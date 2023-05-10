Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv mocks Putin’s ‘loneliest little tank in world’ seen at Victory Day parade
Ukrainian defence ministry wishes ‘best of luck’ to the lone tank displayed by Kremlin
Ukraine’s defence ministry has ridiculed the display of a single Soviet-era tank by Moscow at the grand Victory Day celebrations attended by Vladimir Putin.
“This ‘Victory Day’ Russia had exactly one tank rolling down Russian Red Square. A T-34, first produced in 1940. To the loneliest little tank in the world, best of luck,” the ministry said in a video, calling it a tribute to Russia.
Mr Putin held the much awaited annual celebration of victory in the Second World War by parading troops across Red Square yesterday while simultaneously firing cruise missiles at Kyiv.
In a fiery 10-minute speech in front of the Kremlin’s walls, the Russian president thundered against “Western global elites” and said civilisation was at “a decisive turning point”.
This comes as the Pentagon confirmed Ukraine’s claim to have downed a Russian Kinzhal missile, touted by Moscow as being capable of reaching unstoppable hypersonic speeds.
“I can confirm that they did down a Russian missile by employing the Patriot missile defence system,” press secretary Pat Ryder said.
Journalist working for AFP killed in rocket attack in Ukraine
French international news agency Agence France-Presse has confirmed the death of its Ukraine video coordinator in a rocket attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Arman Soldin, 32, was with a team of AFP journalists traveling with Ukrainian soldiers when the group came under fire with Grad rockets, the agency said. The rest of the AFP team was uninjured.
“His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine,” said AFP chairman Fabrice Fries.
AFP said it was “devastated” at Soldin’s death and “all of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.”
At least 10 media workers have been killed while covering the war in Ukraine, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Pentagon says Ukraine downed 'hypersonic' missile with Patriot
Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder says he can confirm Ukraine’s claim to have downed a Russian Kinzhal missile, touted by Moscow as being capable of reaching unstoppable hypersonic speeds.
Mr Ryder said the feat was accomplished using a US Patriot defence system, and that Washington will continue to support Kyiv with military aid to defend itself against Russian cruise missiles and Iranian drones.
“I can confirm that they did down a Russian missile by employing the Patriot missile defence system. As you know, that – that system is part of a broader range of air defence capabilities that the United States and the international community have provided to Ukraine. I listed out some of those, you know, as part of their multi-layered integrated air defence capability,” the Pentagon official said in a press briefing.
He added: “And so as secretary [Lloyd] Austin highlighted about three weeks ago at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, the US, our allies, our partners, we’re going to continue to rush ground-based air defence capabilities and munitions to help Ukraine control its sovereign skies and to help Ukraine defend its citizens from Russian cruise missiles and Iranian drones.”
“And again, as evidenced by today’s USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) announcement and the procurement of additional air defence systems and munitions, this is something that we’re going to keep after both in the near term and the long term,” Mr Ryder said.
There is some debate over whether the Kinzhal missile is truly hypersonic, though it was described as being the first hypersonic weapon launched against Ukraine by Russia last year. Moscow says it can achieve speeds up to Mach 10, but a Nato report has indicated it may actually be significantly slower than that.
Britain set to ban Russia’s Wagner Group – report
Britain is set to formally classify Russia’s mercenary force Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, rolling out financial sanctions and other penalties against the private militia.
The Home Office has been building a case for two months and proscription was “imminent” within weeks, reported The Times, citing a government source.
If the branding as terror group is confirmed, it would be a criminal offence to belong to Wagner, attend its meetings, encourage support for it or carry its logo in public.
Wagner mercenaries have led Russia’s months-long assault on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut along with its military activities in Africa.
Under these sanctions by the UK, Wagner’s ability to raise money will be served a blow if any of the finances were channeled through the British financial institutions.
“Suspicions” about Wagner helping move money out of Britain after financial sanctions were imposed on Russian oligarchs and allies of Russian president Vladimir Putin have been rife, the newspaper said, citing a government source.
