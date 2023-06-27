✕ Close Defiant Putin makes statement after Wagner rebellion.mp4

Vladimir Putin has issued a desperate message to the Russian public, as he seeks to retain his authority after the shortlived mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries marked the most severe threat to his rule during two decades in power.

After backing down following an apparent 11th-hour intervention by Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, Mr Prigozhin broke his silence on Monday, claiming his aborted march on Moscow gave a “masterclass” in what Vladimir Putin’s troops could have achieved with their botched invasion of Ukraine.

Despite admitting to shooting down Russian aircrafts, the mercenary boss insisted in an 11-minute video that his so-called “march for justice” had not been intended as a coup, but to demand accountability for mistakes in Ukraine by military leaders in Moscow and to protest plans to dismantle Wagner.

In an address on Monday night, Mr Putin insisted that he directly ordered that steps were taken “to avoid a lot of bloodshed” during the mutiny which he claimed was “resolutely rejected by society” – despite clips appearing to show Rostov-on-Don residents bringing Wagner troops food as they occupied the city.