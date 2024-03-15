✕ Close Russian gas pipeline explodes in huge fireball blast amid series of 'Ukrainian strikes'

Anti-Kremlin groups supporting Ukraine have launched fresh cross-border attacks in Russia’s western Kursk region.

Russia‘s National Guard (Rosgvardia) has said they are repelling a Ukrainian-backed armed groups attack near the village of Tyotkino.

The three separate groups of Ukrainian militias are mainly comprised of anti-Vladimir Putin Russians.

“Rosgvardia units are involved in repulsing an attack by enemy diversion groups near the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region,” the national guard said.

One of the pro-Kyiv volunteer groups, the Freedom of Russia Legion, warned Russians living in some border cities of imminent shelling attacks.

It comes as Moscow has been accused of breaking laws in a separatist region of Moldova ahead of this week’s presidential election.

A senior official in ex-Soviet Moldova said Russia was illegally printing ballot papers in the breakaway region of Transdniestria.

Moldova’s pro-European authorities have already summoned the Russian ambassador to complain about a decision to open six polling stations in the pro-Russian enclave, instead of a single polling station at the Russian embassy in Chisinau.