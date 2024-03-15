Ukraine-Russia war live: Anti-Putin armed groups loyal to Kyiv launch fresh cross border attacks
The ant-Kremlin groups claim to have captured the village of Tyotkino in Russia’s western Kursk region
Anti-Kremlin groups supporting Ukraine have launched fresh cross-border attacks in Russia’s western Kursk region.
Russia‘s National Guard (Rosgvardia) has said they are repelling a Ukrainian-backed armed groups attack near the village of Tyotkino.
The three separate groups of Ukrainian militias are mainly comprised of anti-Vladimir Putin Russians.
“Rosgvardia units are involved in repulsing an attack by enemy diversion groups near the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region,” the national guard said.
One of the pro-Kyiv volunteer groups, the Freedom of Russia Legion, warned Russians living in some border cities of imminent shelling attacks.
It comes as Moscow has been accused of breaking laws in a separatist region of Moldova ahead of this week’s presidential election.
A senior official in ex-Soviet Moldova said Russia was illegally printing ballot papers in the breakaway region of Transdniestria.
Moldova’s pro-European authorities have already summoned the Russian ambassador to complain about a decision to open six polling stations in the pro-Russian enclave, instead of a single polling station at the Russian embassy in Chisinau.
Russia ‘jams signals’ on RAF plane carrying Grant Shapps
Russia is believed to have jammed the signal of an RAF plane carrying Grant Shapps in an electronic attack described as “wildly irresponsible”.
The GPS signal of the plane was said to have been interfered with for half an hour while it passed the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, which sits between Poland and Lithuania.
The defence secretary was aboard an RAF Dassault 900LX Falcon jet, named Envoy, on the way back from Poland on Wednesday when the attack took place. The aircraft’s flight path was visible to trackers.
More in this report from our political correspondent Archie Mitchell and international editor Chris Stevenson:
Macron declines to rule out Western troops in Ukraine
French president Emmanuel Macron warned Western powers against showing any signs of weakness to Russia as he reiterated his position yesterday that sending Western troops into Ukraine shouldn’t be ruled out, though he said today’s situation doesn’t require it.
In an interview on French national television TF1 and France 2, Mr Macron was asked about the prospect of sending Western troops to Ukraine, which he publicly raised last month in comments that prompted pushback from other European leaders who stressed they had no plans to do so.
“We’re not in that situation today,” he said, but added that “all these options are possible.”
Report:
France would never initiate offensive on Russia despite harm to its interest
Emmanuel Macron said France would never initiate an offensive against Russia, and that Paris was not at war with Moscow, despite the fact that Russia had launched aggressive attacks against French interests in and outside France.
“The Kremlin regime is an adversary,” he said, declining to call Russia an enemy. He also said Vladimir Putin making threats about nuclear strikes was “not appropriate”.
US envoy warns over Hungary’s ‘close and expanding' links with Russia
Nato allies are warning Hungary of the dangers of its “close and expanding” relationship with Russia and if this is Budapest’s policy choice “we will have to decide how best to protect our security interests”, the US envoy to Hungary said on Thursday.
Relations between Budapest and Washington have soured because of Hungary’s foot-dragging over the ratification of Sweden’s Nato accession – finally passed by Budapest last month – and also over nationalist premier Viktor Orban’s warm ties with Moscow despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“These legitimate security concerns – shared by Hungary’s 31 allies – “cannot be ignored,” US ambassador David Pressman said in a speech marking the 25th anniversary of Hungary’s membership of Nato. Mr Pressman said Hungary was an ally “that behaves unlike any other”.
“It [this speech] is about a government that labels and treats the United States an ‘adversary’ while making policy choices that increasingly isolate it from friends and allies. This speech is about a long-time friend and ally saying and doing things that undermine trust and friendship,” he said.
Tensions between Orban’s government and president Joe Biden’s administration have worsened in the past weeks as Mr Orban openly endorsed Donald Trump’s bid for the US presidency after meeting the Republican in Florida. Mr Orban praised Mr Trump as the only US presidential candidate who could end the war in Ukraine – by cutting off military aid to Kyiv.
Budapest opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Orban has refused to send weapons to Kyiv and repeatedly criticised EU sanctions against Russia. His government has kept up close relations with Moscow – partly due to Hungary’s continued energy dependence on Russia.
‘Wanting peace does not mean defeat’
Emmanuel Macron said Ukraine was in a “difficult” situation on the ground and that stronger support from allies was necessary.
