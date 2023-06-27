Russia-Ukraine war – live: Wagner group mutiny brought Russia close to civil war, Putin finally admits
Russian president delivers address to security forces inside a Kremlin complex
Vladimir Putin has finally admitted how close Russia came to civil war during last weekend’s mutiny.
He told some 2,500 members of Russia’s security forces, National Guard and military units on Tuesday that the people and the armed forces had stood together in opposition to rebel mercenaries on Saturday.
At the gathering, held on a square in the Kremlin complex, Putin was joined by defence minister Sergei Shoigu, whose dismissal the mercenary fighters of the Wagner group had demanded during their mutiny and march towards Moscow.
“You have saved our Motherland from upheaval. In fact, you have stopped a civil war,” Putin said. He also requested a minute of silence to honour Russian military pilots who were killed during the mutiny.
Earlier, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces “advanced in all directions” on Monday.
“Today, our warriors have advanced in all directions, and this is a happy day. I wished the guys more days like this,” he said in his latest overnight address.
Putin finally admits how close Russia came to civil war after Wagner mutiny
Vladimir Putin has finally admitted how close Russia came to civil war during last weekend’s mutiny.
He told some 2,500 members of Russia’s security forces, National Guard and military units on Tuesday that the people and the armed forces had stood together in opposition to rebel mercenaries in Saturday’s aborted mutiny.
In an appearance on a square inside the Kremlin that looked designed to send a message that he remained firmly in control, Putin said: “You have defended the constitutional order, the lives, security and freedom of our citizens.
“You have saved our Motherland from upheaval. In fact, you have stopped a civil war,” Putin said.
Putin will cling on to power until people inside the Kremlin are up for the fight
Prigozhin’s march on Moscow will have frightened Putin – but the Russian leader survived because no other senior figures joined the call for change, writes historian Peter Frankopan.
Read Peter’s full piece here:
What the coup that never was tells us about Putin’s grip on power | Peter Frankopan
Prigozhin’s march on Moscow will have frightened Putin – but the Russian leader survived because no other senior figures joined the call for change, writes historian Peter Frankopan
Pope Francis’ peace envoy to visit Moscow this week
An Italian cardinal tasked by Pope Francis with trying to help end the war in Ukraine will visit Moscow this week as a follow up to his trip to Kyiv, the Vatican said on Tuesday.
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi Cardinal will be in the Russian capital on Wednesday and Thursday, a statement said.
“The main purpose of the initiative is to encourage humanitarian gestures, which can contribute to facilitating a solution to the current tragic situation and find ways to achieve a just peace,” the statement said.
It was not clear who Zuppi would meet in Moscow. He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and religious leaders in Kyiv on June 6.
If Zuppi, 67, meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, he would be one of the first foreigners to do so since an aborted mutiny against the Russian military over the weekend.
A Vatican source said Zuppi’s trip had been at risk of being called off because of the attempted mutiny and the confusion surrounding it.
Zuppi told reporters last week that he would consult with the pope before leaving for Moscow. Speaking of his dual visits to the two capitals, he said it was “a pattern that needs to be woven for the resolution of the conflict”.
Russia strikes Ukrainian city on anniversary of deadly attack
Russia hit a cluster of buildings in a missile strike on Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Tuesday, the first anniversary of a deadly attack on a shopping mall in the city, Ukrainian officials said.
Dmytro Lunin, governor of the Poltava region that includes Kremenchuk, said what he described as a dacha - or cottage - cooperative had been struck, but reported no casualties.
Ukrainian officials said at the time that at least 18 people were killed at the Amstor shopping mall during a Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk on June 27, 2022. Later reports put the toll at least 20.
"The enemy attacked Poltava region. Just like a year ago on this day, with X-22 missiles," Lunin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia did not immediately comment on the attack. It has regularly carried out air strikes since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
File photo of Kremenchuk:
Watch: Plane 'carrying Wagner boss Prigozhin' lands in Belarus
Charges against Prigozhin and others dropped
Russia’s chief mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin and others involved in the weekend mutiny will not face charges, officials have said.
The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said its investigation had concluded that those involved in the mutiny “ceased activities directed at committing the crime.”
The charge of mounting an armed mutiny carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.
Prigozhin escaping prosecution poses a stark contrast to how the Kremlin has been treating those staging anti-government protests.
‘Living hell'
Eerie drone footage reveals the scale of destruction in Bakhmut - the scene of some of the most intense battles since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
“Even the fiercest battles of WWII pale in comparison with the living hell that is today’s #Bakhmut,” Ukraine’s defence ministry said in a caption accompanying the clip.
“This is Ukraine in the 21st century. This is our daily reality.”
Lukashenko claims he played role in ending Russian mutiny
Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has claimed he played a role in ending the mutiny in Russia over the weekend.
It comes following reports that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner chief mercenary who led the revolt, landed in Belarus earlier this morning on a private jet.
“Given the role of Belarus in resolving this situation, I must say a few words here about what happened and explain our position and the decisions taken,” Mr Lukashenko said, referring to the deal.
He did not give many details of what role he played.
Russia has detained hundreds of civilians since Ukraine war began: UN
A UN monitoring mission in Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russia has detained more than 800 civilians since the conflict began last February, of whom 77 were executed.
The report showed that Ukraine had also violated international law by arbitrarily detaining civilians but on a considerably smaller scale.
"(The UN rights office) identified patterns of conduct which have resulted in arbitrary detention, as well as further human rights violations including torture, ill treatment and enforced disappearances," the report said, adding that the detentions by Russia had taken place in both Ukraine and Russia.
"While such conduct was found in relation to both parties to the conflict, there was greater prevalence of conduct attributed to forces of the Russian Federation."
UK should begin compiling lists of Britons in Russia, says senior Tory
Alicia Kearns, chair of the foreign affairs select committee, called on the Foreign Office to start compiling lists of British citizens in Russia in case they need to be evacuated, Adam Forrest reports.
Official travel advice to UK citizens continues to be to leave Russia.
Asked about British citizens inside the country on Monday, foreign secretary James Cleverly said: “We of course look at scenario planning to make sure we are able to respond to whatever happens.”
He added: “But we don’t force British nationals to register with the embassy so therefore it is not possible for us to give accurate figures.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies