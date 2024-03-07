✕ Close Navalny supporters chant outside funeral service in Moscow

At least five people were killed in a Russian missile strike that nearly hit Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s motorcade.

The president was in Odesa to meet Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, when the missile hit infrastructure close enough for the leaders to see the strike. It is estimated that the attack took place a mere 500 to 800-metre distance from the delegations.

It comes after Ukrainian drones struck one of Russia’s largest iron ore plants, with the attack claimed by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency.

A source in Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency said it was responsible for the attack. Ukraine has stepped up long-range drones to strike targets deep inside Russia.

Russia also carried out an overnight attack on Ukrainian regions on Wednesday with 42 drones, Ukrainian officials said. At least seven people were injured.

Meanwhile, Germany’s ambassador to the UK has said there is “no need to apologise” for the security breaches which led to a call between top military officials being leaked by Russian sources.

Miguel Berger told BBC Radio 4's Today programme one of the participants had likely dialled in via an insecure line.