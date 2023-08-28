✕ Close Wagner chief Prigozhin killed

Ukraine hit five of Moscow’s fighter jets with a night-time drone strike on Russian soil, a source in Kyiv’s security service told Ukrainian outlets yesterday.

The Kyiv Post and Ukrainska Pravda both cited sources in Ukraine’s SBU security service as claiming successful strikes were carried out on four Russian Su-30 fighter jets and one MiG-29 at an airfield in Kursk.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military said its troops had liberated the southeastern village of Robotyne and were trying to advance further south in their counteroffensive.

This morning, Russia’s defence ministry claimed to have shot down two more drones in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, which both border Ukraine, without providing further information about possible damage or casualties.

It comes as Russia’s Investigative Committee’s said Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was confirmed to have died in a plane crash near Moscow on Wednesday, citing the results of genetic tests of the 10 bodies found in the wreckage.

Western politicians and commentators have speculated that Mr Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed as punishment for Wagner’s brief mutiny in June, claims the Kremlin has denied as an “absolute lie”.