Vladimir Putin is driving inexperienced Russian soldiers “to their deaths” in an intense assault on Ukraine’s east, says Volodymyr Zelensky.

Without referring to his Russian counterpart by name, Mr Zelensky said overnight that “very fierce Russian attacks in the Donetsk region continue”.

“The enemy suffers serious losses there, but despite everything, despite any losses, he (Putin) continues to drive his mobilised soldiers and mercenaries to their deaths,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address.

Mr Zelensky also said that Moscow could be planning more attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with millions of Ukrainians already without electricity in the war-hit country.

This comes as Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko warned residents to prepare for the worst this winter – and possible evacuation from the capital – if it becomes impossible to provide energy to the city amid Russian bombing.

Kyiv was having hourly rotating blackouts in parts of the city and the surrounding region on Sunday. Rolling blackouts were also planned in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.