A maternity hospital has reportedly been struck by shelling in Ukraine as mothers and children took cover in a basement.

A Russian airstrike hit a residential area in the city of Zhytomyr yesterday, killing at least two people, Ukraine’s emergency services said.

The strike damaged the hospital, breaking the windows, and burned three homes.

About 85 miles west of Kyiv, Zhytomyr is the home of the elite 95th Air Assault Brigade, which may have been the intended target.

Video released by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service shows a rescue operation in Zhytomyr following a Russian missile strike.

The footage shows clouds of smoke and rescue workers digging and cutting through debris.

Meanwhile at least 21 people have been killed and 112 injured by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Russian paratroopers landed overnight, and the Ukrainian military has accused them of attacking a local hospital.

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russia’s troops are getting closer to the capital. A 40-mile military convoy has stoked fears of a major assault on the city.

According to Amnesty International, Russia has violated international humanitarian law and may have committed war crimes in its invasion.

The human rights organisation said the Russian military had launched indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas, including strikes on hospitals.

Amnesty’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said: “The Russian military has shown a blatant disregard for civilian lives by using ballistic missiles and other explosive weapons with wide area effects in densely populated areas.

“Some of these attacks may be war crimes. The Russian government, which falsely claims to use only precision-guided weapons, should take responsibility for these acts.”

The International Criminal Court has announced it will investigate possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia routinely denies it carries out illegal attacks.