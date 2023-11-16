Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin troops attempting ‘pincer’ movement to encircle Avdiivka
The Russian army is attempting a ‘pincer’ movement to encircle the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka
New foreign secretary David Cameron meets Zelensky
Vladimir Putin’s troops are attempting a “pincer” movement to encircle the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, according to the UK’s ministry of defence.
“Russian forces have continued attacks towards outlying villages of the contested Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Russia is almost certainly attempting a pincer movement to encircle the town,” the MoD said.
The Russian army has also closed in on the Ukrainian-held Coke and Chemical plant in the area, which is a “key tactical position” to the north, it said.
It comes as Ukraine’s forces have “gained a foothold” on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in a significant step for Kyiv’s counteroffensive.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had crossed onto the east bank of the river in the Kherson region “against all odds”.
The river has been one of the key battlegrounds of the conflict, with Russia crossing from the eastern bank to seize Kherson city in the early days of the invasion only to abandon the regional capital late last year.
David Cameron praises Boris Johnson
David Cameron has visited Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine in his first overseas trip as foreign secretary.
The former prime minister joked about his “disagreements” with Boris Johnson, but said support for the Ukrainian president was “the finest thing” his government did.
In a video of the meeting posted on X by president Zelensky, Lord Cameron said: “I had some disagreements with my friend Boris Johnson, and we have known each other for 40 years, and his support for you was the finest thing that he and his government did.”
David Cameron meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine in first visit as foreign secretary
Lord Cameron joked about his ‘disagreements’ with Boris Johnson, but said support for the Ukrainian president was ‘the finest thing’ his government did
Watch: New foreign secretary David Cameron meets Zelensky
Lord Cameron visits Ukraine
New British foreign secretary Lord Cameron has visited Ukraine and said the UK would continue to provide “moral, diplomatic, economic and military support” to the country.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Hosted David Cameron on his first visit to Ukraine as Foreign Secretary of the UK.
“We had a good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defense, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure. I am grateful to the UK for its support.”
Russian attempting ‘pincer’ movement on Avdiivka
Russian troops are attempting a “pincer” movement to encircle the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, according to the UK’s ministry of defence.
“Russian forces have continued attacks towards outlying villages of the contested Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Russia is almost certainly attempting a pincer movement to encircle the town,” the MoD said.
It added that Russian troops had closed in on the Ukrainian-held Coke and Chemical plant in the area, which is a “key tactical position” to the north.
Russian defences 'down three Ukrainian drones'
Russian missile defences have reportedly downed three Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea.
One was near Crimea, with two more over the Bryansk region, according to Russia’s defence ministry.
Kremlin forcing Ukrainians to ‘become Russian'
The Kremlin is forcing Ukrainians in occupied territories to “become Russian”, according to reports.
One resident, named as Larysa, told the European Broadcasting Union that one of her friends was not provided with insulin for her diabetes unless she applied for a Russian passport.
Another friend had to become a Russian citizen before getting treatment for a broken arm, she added.
Bombs, betrayal and burying loved ones: Plight of one Ukraine village illustrates toll of Russia’s invasion
Kim Sengupta returns to Kamianka in eastern Ukraine – the scene of one of the most extraordinary exchanges he has witnessed during the 21-month war – to hear about the struggle to rebuild amid accusations of Russian collusion and vast destruction.
Bombs and betrayal: Plight of one Ukraine village highlights toll of Russian invasion
Kim Sengupta returns to Kamianka in eastern Ukraine – the scene of one of the most extraordinary exchanges he has witnessed during the 21-month war – to hear about the struggle to rebuild amid accusations of Russian collusion and vast destruction
Russian woman goes on trial in a cafe bombing that killed a prominent military blogger
A woman went on trial Wednesday in the bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a prominent Russian military blogger after he was given a bust of himself that later exploded.
Darya Trepova, 26, is charged with carrying out a terrorist attack, illegal trafficking of explosive devices and forging documents in the April 2 blast at the cafe in which Vladlen Tatarsky was killed and 52 others were injured.
She was arrested shortly after the bombing and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, according to Russian news reports.
Tatarsky, 40, was an ardent supporter of the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine and filed regular reports on the fighting from the front lines.
Russian woman goes on trial in a cafe bombing that killed a prominent military blogger
A woman has gone on trial in St. Petersburg in the bombing at a cafe that killed a prominent Russian military blogger after he was given a bust of himself that then exploded
Blow for Putin as Ukraine takes major step in bid to outflank Russian troops
A top Ukrainian official said its troops have established a beachhead on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River near Kherson, an important advance in bridging one of Russia‘s most significant strategic barriers in the war.
Andriy Yermak, head of the president’s office, provided no details but confirmed the development that has been widely discussed in military forums over the past month.
“Against all odds, Ukraine’s defense forces have gained a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper,” Yermak told the Hudson Institute, a conservative Washington think tank, in a speech Monday.
Blow for Putin as Ukraine takes major step in bid to outflank Russian troops
The Ukrainian forces have long established positions in several areas on the eastern bank of the Dnieper and sought to expand them, using boats to ferry supplies
Russian convicted of Kremlin critic’s murder pardoned after fighting in Ukraine
One of five men convicted of killing a Russian journalist critical of the Kremlin has been pardoned halfway through his 20-year sentence after a stint fighting in the “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Sergei Khadzhikurbanov was sentenced in 2014 for his role as an accomplice in the killing of Anna Politkovskaya, 48, in 2006.
The journalist worked for the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta and wrote stories critical of Kremlin policies during the early years of president Vladimir Putin’s term, the war in Chechnya and human rights.
She was shot and killed in the elevator of her Moscow apartment block, triggering outrage at home and in the West.
Her death on 7 October, which is Putin’s birthday, led to suggestions the shooting was done to please the president.
Russian convicted of journalist’s murder pardoned after fighting in Ukraine
Hundreds of Russian convicts have been released back into civil society after presidential pardons
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies