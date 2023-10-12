✕ Close Russian strike hits village in Kharkiv on Thursday, killing over 50 people

A Russian missile struck a school in the town of Nikopol in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk on Wednesday, killing at least four people, Ukrainian officials said.

“As a result of the Russian strike, four people died: a 72-year-old man and three women aged 69, 67 and 60,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Two people who were injured were receiving medical assistance, he added. Klymenko said earlier that the victims were employees at the school.

Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, said 50 private homes and two infrastructure facilities had been damaged.

It comes as Vladimir Putin is set to visit Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, the presidential office of the Central Asian country said, in what would be the Russian leader's first known trip abroad since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

Meanwhile, Russia has failed in its bid to return to the United Nations’ top human rights body on Tuesday, in a sign Moscow will continue to be isolated on the international stage.