Civilians from nine Russian villages in the Belgorod region have been evacuated from their homes as fighting between Moscow and a Ukrainian “sabotage” group, a regional official said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said on Tuesday that the Russian army and other security forces were still conducting what he called a counter-terrorism operation.

“The clearing out of the area by the Ministry of Defence in conjunction with the security forces is continuing,” Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Do not yet return to your homes,” he told local residents who had been evacuated on Monday.

He said one elderly lady had died while being evacuated and two people were being treated in hospital for various injuries, but that no civilians had been killed in the clashes.

“We are waiting for the conclusion of the counter-terrorism operation,” he said.

Russian investigators have opened a terrorism investigation after what they said was a cross-border attack on Russia‘s Belgorod region mounted by what they called Ukrainian armed groups.