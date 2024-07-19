Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky to brief UK cabinet today in first visit under Starmer
Ukraine is set to ink a £3.5bn defence export finance deal with Sir Keir
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address an extraordinary meeting of the UK Cabinet today under prime minister Keir Starmer, marking his first such appearance under the new administration.
The war-time leader will brief cabinet ministers about the situation in Ukraine and Kyiv’s requirement to expand Europe’s defence industrial base.
Ukraine is also set to ink on a £3.5bn defence export finance deal with Sir Keir. After US president Bill Clinton’s cabinet address in 1997, Mr Zelensky is the first foreign leader to address the Cabinet in person.
Ahead of Mr Zelensky visit, the prime minister said: “Ukraine is, and always will be, at the heart of this Government’s agenda and so it is only fitting that president Zelensky will make a historic address to my Cabinet.”
On the war front, Ukraine’s army has pulled out from the battered village of Urozhaine in the eastern Donetsk region, an official said yesterday, surrendering another front-line position as Russian forces blast Ukrainian defences in a relentless onslaught.
Scientists, a journalist and even a bakery worker are among those convicted of treason in Russia
Over the past decade, Russia has seen a sharp increase in treason and espionage cases.
Lawyers and experts say prosecutions for these high crimes started to grow after 2014 – the year when Russia illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula. That’s also when Moscow backed a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
The number of these cases in Russia spiked significantly after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, urged the security services to “harshly suppress the actions of foreign intelligence services [and] promptly identify traitors, spies and saboteurs”. The crackdown has ensnared scientists and journalists, as well as ordinary citizens.
A bakery worker is among those convicted of treason in Russia
Over the past decade, Russia has seen a sharp increase in treason and espionage cases
Zelensky says he will have to work with the US
A victory for Donald Trump in the US election in November would be difficult for Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has said, acknowledging that Ukrainians were prepared.
Mr Trump’s election would be “hard work, but we are hard workers”, he was quoted as saying by the BBC.
Mr Zelensky said “Maybe he really doesn’t care, but we have to work with the United States,” he said while attending the European Political Community meeting in London.
The Republican leader’s choice of Senator JD Vance as his running mate has underscored how Washington’s stand on Ukraine, locked in a 28-month-old war with Russia, could change if he won the election. Vance is on record in an interview as saying “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other.”
The administration of Joe Biden has provided weapons and supplies throughout the conflict, though the flow of assistance was halted for months by disputes within the US Congress.
Mr Trump has said during the campaign that, once elected, he would bring the conflict to an end even before taking office by securing a deal at the negotiating table. He said there would have been no conflict at all had he been in office when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Zelensky discusses bilateral relations with Serbia’s Vucic
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday discussed security and bilateral relations with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting in Britain.
“We appreciate the financial and humanitarian assistance provided to our country,” Zelensky said on X.
Starmer invites Zelensky to attend cabinet
Prime minister Keir Starmer will host Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting of his top ministers today, in a show of support for the Ukrainian leader who will welcome a new plan to try to disrupt Russia’s attempts to evade shipping sanctions.
A day after hosting a forum of European leaders at Blenheim Palace, the PM pressed on with his bid to raise Britain’s role in international affairs by inviting Mr Zelensky to address his cabinet. The last foreign leader to do so was US President Bill Clinton in 1997, Starmer’s office said.
Mr Zelensky will also welcome the launch of a “call to action” against Russia’s 600-strong ‘shadow fleet’ of oil tankers used to break sanctions, officials said.
Sir Keir is expected to tell the Ukrainian leader that Britain will do more in the coming months to dent Russia’s “war machine”, including agreeing a new defence export support treaty to help Kyiv draw on export finance.
“Ukraine is, and always will be, at the heart of this government’s agenda and so it is only fitting that President Zelenskiy will make a historic address to my cabinet,” he said in a statement.
“And alongside our European partners, we have sent a clear message to those enabling (Russian president Vladimir) Putin’s attempts to evade sanctions: we will not allow Russia’s shadow fleet, and the dirty money it generates, to flow freely through European waters and put our security at risk.”
Ukraine pulls out from another eastern village as Russian offensive grows
Ukraine’s army has pulled out from the village of Urozhaine in the eastern Donetsk region, an official said yesterday, surrendering another front-line position as Russian forces blast Ukrainian defences in a relentless onslaught. The village was reduced to rubble which “made it impossible to hold the positions there,” said Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesperson for local ground forces. He did not say when the pullout occurred.
Russia prematurely claimed earlier this week that it had seized Urozhaine in the early days of the war that began after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. Ukrainian troops recaptured it almost a year ago.
Russia has deployed devastating firepower as it pursues a summer offensive that has reduced towns and villages to ruins, denying Ukrainians defensive cover. Despite valiant defending, analysts say, Ukrainian forces are being pushed back in some places along the front line by the bigger and better equipped Kremlin army.
Russia says 'let's be realistic' about Trump plan to end Ukraine war
Russia said on Thursday that Donald Trump’s assertion he could quickly end the Ukraine war should be viewed realistically, given that he had promised a Middle East peace breakthrough but failed to achieve it during his presidency.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow had noted statements by Trump, who is running against President Joe Biden in November’s U.S. election, and by his newly nominated running mate J.D. Vance.
“We saw the statements - Trump said he would resolve the conflict within 24 hours, then Vance said that China is a bigger problem for the United States than the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” Ms Zakharova said.
“It’s necessary to separate pre-election rhetoric from statements by government officials vested with the appropriate powers. If we talk about whether it’s possible to resolve the conflict, let’s be realistic.”
Kim Jong-un discusses military cooperation with Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received Russian vice minister of defence Aleksey Krivoruchko and discussed the importance of the two countries’ militaries to unite more firmly to defend world peace and justice, KCNA news agency said today.
The two leaders shared the need for military cooperation between the two countries to defend mutual security interests, KCNA said.
Mr Krivoruchko conveyed greetings from Russian president Vladimir Putin to the North’s supreme leader, who expressed deep thanks in the meeting, held on Thursday.
The report did not provide any other details of Mr Krivoruchko’s delegation or the purpose of the visit to North Korea.
North Korea and Russia have deepened military cooperation since their leaders held a summit in the Russian Far East last year and signed a treaty on strategic partnership that includes a mutual defence agreement struck in June when Putin visited Pyongyang.
The two countries have been accused of conducting arms trade by Seoul and Washington to help Russia’s stock of missiles and artillery for its war with Ukraine. The two countries deny such trade.
Trump and Zelensky plan to speak today – CNN
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has a phone call scheduled for Friday with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, in what would be their first conversation since the former US president left the White House in 2021, a CNN reporter posted on X, citing two unnamed sources.
The reporter did not provide details.
This would be the Ukrainian leader’s first exchange with the Republican nominee after he was shot in the ear but did not suffer any major injuries during a political rally last week.
Von der Leyen pledges ‘European air shield’ to combat Russia threat as she is re-elected as EU chief
Von der Leyen pledges ‘EU air shield’ to combat Russia threat as she is re-elected
‘The next five years will define Europe’s place in the world for the next five decades,’ Ms von der Leyen says
Ursula von der Leyen re-elected to a second 5-year term as European Commission president
Ursula von der Leyen re-elected to a second 5-year term as European Commission president
Lawmakers at the European Parliament have re-elected Ursula von der Leyen to a second 5-year term as president of the European Union’s executive commission
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments