Vladimir Putin has finally admitted how close Russia came to civil war during last weekend’s mutiny.

He told some 2,500 members of Russia’s security forces, National Guard and military units on Tuesday that the people and the armed forces had stood together in opposition to rebel mercenaries on Saturday.

At the gathering, held on a square in the Kremlin complex, Putin was joined by defence minister Sergei Shoigu, whose dismissal the mercenary fighters of the Wagner group had demanded during their mutiny and march towards Moscow.

“You have saved our Motherland from upheaval. In fact, you have stopped a civil war,” Putin said. He also requested a minute of silence to honour Russian military pilots who were killed during the mutiny.

Earlier, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces “advanced in all directions” on Monday.

“Today, our warriors have advanced in all directions, and this is a happy day. I wished the guys more days like this,” he said in his latest overnight address.