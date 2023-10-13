Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1697171092

Ukraine-Russia war – live: IOC bans Russian Olympic Committee for including annexed territories

Russia was banned for recognising the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which belong to Ukraine

Tara Cobham,Jane Dalton
Friday 13 October 2023 05:24
Comments

Zelensky says Russia trying to incite war in the Middle East

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) was banned with immediate effect on Thursday for recognising regional organisations from four territories annexed from Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee said.

The IOC added the ROC would not be eligible for any funding after it recognised earlier this month Olympic Councils from the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia but that it would not affect any Russian athletes competing as neutrals.

“The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October 2023 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter,” the IOC said in a statement.

It comes after Russian and Ukrainian forces have been fighting fierce battles around the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka after Moscow launched one of its biggest military offensives in months.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding their ground on the third day of battle, but municipal officials said the Russian attacks were relentless.

Avdiivka, in Donetsk, has become a symbol of resistance since Russia’s invasion.

Recommended

1697119847

Russia steps up assault on symbolic town of Avdiivka

Russia has pounded port and grain facilities in southern Ukraine and launched new attacks on the eastern town of Avdiivka in one of its biggest offensive operations in months.

Underlining the intensity and importance of the assault on Avdiivka, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding their ground. Ukraine’s military said it had repelled more than 10 Russian attacks near the town.

Russia is hitting back more than four months into a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east and south that has encountered stiff Russian resistance.

Avdiivka, which is home to a big coking plant in the southwest of the Donetsk region, lies just northwest of the Russian-held city of Donetsk. A symbol of resistance to Russia’s invasion in February last year, it has helped ensure Moscow could not gain full control of a region it says it has annexed.

Russia has also intensified air strikes on Danube River ports in the southern Odesa region that have become Kyiv’s main route for food exports since Moscow quit a deal allowing shipments via the Black Sea in July.

Jane Dalton12 October 2023 15:10
1697169600

Village in ruins

The village of Velyka Novosilka, in the south of the Donetsk region has been almost reduced to ruins:

A resident goes to look at a bomb shelter

(REUTERS)
Jane Dalton13 October 2023 05:00
1697165100

Putin could restart banned nuclear tests

A recap: Vladimir Putin has told Russian lawmakers to find how best to revoke Moscow’s ratification of a critical nuclear treaty which bans Russia from testing atomic weapons shortly after he suggested the possibility of resuming such testing:

Putin could restart banned nuclear tests as Russian lawmakers review treaty

Such a step will be reminder that Russia still possesses world’s largest nuclear arsenal, experts warn

Jane Dalton13 October 2023 03:45
1697160600

Life without power and under fire in Donetsk

A 72-year-old woman takes care of her sick husband, 75, who spent more than a year in the basement of their home in Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region.

The town has been constantly shelled since the beginning of Russia’s invasion. Before the war, it had a population of around 6,000. Today only around 600-700 people still live there, without electricity or water, and constantly taking cover from shelling in basements.

(EPA)
Jane Dalton13 October 2023 02:30
1697156520

How journalist risked everything to protest against war on live TV

This is how Marina Ovsyannikova put her career, her family - and even her life - on the line last March, to tell Russian viewers they were being lied to by state television:

Russian journalist who held ‘no war’ sign on TV says she was questioned for 14 hours

‘I wasn’t allowed to get in touch with my family or friends, I was denied access to a lawyer’

Jane Dalton13 October 2023 01:22
1697152800

Putin wants worst-case scenario in Middle East, says Zelensky

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of wanting the worst-case scenario in the Middle East.

“I am grateful to everyone worldwide who is making efforts to prevent an explosion in the Middle East, and to hold terrorists accountable for their actions in Israel—against children and women, against ordinary people,” he said in his nightly address.

It was important to continue to deprive Russia of its ability to finance aggression through energy resources, he said.

Jane Dalton13 October 2023 00:20
1697148609

US cobbles together global parts to build new weapons

The US has cobbled together radars and other parts contributed by various countries to build a new missile launcher for Ukraine, in a Frankenstein-like programme for surface-to-air missiles:

Pentagon's 'FrankenSAM' program cobbles together air defense weapons for Ukraine

The Pentagon calls it FrankenSAM

Jane Dalton12 October 2023 23:10
1697147973

IOC bans Russian Olympic Committee

The Russian Olympic Committee was banned with immediate effect on Thursday for recognising regional organisations from four territories annexed from Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee said.

The IOC added the ROC would not be eligible for any funding after it recognised earlier this month Olympic Councils from the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia but that it would not affect any Russian athletes competing as neutrals.

“The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October 2023 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter,” the IOC said in a statement.

Joe Middleton12 October 2023 22:59
1697144709

US sanctions tanker owners for Russian oil above price cap

The US has imposed the first sanctions on owners of tankers carrying Russian oil above the G7 price cap of $60 a barrel, one based in Turkey and one in the United Arab Emirates, in an effort to close loopholes on the mechanism designed to punish Moscow for the war in Ukraine.

The US, other G7 countries and Australia imposed the cap last year, seeking to reduce Russia’s revenues from seaborne oil exports as part of sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

The cap bans Western companies from providing maritime services, including insurance, finance and shipping, for Russian seaborne oil exports sold above $60 a barrel, while seeking to keep oil flowing to markets. Caps also were imposed on Russian fuel exports.

Jane Dalton12 October 2023 22:05
1697140869

French police probe ‘poisoning’ of TV journalist who denounced war

French prosecutors are investigating the suspected poisoning of a Russian journalist who fled after denouncing the war in Ukraine on live television:

French police are probing possible poisoning of Russian journalist who denounced Ukraine war on TV

French prosecutors are investigating a suspected poisoning of a Russian journalist who fled Russia after denouncing the war in Ukraine on live TV

Jane Dalton12 October 2023 21:01

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in