Britain’s Home Office said it was looking into the Times report.
Pakistan plans Russian-Saudi oil ‘cocktail’ to help cut energy costs
Pakistan is planning to blend newly purchased Russian crude with Arabian light crude in order to create a mixture that will be more easily processed by the nation’s oil refineries, Pakistan’s energy minister said on Tuesday.
The country is planning to purchase Russian crude oil at a discount as high prices caused by geopolitical tensions have caused fuel prices to more than double in Pakistan.
Western countries that have imposed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil as part of sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine say that the cap is also forcing Russia to sell oil to developing countries at lower prices.
Russia’s heavier grades of crude oil are more difficult to process in Pakistan’s refineries, which are configured to process lighter Arabian crudes, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik told Reuters in an interview in Washington on Tuesday.
Estonians gather on riverbank for peek of Russian Victory Day concert
After Estonia banned Soviet Victory Day celebrations, several hundred people in the Russian-speaking town of Narva watched celebrations across the river which separates it from Russia.
A large stage and a screen was set up near the river in Russia, 200 metres away from the river promenade where people gathered with binoculars and flowers and clapped to the music.
Thousands would gather in Narva each year on 9 May, when Russia celebrates Soviet Victory Day to mark the end of World War Two in Europe, but the events were banned after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, and Soviet war monuments were removed from the town.
Governments in Estonia, like the other Baltic states of Latvia and Lithuania, see the Soviet victory in 1945 as a renewal of the brutal occupation of their lands, which were annexed into Soviet Union in 1940. Now members of Nato and the European Union, they are among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine and critics of Russia.
‘No guarantee’ Ukraine counteroffensive will be success, says UK’s Cleverly
Ukraine has “consistently outperformed” expectations in its response to Russia’s invasion, Britain’s foreign secretary said, before warning there are no “guarantees” it will make gains in its forthcoming counteroffensive.
Speaking during a visit to the US, James Cleverly said international allies must remain “resolute” in their support of the country regardless of the outcome.
He said: “Of course there has been an economic impact on the people of the United States and the United Kingdom - this is not a by-product of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this is part of the conflict.
“We should recognise that if we do not re-establish the principles of the UN carter, the foundation stone of peace in the post-Second World War era, that powerful nations cannot invade their neighbours with impunity, the world will be more dangerous, more expensive, more difficult.
“So this is not just about Ukraine, though the Ukrainians have been suffering enormously and its right that we defend them, it is about us, and it is in our interest as well as in the Ukrainians’ interest that we stay resolute in our support”.
US announces £1bn aid for Ukraine
The United States announced on Tuesday a new $1.2 (£1bn) billion military aid package for Ukraine that will include aircdefense systems, ammunition and funds for training, the Pentagon said.
Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds will be used to purchase the weapons, allowing President Joe Biden’s administration to buy weapons from industry rather than pull them from US stocks. Delivery of the weapons and systems depends on their availability and production timeline.
In the package, Ukraine will receive additional air defense systems and munitions as well as the technology to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukraine‘s native defense systems. The funds will pay for 155-mm Howitzer ammunition, counter-drone ammunition, satellite imagery and various types of training, the Pentagon said.
Eurovision support gives ‘power’ to Ukraine, says contest winner
Support to Ukraine from Eurovision fans gives “power” to the country, a former winner has said.
Ruslana, who won for Ukraine at the 2004 song contest, appeared in an English National Opera Does Eurovision performance at the fan village at Liverpool’s Pier Head on Tuesday.
The singer, who lives in Kyiv, told the PA news agency: “It’s very difficult to tell you about the emotions I have inside.
“My heart is in Ukraine, my heartbeat vibration is in Ukraine all the time.
“Let’s help Ukraine to win. It’s very important.
“It doesn’t matter what you want to do or how, which way you will choose to do that.
“Send your vibration from the heart, this is the biggest power. It gives us a big power.”
