Ukraine-Russia war news – live: Massive Russian missile attacks set off air raid sirens and knock out power
Loud explosions heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa
Russia launched a massive barrage of missiles on many parts of Ukraine this morning, including the Black Sea port of Odesa and the country’s largest city Kharkiv, regional officials said.
A mass missile strike in Odesa hit an energy facility, leading to massive power cuts, governor Maksym Marchenko said.
At least 15 strikes have hit Kharkiv, governor Oleh Synehubov said. Other strikes were reported in the central city of Dnipro and regions throughout the country.
Ukrainian officials maintained that the bloody battle for Bakhmut is raging on even after the mercenary group Wagner’s chief said his forces were holding the eastern half.
Ukraine has also denied any involvement in September’s attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, which were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany.
It comes after reports that intelligence reviewed by US officials indicated that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind last year’s attacks.
Russia attacks many Ukrainian regions, including Black Sea port
A mass missile strike in the Odesa region has struck an energy facility in the port city, leading to massive power cuts, governor Maksym Marchenko said.
No casualties have been reported so far but residential areas have been targeted.
At least 15 strikes have hit Kharkiv region, governor Oleh Synehubov said. Other strikes were reported in the central city of Dnipro and regions throughout the country.
Ukraine under air raid alert for hours amid attacks
All parts of Ukraine have remained under an air raid alert for the last three-four hours due to incessant Russian missile and drone attacks targetting all parts of the country.
“That was one hell of an alarm clock here in Kyiv. Hoping it was air defense. Mass Russian attack across Ukraine ongoing,” said Oleksiy Sorokin, a journalist with the Ukraine-based The Kyiv Independent.
Ukraine vows to find killers of unarmed soldier Tymofiy Shadura
Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to “find the murderers” of an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war apparently shot dead by Russian forces. The man’s death was captured in graphic footage shared across social media.
Ukraine’s chief prosecutor announced a criminal investigation into the killing, and human rights chief Dmytro Lubinets said it was a violation of the Geneva Conventions.
The 12-second video, orginally posted on Telegram before being shared on Twitter, shows the man in uniform with a Ukrainian insignia on his arm, standing and smoking a cigarette in a wooded area. The man says “Slava Ukraini!” – Glory to Ukraine – before multiple shots are fired. The man then slumps to the ground.
Kate Pummer reports:
Ukraine vows to find who killed unarmed soldier Tymofiy Shadura
Pentagon doesn’t want to share evidence of Russian atrocities over fears of backlash
The Pentagon is standing in the way of the Biden administration sharing evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court in The Hague, fearing that an investigation would risk setting a precedent that could be used to target US officials in the future.
According to reporting from The New York Times, the department of defence is the only part of the administration that does not want to share the evidence. The State Department, Justice Department, and intelligence agencies all favour handing evidence over to the court.
The decision about what to do will ultimately fall to president Joe Biden, who the Times reported has not yet signalled what he plans to do.
Read the full story here:
Pentagon doesn’t want to share evidence of Russian atrocities
Battle for Bakhmut takes center stage in war in Ukraine
The six-month battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been the longest and bloodiest fight of the war so far.
Little known outside Ukraine before the Russian invasion, Bakhmut has become a symbol of the country’s fortitude and perseverance in the face of the Kremlin’s onslaught.
The Ukrainian leadership vowed again this week to keep defending the city, but some observers have warned that holding on to it could be too dangerous and costly.
Read more here:
Battle for Bakhmut takes center stage in war in Ukraine
Will there be a second anniversary for the war in Ukraine?
As of now any end to the war is unlikely to be on better terms for Ukraine than were on offer before Russia invaded, writes Mary Dejevsky.
Will there be a second anniversary for the war in Ukraine? | Mary Dejevsky
Watch: The Body in the Woods
It was a month into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces had withdrawn from around Kyiv and in their wake Bel Trew and her team stumbled on a body by an abandoned Russian camp.
His hands were tied. He had been burned and shot in the back. Soldiers said he was a teenager.
As Bel tried to find out who he was and what had happened, she uncovered a nightmare world: a nation struggling to find thousands of its missing and to identify its dead.
The Body in the Woods by Bel Trew is streaming now on Independent TV and on your smart TV.
The universal – and horrible – truth: War disproportionately affects women and girls
After months reporting the brutal conflict in Ukraine, Bel Trew reflects on the impact of war on women.
Read more:
The horrible truth: war disproportionately affects women and girls | Bel Trew
A global mystery: What's known about Nord Stream explosions
It’s a major international mystery with global consequences: Who was behind the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year in the Baltic Sea?
The answer has broad implications for European energy security but could also threaten Western unity over backing Ukraine in defending itself from Russia’s invasion. Or, it might shatter Russian and Chinese attempts to fix the blame on a hypocritical West.
Yet, nearly six months after the sabotage on the Russia-to-Germany pipelines, there is no accepted explanation. And a series of unconfirmed reports variously accusing Russia, the United States and Ukraine are filling an information vacuum as investigations into the blasts continue.
Matthew Lee reports:
A global mystery: What's known about Nord Stream explosions
EU defence ministers call for plans to support Ukraine with ammunition
The European Union has called for plans to support Ukraine with ammunition.
The EU’s Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said the orgainsation is “at the decisive moment now” for the bloc’s support to Ukraine.
Mr Breton said: “It is absolutely mandatory that we move towards a sort of war economy mode in terms of supply and defense industry.”
“We need to do whatever it takes to supply Ukraine, especially with ammunitions,” he said.