“Peace does not mean the capitulation of Ukraine,” he said. “Wanting peace does not mean defeat. Wanting peace does not mean dropping Ukraine,” he said.
Mr Macron added it was important for Europe not to draw red lines, which would signal weakness to the Kremlin and encourage it to push on with its invasion of Ukraine. He refused to give details on what a deployment to Ukraine might look like.
“I don’t want to do so. I want Russia to stop this war and retreat from its positions and allow peace,” he said. “I’m not going to give visibility to someone who is not giving me any. This is a question for President Putin.”
“I have reasons not to be precise,” he said.
Macron says Europe must be ready if Russia escalates
French president Emmanuel Macron called Russia an adversary that would not stop in Ukraine if it defeated Kyiv’s troops in the two-year-old conflict, urging Europeans to not be “weak” and to get ready to respond.
Mr Macron caused controversy last month after he said he could not rule out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine in the future, with many leaders distancing themselves from that while others, especially in eastern Europe, expressed support.
“If Russia wins this war, Europe’s credibility will be reduced to zero,” Mr Macron said in a television interview mostly directed at a domestic audience, after French opposition leaders criticised his comments as bellicose.
Mr Macron said he “deeply” disagrees with the opposition leaders. “Today, deciding to abstain or vote against support to Ukraine, it’s not choosing peace, it’s choosing defeat. It’s different,” he said.
His main opposition party, the far-right of Marine Le Pen, abstained in parliament on a vote earlier this week about a security pact France signed with Ukraine, while the hard left France Unbowed party voted against it.
“If war spread in Europe, Russia would be to blame,” Mr Macron added. “But if we decided to be weak; if we decided today that we would not respond, it would be choosing defeat already. And I don’t want that.”
Russia says Ukraine has fired more missiles at border region
Ukraine fired at least eight missiles at Russia’s Belgorod border region, killing two people and wounding 12, local officials said yesterday, as Kyiv’s forces apparently kept up efforts to rattle the Kremlin on the eve of Russia’s presidential election that is taking place amid a ruthless crackdown on dissent.
Ukrainian forces attempted cross-border raids that were repelled in Belgorod and the Kursk region, according to local authorities.
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed its troops killed 195 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed five tanks and four armoured infantry vehicles, two days after saying it killed 234 Ukrainian troops in another border assault.
It is not possible to independently verify the Russian claims. Cross-border attacks in the area have occurred sporadically since the war began and have been the subject of claims and counterclaims, as well as disinformation and propaganda.
The Ukrainian assaults on Russian territory in recent days, including long-range drone attacks and alleged incursions by Ukraine-based Russian proxies, have come as Russian president Vladimir Putin heads for near-certain reelection.
One dead in drone attack on southwest Ukraine city, governor says
A Russian drone struck a residential building in the southwestern Ukrainian city of Vinnitsya yesterday, killing one person and injuring three, regional governor Serhiy Borzov said.
Mr Borzov posted a picture online showing a large fire engulfing a residential area.
Reuters could not verify the report independently. Russia says it does not target civilian areas.
Ukraine at the heart of Russia’s presidential election
Ukraine and the West condemned Russia for holding the vote in Ukrainian regions that Moscow’s forces have seized and occupied.In many ways, Ukraine is at the heart of this election, political analysts and opposition figures say.
They say Vladimir Putin wants to use his all-but-assured electoral victory as evidence that the war and his handling of it enjoys widespread support. The opposition, meanwhile, hopes to use the vote to demonstrate their discontent with both the war and the Kremlin.
“The elections in Russia as a whole are a sham. The Kremlin controls who’s on the ballot. The Kremlin controls how they can campaign. To say nothing of being able to control every aspect of the voting and the vote-counting process,” said Sam Greene, director for Democratic Resilience at the Center for European Policy Analysis in Washington.
The Kremlin banned two politicians from the ballot who sought to run on an antiwar agenda and attracted genuine — albeit not overwhelming — support, thus depriving the voters of any choice on the “main issue of Russia’s political agenda,” said political analyst Abbas Gallyamov, who used to work as Putin’s speechwriter.
Russia’s scattered opposition has urged those unhappy with Mr Putin or the war to show up at the polls at noon on Sunday, the final day of voting, in protest. The strategy was endorsed by Alexei Navalny not long before his death.“We need to use election day to show that we exist and there are many of us, we are actual, living, real people and we are against Putin. ... What to do next is up to you. You can vote for any candidate except Putin. You could ruin your ballot,” his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said.
