Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address an extraordinary meeting of the UK Cabinet today under prime minister Keir Starmer, marking his first such appearance under the new administration.

The war-time leader will brief cabinet ministers about the situation in Ukraine and Kyiv’s requirement to expand Europe’s defence industrial base.

Ukraine is also set to ink on a £3.5bn defence export finance deal with Sir Keir. After US president Bill Clinton’s cabinet address in 1997, Mr Zelensky is the first foreign leader to address the Cabinet in person.

Ahead of Mr Zelensky visit, the prime minister said: “Ukraine is, and always will be, at the heart of this Government’s agenda and so it is only fitting that president Zelensky will make a historic address to my Cabinet.”

On the war front, Ukraine’s army has pulled out from the battered village of Urozhaine in the eastern Donetsk region, an official said yesterday, surrendering another front-line position as Russian forces blast Ukrainian defences in a relentless onslaught.