Ukraine-Russia war – live: Trump claims he will ‘bring peace to the world’ after phone call with Zelensky
Zelensky said working with Donald Trump would be hard if the former US president is re-elected in November
Louise Thomas
Editor
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky have spoken on the phone, just hours after the Ukrainian president said it would be “hard work” if the Republican returns to the White House.
Mr Trump said they had a “very good phone call” and promised to “bring peace to the world” and “end the war” if he is re-elected in November.
Mr Zelensky said they agreed to discuss steps to make “peace fair and truly lasting” and expressed thanks for US military assistance.
Their phone call comes amid concerns over a potential Trump administration’s policy on the Russia-Ukraine war if he wins the election. The Republican nominee has repeatedly promised to end the war in one day while criticising US military aid to Kyiv.
Earlier Antony Blinken said Ukraine was on its way to being able to “stand on its own feet” militarily as more than 20 other countries have pledged to maintain their own military and financial aid to the country even if the US were to withdraw its support under a different president.
Mr Blinken was for the first time directly addressing the possibility of Mr Trump winning the November election and backing away from US commitments to Ukraine.
Former MP shot in street
A Ukrainian former MP best known for her crusade to promote the Ukrainian language has died after being shot in the street by an unknown assailant.
Iryna Farion, 60, initially survived the assault in the western city of Lviv on Friday, but later died from her wounds in a hospital. A manhunt is currently underway for her attacker, who fled from the scene. Ukrainian officials said an investigation is being carried out and that the attack is being treated as an assassination.
"All available surveillance cameras are being worked on, witness interviews are ongoing and several districts are being surveyed. All leads are being investigated, including the one that leads to Russia," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his official Telegram channel Saturday.
"All necessary forces from the National Police of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Security Service have been deployed to search for the criminal."
Farion served as a member of the Ukrainian parliament between 2012 and 2014, and was best known for her campaigns to promote the use of the Ukrainian language by Ukrainian officials who spoke Russian. She controversially criticised Russian-speaking members of Ukraine's Azov regiment who defended the port city of Mariupol in the first days of the full-scale invasion.
Police are considering "personal animosity" toward the former MP due to her social and political activities as a likely motive behind the attack, said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, who will oversee the investigation in Lviv.
Ukraine's air force have said that Russia had launched four missiles and 17 drones overnight, of which 13 drones had been shot down.
The attacks have left thousands of people without power or running water in the Poltava region of central Ukraine, Governor Filip Pronin said. Russia has continuously targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts across the country.
Death toll of Russian strikes
At least two people were killed and three more injured after a Russian missile strike on infrastructure in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, the local governor, Oleh Syniehubov, has said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials confirmed that the death toll following a Russian strike Friday on the city of Mykolaiv, had risen to four. A child was among the victims, said the city's mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych.
Writing about the Mykolaiv strike on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a projectile had hit a playground next to an apartment block.
"Russia proves every day with its terror that 'pressure' is not enough," he said. "This destruction of life must be stopped. We need new solutions to support our defenses. Russia must feel the power of the world."
Starmer’s words will be welcomed in Kyiv – but Zelensky needs action more than ever
Keir Starmer’s decision to invite Volodymyr Zelensky to become only the second foreign dignitary after Bill Clinton to address the UK Cabinet can be seen as an attempt by the latest prime minister of the UK to reassure Ukraine of this country’s continuing support, and to rekindle something of the trust that surely existed between former PM Boris Johnson and Zelensky.
Yet however distinguished the setting, and however warm the words on either side, there was inevitably more appearance than substance to the proceedings.
Recap: Zelensky calls on Starmer to ‘show leadership'
Volodymyr Zelensky used his historic address to the UK cabinet to urge Sir Keir Starmer to “show leadership” and let Ukraine use British weapons for strikes deep inside Russia.
The Ukrainian president on Friday became the first foreign leader to address the cabinet in person since Bill Clinton in 1997, calling for support for his country’s “long-range capability”.
In his address to the cabinet, Mr Zelensky said that “if the restriction on Western weapons is lifted” it would help Kyiv to strengthen its defences and secure its frontline positions.
Ukraine’s biggest music festival returns for first time since Russian invasion
This weekend 25,000 music lovers are gathering for Ukraine’s biggest music festival, an annual event that hasn’t been held since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Journalist Paul Niland shared a video on X of a large crowd watching the Ukrainian rock band BoomBox on stage. The billing this year will understandably mostly be made up of domestic talent, though the event has previously had headline acts from global stars like Kasabian, The Chemical Brothers and Liam Gallagher.
Speaking to the BBC, event organiser Vlad Yaremchuk explained how the festival is being conducted in a car park outside one of Kyiv’s biggest shopping malls – so if a Russian air attack does take place, “there will be more than enough space to get everyone evacuated quickly -- and we’re talking minutes”. The mall has a capacity of 100,000, he says.
