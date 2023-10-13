Ukraine-Russia war – live: IOC bans Russian Olympic Committee for including annexed territories
Russia was banned for recognising the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which belong to Ukraine
Zelensky says Russia trying to incite war in the Middle East
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) was banned with immediate effect on Thursday for recognising regional organisations from four territories annexed from Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee said.
The IOC added the ROC would not be eligible for any funding after it recognised earlier this month Olympic Councils from the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia but that it would not affect any Russian athletes competing as neutrals.
“The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October 2023 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter,” the IOC said in a statement.
It comes after Russian and Ukrainian forces have been fighting fierce battles around the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka after Moscow launched one of its biggest military offensives in months.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding their ground on the third day of battle, but municipal officials said the Russian attacks were relentless.
Avdiivka, in Donetsk, has become a symbol of resistance since Russia’s invasion.
Russia steps up assault on symbolic town of Avdiivka
Russia has pounded port and grain facilities in southern Ukraine and launched new attacks on the eastern town of Avdiivka in one of its biggest offensive operations in months.
Underlining the intensity and importance of the assault on Avdiivka, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding their ground. Ukraine’s military said it had repelled more than 10 Russian attacks near the town.
Russia is hitting back more than four months into a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east and south that has encountered stiff Russian resistance.
Avdiivka, which is home to a big coking plant in the southwest of the Donetsk region, lies just northwest of the Russian-held city of Donetsk. A symbol of resistance to Russia’s invasion in February last year, it has helped ensure Moscow could not gain full control of a region it says it has annexed.
Russia has also intensified air strikes on Danube River ports in the southern Odesa region that have become Kyiv’s main route for food exports since Moscow quit a deal allowing shipments via the Black Sea in July.
Village in ruins
The village of Velyka Novosilka, in the south of the Donetsk region has been almost reduced to ruins:
Putin could restart banned nuclear tests
A recap: Vladimir Putin has told Russian lawmakers to find how best to revoke Moscow’s ratification of a critical nuclear treaty which bans Russia from testing atomic weapons shortly after he suggested the possibility of resuming such testing:
Putin could restart banned nuclear tests as Russian lawmakers review treaty
Such a step will be reminder that Russia still possesses world’s largest nuclear arsenal, experts warn
Life without power and under fire in Donetsk
A 72-year-old woman takes care of her sick husband, 75, who spent more than a year in the basement of their home in Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region.
The town has been constantly shelled since the beginning of Russia’s invasion. Before the war, it had a population of around 6,000. Today only around 600-700 people still live there, without electricity or water, and constantly taking cover from shelling in basements.
How journalist risked everything to protest against war on live TV
This is how Marina Ovsyannikova put her career, her family - and even her life - on the line last March, to tell Russian viewers they were being lied to by state television:
Russian journalist who held ‘no war’ sign on TV says she was questioned for 14 hours
‘I wasn’t allowed to get in touch with my family or friends, I was denied access to a lawyer’
Putin wants worst-case scenario in Middle East, says Zelensky
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of wanting the worst-case scenario in the Middle East.
“I am grateful to everyone worldwide who is making efforts to prevent an explosion in the Middle East, and to hold terrorists accountable for their actions in Israel—against children and women, against ordinary people,” he said in his nightly address.
It was important to continue to deprive Russia of its ability to finance aggression through energy resources, he said.
US cobbles together global parts to build new weapons
The US has cobbled together radars and other parts contributed by various countries to build a new missile launcher for Ukraine, in a Frankenstein-like programme for surface-to-air missiles:
Pentagon's 'FrankenSAM' program cobbles together air defense weapons for Ukraine
The Pentagon calls it FrankenSAM
US sanctions tanker owners for Russian oil above price cap
The US has imposed the first sanctions on owners of tankers carrying Russian oil above the G7 price cap of $60 a barrel, one based in Turkey and one in the United Arab Emirates, in an effort to close loopholes on the mechanism designed to punish Moscow for the war in Ukraine.
The US, other G7 countries and Australia imposed the cap last year, seeking to reduce Russia’s revenues from seaborne oil exports as part of sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.
The cap bans Western companies from providing maritime services, including insurance, finance and shipping, for Russian seaborne oil exports sold above $60 a barrel, while seeking to keep oil flowing to markets. Caps also were imposed on Russian fuel exports.
French police probe ‘poisoning’ of TV journalist who denounced war
French prosecutors are investigating the suspected poisoning of a Russian journalist who fled after denouncing the war in Ukraine on live television:
French police are probing possible poisoning of Russian journalist who denounced Ukraine war on TV
French prosecutors are investigating a suspected poisoning of a Russian journalist who fled Russia after denouncing the war in Ukraine on live TV
