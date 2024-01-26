✕ Close Moment Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war appears to crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kyiv has opened a criminal complaint into the crash of a Russian military plane after Moscow accused Ukraine of downing the aircraft which was allegedly carrying dozens of PoWs.

Kyiv did not directly confirm it had shot down the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane, which was downed near the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday. It did not confirm that Ukrainian prisoners were on board.

It comes after Vladimir Putin was accused of playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners and their families after he claimed the plane was downed by Kyiv.

“The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings into the crash of the Russian Aerospace Forces Il-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region,” it said.

Volodymyr Zelensky said it was clear the Kremlin was deliberately playing with the emotions of Ukrainians after it claimed 65 PoWs died in a plane crash.

It comes as Nato began its largest war drills in nearly 40 years in a a move designed to show the “unity” and “strength” of the Western alliance.