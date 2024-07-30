Ukraine-Russia latest: Putin launches huge naval drills involving most of Russian fleet amid Black Sea losses
Germany said it would ‘not be intimidated’ by Putin’s threat to put long-range missiles in striking distance of the West
Russia has launched massive naval drills involving the majority of its fleet and personnel after it was forced to pull back resources from the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.
The exercises are set to involve more than 300 vessels from four different fleets and flotillas, as well as around 20,000 navy personnel, Russian state news agency Tass reported.
It comes after repeated Ukrainian strikes forced Russia to withdraw its Black Sea Fleet warships from bases in occupied Crimea and all of its vessels out of the Sea of Azov, a body of water connected to the Black Sea, in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline in Kharkiv on Monday to pay tribute to Kyiv’s special forces, which have been engaged in bitter fighting with Putin’s forces in the region since May.
And Germany has hit out at Vladimir Putin for warning of a brewing Cold War-style missile crisis in Europe, saying it would “not be intimidated” by Putin’s threat to station long-range missiles in striking distance of the West.
Italy’s Meloni says China’s support of Russian war efforts is source of ‘great friction’ during visit
Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni, who is in Beijing to relaunch ties with China, has said Xi Jinping’s economic support of Russia’s war efforts against Ukraine is a source of “great friction”.
She is on her first trip to China since taking office and met premier Li Qiang on Sunday to sign a three-year plan to strengthen economic co-operation.
She said China was an “important interlocutor” in managing global tensions while Mr Xi hailed the “long-established friendly” ties with Italy.
Her comments come as China has been accused of supplying dual-use munitions to Russia that can end up being used in the Ukraine war amid its strong ties with Moscow. Russia and China have both denied the claims.
Ukraine military intelligence claims it was party to deadly Wagner ambush in Mali
Ukrainian military intelligence agency has claimed it played a role in the deadly ambush in west African nation Mali in which fighters from Russia’s Wagner Group were killed.
Wagner on Monday said it suffered heavy losses during the attack in Mali last week, according to a post shared on a Telegram channel.
Wagner members and the Malian armed forces engaged in intense battles over a five-day period against a coalition of Tuareg separatist forces and jihadi groups, it said.
The separatist forces used heavy weapons, drones, and suicide bombers. Numerous Wagner fighters, including a commander named Sergei Shevchenko, were killed in the clashes, according to the channel.
On Monday, Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency, said: “The rebels received necessary information, and not just information, which enabled a successful military operation against Russian war criminals.”
He did not confirm if Ukrainian military personnel fought in the attack and said the agency “won’t discuss the details at the moment, but there will be more to come”.
Russian forces begin offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from two fronts
Ukrainian forces said Russian troops have begun attacks in the direction of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after a “long pause” and from two different fronts.
Dmytro Lykhovyi, spokesperson for the Tavria group of Ukrainian forces, told national TV that the assault began from the village of Reshetylivske in the direction of Huliaipole.
“Some reports said that it could be a major offensive with the formation of an offensive group, but according to our intelligence, it is a continuation of the tactics of small assault actions, because the total numbers of the Russian group in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have not changed in terms of the number of troops,” he said.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Russian forces are making attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from positions in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions.
Debunked: Russia’s fake news campaign targeting the Olympics
US to send another $1.7bn in military aid to Ukraine
The US will send another $1.7bn in military aid to Ukraine that will include anti-tank missiles and long-term contracts.
The latest tranche of aid will include an array of munitions for air defence systems, artillery, mortars and anti-tank and anti-ship missiles.
The package includes $1.5bn in funding for long-term contracts through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $200m in immediate military aid taken from Pentagon stockpiles.
It comes a bit more than two weeks after the Nato summit in Washington, where allies focused a significant amount of time on shoring up support for Ukraine as it fends off Russian forces.
However, the US defence department did not elaborate on which specific systems were being sent to Ukraine immediately, and which ones would be funded through contracts.
Russia using unwitting Americans to spread disinformation about US elections, intelligence officials say
American intelligence officials have accused Russia of using unwitting Americans and commercial public relations firms in Russia to spread disinformation about the US elections.
Officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence told reporters that Russia continues to pose the greatest threat when it comes to election disinformation while there are indications that Iran is expanding its efforts and China is proceeding cautiously.
“The American public should know that content that they read online — especially on social media — could be foreign propaganda, even if it appears to be coming from fellow Americans or originating in the United States,” an official told reporters on condition of anonymity due to the rules set by the office of the director.
They said that the groups linked to the Kremlin are hiring marketing and communication firms within Russia to outsource some of the work of creating digital propaganda while also covering their tracks.
Two such firms were the subject of new US sanctions announced in March. Authorities say the two Russian companies created fake websites and social media profiles to spread Kremlin disinformation.
“Foreign influence actors are getting better at hiding their hand, and getting Americans to do it,” said the official, who spoke alongside officials from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.
West has brought 20,000 sanctions against Russia, Putin minister claims
The countries in the collective West have imposed about 20,000 sanctions against the Russian economy to make Moscow “weak”, Vladimir Putin’s deputy foreign minister Alexander Pankin told the upper house of the parliament, according to state-run media.
Mr Pankin called the measures “unilateral” restrictions and said these efforts are “not materialising” as he criticised what he called a disinformation campaign against Russia, according to the Tass news agency.
“About 20,000 various restrictive sanctions have already been imposed on Russia. Actually, they cannot be called sanctions, because sanctions are a legitimate measure introduced by the [UN] Security Council, while these are unilateral restrictive measures,” he said.
Mr Pakin said the goal of the campaign by the US and the EU was to make Russia “weak” till the point of “collapse”.
“These expectations are not materialising despite being accompanied by a powerful disinformation campaign waged using all means available,” he said.
Ukraine shows off culture to Olympics fans
Ukraine shows off culture to Olympics fans and looks for wartime support with clubhouse
Ukraine opened a hospitality house Saturday at the 2024 Olympics in Paris — its first during any Games
Russia kicks off massive navy drills with 300 vessels and 20,000 personnel
All major fleets of the Russian navy and a flotilla have begun military drills that involve a combined 300 ships and 20,000 personnel, Russia’s Interfax and Tass news agencies reported today.
The drills are aimed at testing the military command bodies of the Russian navy, Tass reported, citing the Russian defence ministry.
The Northern Fleet in Russia’s Arctic, the Pacific Fleet in the Pacific Ocean, the Baltic Fleet in the Baltic Sea as well as the Caspian Flotilla in the Caspian Sea will participate in the drills, it added.
About 300 surface ships and boats, submarines and support vessels, some 50 aircraft and more than 200 units of military and special equipment will be involved in the combat training, it said.
Russia’s Putin vows ‘mirror measures’ in response to US missiles in Germany
Russia's Putin vows 'mirror measures' in response to U.S. missiles in Germany
Russia may deploy new strike weapons in response to the planned U.S. stationing of longer-range and hypersonic missiles in Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday
