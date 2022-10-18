✕ Close Destroyed buildings burn after Russian missile strikes hit Kyiv

Russian forces targeted energy facilities in renewed strikes around Ukraine on Tuesday, and caused several explosions in an area of northern Kyiv where there is a thermal power station.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility.

City mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was on “critical infrastructure” in northern Kyiv, where thick smoke was seen rising into the sky.

Neither official said whether the thermal power station had been hit. They also gave no casualty details.

“Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best - terrorise and kill civilians,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account.”

