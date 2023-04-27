China says it won’t ‘add fuel to fire’ in first war call with Zelensky

✕ Close Related: Putin visits Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions

China says it will not “add fuel to fire” in the first call between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion.

During the phone call, which President Zelensky described as “long and meaningful”, the Mr Xi told him that China would send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties seeking peace, Chinese state media reported.

“As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, we will neither sit idly by, nor pour oil on fire, still less seek to profit from it,” he said.

Mr Xi said China will focus on promoting peace talks, and make efforts for a ceasefire as soon as possible.

The White House welcomed the call, but said it was too soon to tell whether it would lead to a peace deal.

“That’s a good thing,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said. “Now, whether that’s going to lead to some sort of meaningful peace movement, or plan, or proposal, I just don’t think we know that right now.”