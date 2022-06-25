Russia’s war in Ukraine is forcing Nato to “look again” at boosting its military capability, a top defence chief has said.

Sir Tony Radakin, chief of the defence staff, was asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari if he was concerned about comments made by defence secretary Ben Wallace that Western countries could struggle to mount a long-term offensive against Russia.

Sir Tony said the military alliance was looking at its resources and the speed with which it could respond if there was an escalation with Russia, but added that the “collective defence” of Nato gave the UK and its allies “extraordinary power”.

Head of UK armed forces, Chief of Defence Admiral Sir Tony Radakin (PA Wire)

He said: “I think the big point to reflect here is that we’re in the world’s largest and most effective military alliance, called Nato.

“That’s three-and-a-half million people in uniform. That collective defence with the US, all of the European nations in Nato and Canada gives us extraordinary power.”

Sir Tony added: “But I think what the defence secretary is reflecting is that this aggression from Russia... is understandably causing all of us to look again at the speed at which we can respond, the depths with which we can respond and the rates of expenditure that a war might entail.”

Russian shelling continues to devastate Ukraine (AP)

“How do you ensure that you win quickly?” he continued. “That’s what we’re looking at again, and I’m pleased to say that it is our collective defence.

“It’s our preparedness, which is the best way to prevent war, and demonstrating that we’re always ready. And the aggression, if it is meted out, it will be met in a very clear way.”

Sir Tony’s comments come just days after Mr Wallace admitted there were concerns that the UK and its allies would struggle in a long-term offensive against Russia.

He said the forces in the UK, Europe and the US were “hollowed out” and did not have sufficient supply lines.

