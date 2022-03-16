Ukraine news – live: Russians ‘take 400 hostage’ as Moscow ‘backs Iran nuclear deal’ revival
Mariupol residents trapped in hospital under military control, says Ukraine deputy PM
Russian troops have taken more than 400 hostages in a major hospital in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Locals were trapped in the hospital which fell to the Russians yesterday amid heavy artillery fire, she said.
Mariupol, a key port city on the Black Sea coast, has been encircled by Russian forces for more than a fortnight and residents have had access to food, water and power cut off.
Meanwhile, Russia suggested it could allow a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in a shift from its previous demand that Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine would block efforts to bring the deal back.
Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia had written guarantees that it can carry out its work as a party to the deal.
Under the deal, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear bomb – an ambition it denies – in return for relief from global economic sanctions.
Putin ‘testing West’, warns Ukraine MP
Ukrainian MP Andrii Osadchuk warns “Putin is testing you”.
He said if the West stands back and does nothing about Russia’s invasion of his country then “you will be next, Poland will be next, Lithuania will be next.”
Russians take 400 hostage in Mariupol hospital
Russian troops have taken more than 400 hostages in a major hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said today.
The hospital was first reported to have fallen into Russian hands amid heavy artillery fire yesterday.
Ms Vereshschuk said Russian troops had opened fire from artillery positions on the grounds of the hospital.
About 20,000 people have managed to escape the besieged port of Mariupol after several thwarted attempts to open humanitarian corridors, the Ukrainian interior ministry said, but hundreds of thousands remain trapped by Russian shelling, many without heating, power or running water.
Ms Vereshschuk said it was an “open question” whether a humanitarian corridor would be opened on Wednesday to evacuate more civilians.y, but hundreds of thousands remain trapped by Russian shelling, many without heating, power or running water.
More than 2,700 houses destroyed in Ukraine: Officials
Ukrainian state service for emergencies has said that Russian offensive in the country has destroyed thousands of buildings, including more than 2,500 houses.
“Russia is systematically destroying Ukraineʼs civilian infrastructure, it destroyed 3,500 infrastructure facilities: transport, social, health care facilities, educational and social institutions. More than 2,700 houses were destroyed,” the emergency services said.
At least 500 Kharkiv civilians killed in war: Officials
At least 500 residents of Ukrainian city Kharkiv have been killed since the Russian invasion began three weeks ago, officials from the emergency services said.
An independent verification of the casualties is yet to be done.
Kharkiv is among the severely affected Ukrainian cities under Russian invasion.
Russia frustrated, struggling to overcome challenges in Ukraine, says UK intelligence
A UK intelligence update on Wednesday morning said that Russian forces were struggling to overcome the challenges posed by Ukraine’s terrain.
“Russian forces have remained largely tied to Ukraine’s road network and have demonstrated a reluctance to conduct off-road manoeuvre. The destruction of bridges by Ukrainian forces has also played a key role in stalling Russia’s advance,” the intelligence update shared on Wednesday morning read.
It added that Russia’s options have been limited after “continued failure to gain control of the air has drastically limited their ability to effectively use air manoeuvre”.
“The tactics of the Ukrainian armed forces have adeptly exploited Russia’s lack of manoeuvre, frustrating the Russian advance and inflicting heavy losses on the invading forces,” the UK defence intelligence read.
Kyiv apartment building shelled
An artillery shell fell on a 12-storey apartment building in central Kyiv, destroying its top floor and setting the building ablaze.
Huge smoke clouds billowed from the building as the attack on civilian areas in Kyiv continued for the third day in a row.
A neighbouring building was also damaged.
Two people were injured, according to Kyiv emergency services agencies.
At least 12 towns in the capital have been left without water and six are without heat.
Russian troops are trying to cut off Kyiv from transport arteries and destroy logistical capabilities as they advance to capture the capital, said head of the region Oleksiy Kuleba.
The Russian military offensive has scaled up drastically in Kyiv this week and nearby towns.
Zaporizhzhia railway station attacked
Explosions have been reported in Zaporizhzhia. The secretary of the southeastern city’s council Anatoliy Kurtev said a railway station had come under attack, reported The Kyiv Independent.
This comes a day after Russian troops at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant blew explosives at the site which came under military attack earlier this month.
Ninety percent of Ukrainians could face poverty in protracted war: UN body
The war on Ukraine could lead to nine out of 10 Ukrainians facing poverty and extreme economic vulnerability if the Russian invasion extends to the next year, the United Nations Development Programme said.
The protracted war will wipe out Ukraine’s two decades worth of economic gains, the UNDP said.
“If the conflict is a protracted one, if it were to continue, we are going to see poverty rates escalate very significantly,” UNDP administrator Achim Steiner said.
Pakistan sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Pakistan has dispatched humanitarian aid including emergency medicines and essentials goods to Ukraine on the “request of its government”.
The aid, dispatched via two C-130 aircraft, includes electro-medical equipment, blankets and food items, according to a report by Pakistani newspaper The Tribune.
Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was present at the airport for the handover, and said that the Asian country — a Russian ally — has acted promptly for assistance during conflicts and calamities.
Ukraine troops bomb Russian military choppers
Russian military helicopters parked at Kherson international airport have been bombed by Ukraine’s military strikes, reported CNN.
Satellite images showed at least three helicopters and military vehicles engulfed in a huge black smoke cloud at the Ukrainian airport.
Military vehicles near the airport have also reportedly come under attack.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies