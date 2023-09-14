✕ Close Russia’s war in Ukraine

UK Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used as part of the attack on the headquarters for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea, according to military sources.

The UK supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles earlier this year, In June, the then-defence secretary, Ben Wallace, told parliament that the missiles were having a "significant impact".

"It is my understanding its accuracy, and ability to deliver successfully the payload as sent and designed by the Ukrainians has been almost without fault," he said.

A submarine and landing ship were hit in the attack, a Ukrainian spy agency official has said. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack, saying the Sevastopol shipyard in Crimea was struck by 10 cruise missiles.

“We confirm a large landing vessel and submarine were hit. We do not comment on the means (used) for the strike,” Andriy Yusov, the official, told Reuters.

