shipments to Moscow was passed on to the US, people familiar with the developments said, reported The Wall Street Journal.
The latest shipment of weapons from Iran for Russia crossed the Caspian Sea in early March on the 460-foot Russian cargo ship Rasul Gamzatov, it added.
This shipment included 1,000 containers with 2,000 artillery shells.
Finland’s military spending soars 36% as global defence budgets hit Cold War levels
Global military expenditure rose to a record high last year as Russia’s war in Ukraine prompted European nations to invest the kinds of figures in their defence capabilities not seen since the end of the Cold War, according to a new report.
Researchers from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) estimate that last year’s total global military spending rose by 3.7 per cent in real terms to $2.24 trillion.
Finland, which formally joined Nato earlier this month and shares a border with Russia, recorded the most dramatic spending boost of 36 per cent following a purchase of F-35 fighter jets.
The European country whose defence spending has soared 36%
As it joins Nato, Finland records its highest year-on-year increase in military spending since 1962
Russian troops trying to steal 'as much as they can' in Kherson
Officials in Ukraine have accused Russia of “forcibly evacuating” civilians from the partially occupied Kherson region ahead of an anticipated round of heavy fighting in the southern city.
“I have information that the evacuation starts today [Sunday] with an excuse of protecting civilians from the consequences of heavy fighting in the area,” Oleksandr Samoylenko, the Ukrainian head of Kherson’s regional council, said.
He added that the Russian troops were “trying to steal as much as they can” as they continued to exit the city.
This comes hours after Ukrainian troops started taking up positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson after crossing a bridge, as experts suggest this could be Kyiv setting the stage for its awaited counteroffensive.
Drones attack Sevastopol, crashed drone found near Moscow
Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea said the military fended off a Ukrainian strike on the port of Sevastopol on Monday, while a drone was also reportedly found in a forest near Moscow — attacks that come as Ukraine is believed to be preparing for a major counteroffensive.
The Moscow-appointed head of the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said the military destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone that attempted to attack the harbor in the early hours. He said another drone blew up without inflicting any damage.
The attack was the latest in a series of attempted strikes on Sevastopol, the main naval base in Crimea that Russia illegally annexed in 2014.
Drones attack Sevastopol, crashed drone found near Moscow
Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea say the military fended off a Ukrainian strike on the port of Sevastopol, while a drone was also reportedly found in a forest near Moscow
Arms supply to Ukraine has to grow in days, says EU chief
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles has called for the ammunition supplies being provided to Ukraine to increase in the coming days.
“More than 1,000 missiles have been provided to Ukraine and a number of ammunition, which is still growing, but it has to grow quicker in the next days,” the EU official said.
He also met with the Ukrainian minister of foreign affairs Dmytro Kuleba yesterday and said that the “best way to stop the war is for Russia to cease the bloodshed and fully withdraw from Ukraine’s territory”.
Russia vows it ‘will not forgive’ US for blocking visit by journalists
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has threatened the US after the American government allegedly denied visas to some Russian journalists.
Mr Lavrov said Russia “won’t forget” and “will not forgive” the US for halting visa proceedings for journalists who intended to travel with Mr Lavrov on a diplomatic visit to New York this week.
The Russian foreign minister is set to host a United Nations meeting in the Big Apple to mark his chairmanship of the UN Security Council.
Read the full story here:
Russia vows it ‘will not forgive’ US for blocking journalists’ visit
US government reportedly refused to allow visas to some Russian reporters for UN meeting
China affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after uproar
The Chinese government said Monday it respects the sovereignty of former Soviet Union republics after Beijing’s ambassador to France caused an uproar in Europe by saying they aren’t sovereign nations.
The governments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania rejected Ambassador Lu Shaye’s comment to a French broadcaster. While answering a question about the status of Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, Lu said there was no agreement to “solidify their status as a sovereign country.”
Beijing declared it had a “no-limits friendship” with Moscow before its 2022 invasion of Ukraine but has tried to appear neutral, calling for a cease-fire and peace talks. China has repeated Russian justifications for the invasion.
China affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after uproar
The Chinese government says it respects the sovereignty of former Soviet Union republics after Beijing’s ambassador to France caused an uproar in Europe by saying they aren’t sovereign nations
Russia 'will not forgive' US denial of journalist visas
Russia said Sunday that the United States has denied visas to journalists who wanted to cover Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov‘s trip to New York, and Lavrov suggested that Moscow would take strong retaliatory measures.
There was no immediate comment from the U.S. State Department about the claim of refused visas. The journalists aimed to cover Lavrov’s appearance at the United Nations to mark Russia’s chairmanship of the Security Council.
“A country that calls itself the strongest, smartest, free and fair country has chickened out and done something stupid by showing what its sworn assurances about protecting freedom of speech and access to information are really worth,” Lavrov said before leaving Moscow on Sunday.
Russia 'will not forgive' US denial of journalist visas
Russia says that the United States has denied visas to journalists who wanted to cover Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s trip to New York
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies