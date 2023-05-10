✕ Close Vladimir Putin accuses the West of ‘creating real cult of Nazism’

Ukraine’s defence ministry has ridiculed the display of a single Soviet-era tank by Moscow at the grand Victory Day celebrations attended by Vladimir Putin.

“This ‘Victory Day’ Russia had exactly one tank rolling down Russian Red Square. A T-34, first produced in 1940. To the loneliest little tank in the world, best of luck,” the ministry said in a video, calling it a tribute to Russia.

Mr Putin held the much awaited annual celebration of victory in the Second World War by parading troops across Red Square yesterday while simultaneously firing cruise missiles at Kyiv.

In a fiery 10-minute speech in front of the Kremlin’s walls, the Russian president thundered against “Western global elites” and said civilisation was at “a decisive turning point”.

This comes as the Pentagon confirmed Ukraine’s claim to have downed a Russian Kinzhal missile, touted by Moscow as being capable of reaching unstoppable hypersonic speeds.

“I can confirm that they did down a Russian missile by employing the Patriot missile defence system,” press secretary Pat Ryder said.