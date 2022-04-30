Russia ‘forced to merge depleted units from failed advances in Ukraine’, UK says

As Vladimir Putin turns his focus to Ukraine’s Donbas region, Russia has “been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units” already weary from Moscow’s failed offensives near Kyiv, the UK government has claimed.

In an intelligence update on Saturday morning, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) suggested that the Kremlin was seeking to “rectify” the tactical and logistical issues which have hampered its invasion of Ukraine to date.

Moscow is hoping to achieve this by “geographically concentrating combat power, shortening supply lines and simplifying command and control”, the MoD said.

But the ministry claimed that Mr Putin’s forces “still face considerable challenges” and that “shortcomings in Russian tactical co-ordination remain”.

Many of the units redeployed in Moscow’s eastern offensive are “likely suffering from weakened morale”, while “a lack of unit-level skills and inconsistent air support have left Russia unable to fully leverage its combat mass, even despite localised improvements”, according to the MoD.

The UK’s assessment appears to echo beliefs in Washington that Mr Putin’s forces have made only minor gains in Donbas in the month since Russia announced it would focus its military strength in the eastern region, following a retreat from Ukraine’s north.

As Russian troops try to move north out of the devastated city of Mariupol in order to advance on Ukrainian forces from the south, their progress has been “slow and uneven and certainly not decisive,” an unnamed US defence official told the Associated Press.

In part because of the tenacity of the Ukrainian resistance, the US believes the Russians are “at least several days behind where they wanted to be”, the official said.

In an operational update on Saturday, Ukraine’s defence ministry claimed that 14 Russian offensives had been repelled in Donetsk and Luhansk over the previous 24 hours, with Moscow enjoying “no success” in its bid to seize control of three target areas in the regions – Lyman, Sievierodonetsk and Popasna.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai told local broadcasters that, although Russia was shelling all over the region, “they cannot get through our defence”.

However, Russian attacks destroyed two schools and 20 houses in Rubizhne and Popasna, Mr Gaidai said, adding that civilians would continue to be evacuated despite the difficult situation. Two buses sent to evacuate civilians from Popasna were fired on by Russian troops on Friday and there had been no word from the drivers, a local official said.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed that its artillery units had struck 389 Ukrainian targets overnight, including 35 control points and 15 arms and ammunition depots.

