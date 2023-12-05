Ukraine-Russia – live: Warning that funding delay will ‘kneecap’ Kyiv’s forces on frontline
Ukraine has announced it is ramping up domestic weapons production as US and EU officials warn that their funding is running out
Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’
The White House has warned the US Congress that if they do not pass additional aid to Ukraine, which is due to run out by the end of the year, “the likelihood of Russian military victories will increase”.
A proposed package of roughly $60 billion (£48bn) in aid to Ukraine is currently being blocked by a razor thin Republican majority in the lower chamber of Congress. Their preference is to shore up the Mexican border.
In a letter to House and Senate leaders, the Biden administration warned that if this impasse prevails, it will “kneecap” Ukraine on the battlefield.
The absence of US help next year will also bring into sharp relief European Union underinvestment in support for Ukraine. It could leave Kyiv without substantial military support for the first six months of 2024, according to one EU official who spoke to The Independent.
It comes as the top Ukrainian advisor to president Volodymyr Zelensky said they are redirecting resources to “increase domestic arms production”.
Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on X: “Now all our resources are being directed to increasing domestic arms production and speeding up negotiations with partners to increase supplies of critical equipment for the new stage of offensive operations.”
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
The Biden administration on Monday sent Congress an urgent warning about the need to approve tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to Ukraine, saying Kyiv’s war effort to defend itself from Russia’s invasion may grind to a halt without it.
In a letter to House and Senate leaders and released publicly, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young warned the US will run out of funding to send weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year, saying that would “kneecap” Ukraine on the battlefield.
She added that the US has already run out of money that it has used to prop up Ukraine‘s economy, and “if Ukraine‘s economy collapses, they will not be able to keep fighting, full stop.”“We are out of money — and nearly out of time,” she wrote.
Mr Biden has sought a nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other needs, but it has faced a difficult reception on Capitol Hill, where there is growing skepticism about the magnitude of assistance for Ukraine and where even Republicans supportive of the funding are insisting on US-Mexico border policy changes to halt the flow of migrants as a condition for the assistance.
Western analysts have told The Independent that “a lot of Ukrianians will die” if US funding to Ukraine abruptly stops.
Max Bergmann, director of the Europe, Russia and Asia programme at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, said there was “no way to sugarcoat how bad it would be if the House doesn’t pass aid to Ukraine”.
“If US security assistance stops,” he said, “a lot of Ukrainians will die and their ability to fight on will be severely compromised.”
Polish minister speaks with truck drivers at Ukraine border
Polish minister for infrasructure, Alvin Gajadhur, was seen speaking with protesting truck drivers on Monday.
Polish drivers have been blocking the crossings between Ukraine and Poland since 6 November as they demand that the EU reinstate a system whereby Ukrainian companies need permits to operate in the bloc and the same for European truckers to enter Ukraine.
They have been joined by Polish farmers, and also Slovakian truckers. They complain that their Ukrainian peers offer cheaper prices for their services and also transport goods within the EU, rather than just between the bloc and Ukraine.
Mr Gajadhur announced that he would submit a draft proposal to the Council of Ministers, in a bid to resolve the dispute.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Poland’s Ministry of Infrastructure said:
“The regulations will increase the effectiveness of control, and the assumptions are consistent with the demands of the social side.”
Three including 8-year-old girl confirmed dead in Russian attack
The death toll from a Russian attack on the town of Novohrodivka has risen to three, after rescuers retrieved the body of an eight-year-old girl on Monday.
Authorities were still looking for the girl’s parents but suspected they may be under the rubble after the attack on a residential building, according to Reuters.
“As of the morning, the girl’s body was recovered from the rubble. The child’s parents, who are probably still under the rubble, were not found,” Oleksandr Shevchenko, the head of local administration, said on Telegram.
Governor confirms Russian officer killed while deployed in Ukraine
In a rare admission, Russian officials have acknowledged the deaths of a number of high-ranking servicemen in the war with Ukraine.
According to Barron’s, Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram: “A piercing pain. Major General Vladimir Zavadsky, deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps of the Northern Fleet, died in the line of duty in a special operation zone.”
Gusev called Zavadsky “a courageous officer, a real general and a worthy man,” but did not specify the circumstances of his death.
In case you missed it: Putin orders Russian military to increase troop numbers by 170,000
Shweta Sharma reports:
Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered a significant boost in the country’s military, increasing the troop numbers by nearly 170,000 to reach a total of 1.32 million as the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion enters its 22nd month.
Mr Putin signed the decree on Friday in response to “the aggressive activities of the Nato bloc” and its special military operation in Ukraine, as stated by the Kremlin.
“In accordance with the decree of Russian president signed on November 29, 2023, the maximum size of the armed forces of the Russian Federation has been increased by 170,000 military personnel to 1,320,000 military personnel,” the defence ministry said.
It has expanded the Russian forces to approximately 2.2 million, including 1.32 million troops.
The decree came into effect immediately.
Zelensky: ‘Our goal is to protect and strengthen our independence'
Amid concerns around funding and ongoing instability in the Middle East, Ukraine’s President Zelensky took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reiterate his mission in the ongoing conflict against Russia.
He said: “Our goal is to protect and strengthen our independence, to safeguard our people, and to restore a normal, decent life to the maximum extent possible.
“I am grateful to everyone who is fighting and working for this.”
In pictures: The latest on Ukraine
Zelensky is turning into an autocrat, says Kyiv mayor Klitschko
Tom Watling reports:
Volodymyr Zelensky is becoming increasingly autocratic and is pushing Ukraine to a point at which it will no longer be any different from Russia, Vitali Klitschko has claimed.
It is unprecedented critism of the Ukrainian president since Russia’s invasion almost two years ago and comes as Kyiv’s counteroffensive against the forces of Vladimir Putin has . Mr Klitschko, the former heavyweight boxing champion turned mayor of Kyiv, told the Swiss media outlet 20 Minuten: “People [are beginning to] see who’s effective and who’s not. And there were and still are a lot of expectations. Zelensky is paying for mistakes he has made.”
“At some point we will no longer be any different from Russia, where everything depends on the whim of one man,” Mr Klitschko told German magazine Der Spiegel, in another interview.”
Zelensky: 'We have received critical air defense missiles and new air defense systems’
President Zelensky has confirmed important defense agreements continue to be implemented amid concerns about a clawback in funding from supporters in the international community. He thanked Ukraine’s “friends”.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said:
“Important defense agreements with our partners continue to be implemented. We have received both critical air defense missiles and new air defense systems. I thank our friends.
“Our efforts to boost domestic defense production are bearing fruit. We have reached the level of six “Bohdana” artillery systems per month for the first time. And we can already see ways to further increase capacity.
“Our grain corridor keeps working and has reached the 7 million ton mark.
“I also received intelligence data and frontline briefings on defensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, as well as active operations in the south.
“Kherson. Following another barbaric Russian strike, emergency services and regional and city military administrations are assisting victims and providing aid. Our defense forces are realizing a plan to deprive the enemy of the possibility and willingness to terrorize the city.”