So far the festival, running from Friday to Sunday, is going smoothly. It already had to be pushed back one week after the major aerial assault on Kyiv that hit a children’s hospital.
“We didn’t even expect to have a chance to do a festival while the war is still happening.” Yaremchuk says.
“The reality showed us that cultural events are still possible in wartime.”
Two killed in Ukraine by Russian missile and drone strikes
Russian drones and missiles struck overnight in Ukraine, killing two civilians and hitting energy facilities and railway infrastructure across the country, officials said on Saturday.
Oleh Syniehubov, regional governor for the Kharkiv region, said Iskander missiles targeted an infrastructure facility in the small town of Barvinkove in the northeast, killing two people and injuring three more.
He gave no details about the facility, but said on the Telegram messaging app that more than 50 residential houses and administrative and commercial buildings were also damaged in the strike.
The Ukrainian air force said Russian forces launched four ballistic Iskander missiles in the overnight attack. The Ukrainian air defence failed to shoot them down.
The air defence shot down 13 of 17 Russian drones over five regions in the east, north, and centre of the country, the air force said.
Ukrenergo, the national grid operator, said the drones attacked electricity distribution facilities in the central Poltava region, in the Sumy region in northeast and in the northern Chernihiv region.
Ukrenergo imposed emergency power cuts for industrial and residential consumers in Poltava and Chernihiv regions, it said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russian forces have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since March, knocking out about half of the available energy generation and forcing extended blackouts for millions.
The Ukrainian Railways said the overnight attacks damaged railway infrastructure in some parts of Kharkiv region and briefly delayed some passenger trains.
Controversial champion of Ukrainian language shot dead in Lviv
Iryna Farion, a former Ukrainian MP who has become well known for her campaign defending the country’s language, has died in hospital after being shot in the city of Lviv.
The attack on the 60-year-old linguist is being treated as an assassination, Ukraine’s interior minister said, while president Volodymy Zelensky said he was personally across the incident and that such acts of violence must be condemned.
Farion was shot in the street at around 7.30pm on Friday by an unidentified gunman, who fled the scene. She died in hospital later the same day.
Police are hunting the gunman, with Ukraine’s SBU security service also involved in the search.
Farion joined the nationalist Svoboda (Freedom) party in 2005 and was elected as an MP for a single term from 2012.
She campaigned vociferously against public figures and officials who gave addresses in Russian – a common occurrence despite Ukrainian being the only official state language.
In 2018, when Ukraine was already fighting against Russia-backed separatists in the Donbas to the country’s east, she called for members of the public to “punch every Russian-speaking person in the jaw”.
Farion was fired from her role as a professor at the Ukrainian language department at Lviv Polytechnic University after comments last November in which she said Ukrainian soldiers who spoke Russian were not truly Ukrainian. She was reinstated to her role at the university last month.
Zelensky says Russian missile hit children’s playground as three killed
The Ukrainian president said a Russian missile strike in the southern city of Mykolaiv hit a children’s playground near a residential building.
Three people, including a child and two adults, were killed and five others were injured, officials said.
“A playground near an ordinary house... Every day Russia proves with its terror that pressure on it is not enough,” Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.
He posted images from the site that showed two bodies lying on the ground. One was the badly mutilated body of a child, covered in blood, dust and debris. Part of a missile lay alongside.
The port city of Mykolaiv and the surrounding region regularly come under Russian attacks.
Vitaliy Kim, the regional governor, hailed residents of the city who rushed to the site to help before medics arrived.
Moscow denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in its invasion.
Recap: Zelensky says it will be ‘hard work’ if Donald Trump is re-elected
Shortly before he spoke to Donald Trump on the phone on Friday, Volodymyr Zelensky said in a BBC interview that it would be “hard work” for Ukraine if the Republican were to be re-elected as American president.
Amid concerns that a second Trump administration would drastically reduce US support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, Mr Zelensky said that if a “new team” enters the White House “we have to work with them”.
Mr Zelensky agreed that this would be “hard work”, but added: “We aren’t afraid of hard work.”
Asked about Mr Trump’s claim that he could end the war within 24 hours of entering office, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine would be happy for peace but asked about the “cost” involved.
He said a Trump peace plan would likely involve giving up occupied territories to Vladimir Putin, as well as ending all sanctions on Russia.
“We will never go with it, and there is no guy in the world who can push us to do it,” he said.
The Republican leader’s choice of Senator JD Vance as his running mate has underscored how Washington’s stand on Ukraine, locked in a 28-month-old war with Russia, could change if he won the election. Mr Vance is on record in an interview as saying “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other.”
Asked about these comments, Mr Zelensky said: “Maybe he really doesn’t understand what goes on in Ukraine.”
