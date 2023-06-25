✕ Close Earlier on Friday, drone footage showed a Russian troop being wiped out by a bomb

US spy agencies had learned in mid-June about armed action being planned by Wagner mercenary group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, said a report.

There were “enough signals to be able to tell the leadership [in the US] that something was up”, reported The Washington Post, citing an unnamed US official. “So I think they were ready for it.”

Mr Prigozhin and his troops won’t face criminal charges over his attempted coup in Russia, the Kremlin said.

He will be moved to Belarus, a close ally of Russia, after his mercenary army captured army bases in two Russian cities but called off their advance on Moscow at the 11th hour to “avoid bloodshed”.

The move marked a humiliating climbdown for Vladimir Putin after he earlier vowed to take revenge on those behind the mutiny. Wagner’s forces were about four hours away from Moscow when news of the dramatic turnaround came.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Putin’s whereabouts had come into question after an aircraft belonging to the presidency was spotted flying from Moscow to St Petersburg. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied Mr Putin had fled.