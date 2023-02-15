Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘captures 6,000 Ukrainian children for re-education’
Children held in camps as part of ‘large-scale systematic network’, finds US-backed report
Russia has held at least 6,000 captured Ukrainian children in “re-education” camps since the start of the war, according to a new US-backed report.
The report said Yale University researchers had identified at least 43 camps and other facilities in Russia and Crimea where Ukrainian children have been held that were part of a “large-scale systematic network” operated by Moscow since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
“The primary purpose of the camp facilities we’ve identified appears to be political re-education,” Nathaniel Raymond, one of the researchers, said in a briefing to reporters.
Meanwhile, intense fighting continues in Bakhmut as Russia has bombarded the eastern frontline in what appeared to be the early salvoes of a new offensive.
Volodymyr Zelensky has urged for “speedy” help from allies as he says Russia is in a hurry to achieve as much as it could with its latest push before Ukraine and its allies could gather strength.
“That is why speed is of the essence,” he said in an evening video address after Nato defence ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the war and stockpiles.
Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children with the aim of political re-education, according to a U.S.-backed report published on Tuesday.
The report said Yale University researchers had identified at least 43 camps and other facilities in Russia and Crimea where Ukrainian children have been held that were part of a “large-scale systematic network” operated by Moscow since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The children included those with parents or clear familial guardianship, those Russia deemed orphans, others who were in the care of Ukrainian state institutions before the invasion and those whose custody was unclear or uncertain due to the war, it said.
“The primary purpose of the camp facilities we’ve identified appears to be political re-education,” Nathaniel Raymond, one of the researchers, said in a briefing to reporters.
Some of the children were moved through the system and adopted by Russian families, or moved into foster care in Russia, the report said.
The youngest child identified in the Russian program was just four months old, and some camps were giving military training to children as young as 14, Raymond said, adding that researchers had not found evidence those children were later deployed in combat.
Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, and has pushed back against previous claims it had forcibly moved Ukrainians.
'Extraordinary' Russian parliament session to focus on 'adoption of laws for integration of four regions'
More information coming on the “extraordinary” meetings Russia’s lower and upper chambers will be holding on 22 February from RIA Novosti as a senior lawmaker is quoted saying it would focus on the adoption of laws on the integration of four regions into the Russian Federation.
Last year Moscow moved to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in Ukraine in a move condemned by most countries of the United Nations as illegal.RIA quoted a source as saying that the State Duma, the lower chamber, will gather in the morning on 22 February while the Federation Council’s session will start at 12pm GMT.
President Vladimir Putin will deliver his annual address to the federal assembly - a joint meeting of Russia’s two houses of parliament - on 21 February.
Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine last February a “special military operation” to eliminate security threats. Kyiv and its allies call Russia’s actions an unprovoked land grab.
Sunak set to join world leaders for Munich conference
Rishi Sunak will join other world leaders in Munich this weekend for a conference on international security.
The gathering comes days after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky toured London, Paris and Brussels as part of efforts to convince allies to arm Kyiv with fighter planes.
Downing Street confirmed that the prime minister will travel to Germany for the conference, which was held last year in the days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russian banks and invasion leaders in focus as EU debates new sanctions
Representatives of the 27 European Union countries will meet in Brussels today to discuss a new batch of sanctions against Russia, with politicians, military leaders and four more Russian banks expected to be targeted.
Any new measures, which the bloc is expected to agree to mark the anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, would require the unanimous backing of all EU member states.
"We will impose sanctions on a number of politicians and military leaders," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen after a summit last week with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
"We will target [Russian president Vladimir] Putin's propagandists because their lies are poisoning the public space in Russia and abroad.
"The package will include additional export bans worth more than 10 billion euros. This will further starve Russia's military machine and continue to shake the foundation of its economy," she said.
US officials point to Russia using Iranian drones in Ukraine
American defence officials on Tuesday sought to dispel any doubt that Iran is supplying drones for Russia’s war in Ukraine, releasing photos and analysis of unmanned aircraft deployed in the conflict to demonstrate Tehran’s involvement.
During a briefing in London, analysts from the US Defense Intelligence Agency displayed photos of drones that attacked Ukraine alongside images of those previously traced to Iran.
A comparison of design details such as tail fins, nose cones and landing gear shows that the weapons used in Ukraine are “indistinguishable” from Shahed-131 and -136 attack drones and Mohajer 6 unmanned aerial vehicles used in the Middle East.
The effort to “show the homework’’ is intended to help persuade governments or international agencies of Tehran’s involvement. Iran has said it supplied a “small number” of drones to Russia before the invasion of Ukraine but has denied providing any more since troops crossed the border last February.
The evidence proves otherwise, an official from the Defence Intelligence Agency said while speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the information.
“Iran is a partner in the conflict with Russia,’’ the official said.
Romania, Moldova both report strange objects in their skies amid tensions with Russia
Romania briefly scrambled military jets and neighbouring Moldova temporarily closed its air space after authorities in both countries reported mysterious weather balloon-like objects traversing their skies.
The incidents occurred at around midday local time and briefly raised concerns in the two Eastern European countries, both which border Ukraine and have been affected by Russia's war.
Romania's defence ministry said it deployed two jets that are under Nato command to its southeastern skies to seek an aerial object it described as being small with "characteristics similar to a weather balloon."
It had been detected initially by radar systems in Romanian airspace at an altitude of about 36,000 feet.
The incident in Moldova triggered widespread travel disruption and brief panic when authorities temporarily closed the country's airspace over what they later described as an object "similar to a weather balloon" spotted near the northern border with Ukraine.
Scores of flights in the country of about 2.6 million people, one of Europe's poorest, were cancelled or rescheduled. Some were diverted to Romania.
It was unclear whether the two incidents were related, and neither country said where they believed the objects had come from.
This comes after Moldovan president Maia Sandu accused Russia of plotting to overthrow her country's government and derail it from its EU accession path, an allegation Russia has dismissed as "absolutely unfounded and unsubstantiated."
Fans banned from Europa Conference League match amid Moldovan fears of Russian coup
Partizan Belgrade fans have been banned from travelling to watch their side play Sheriff Tiraspol as tensions escalate in Moldova amid fears Russia may be planning a coup. Partizan and Sheriff are due to meet in the first leg of their Europa Conference League knockout play-off tie on Thursday in a match that will now be played behind closed doors. The president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said on Monday that she feared Russia were preparing an attempt to overthrow her government.
Read more:
Russia has rejected claims of a plot to overthrow the Moldovan government
Russian parliament to hold extraordinary meeting next week
The lower and upper chambers of Russia's parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on 22 February, RIA Novosti news agency reported early morning, citing a source.
The meeting will be held two days after the Russia-Ukraine war completes one year, a military operation Vladimir Putin began expecting a quick win.
Not much is known about the agenda of the meeting yet.
Russia says it has broken through defences in Ukraine's Luhansk
Russian troops have broken through the Ukrainian defences in part of the Luhansk region, the Russian defence ministry claimed early this morning.
"During the offensive ... the Ukrainian troops randomly retreated to a distance of up to three kilometres from the previously occupied lines," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
"Even the more fortified second line of defence of the enemy could not hold the breakthrough of the Russian military."
The ministry did not specify in which part of the Luhansk region the offensive took place.
Ukraine's military has been reporting increasingly heavy Russian shelling along the frontline, with officials calling the situation difficult, but also says that its army has been able to repel many Russian attacks. Ukraine has urged allies to speed up the pace of military aid.
Russia now holds swathes of the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, including its nuclear plant, nearly all of Luhansk and over half of Donetsk, including the regional capital.
US may take action against individuals mentioned in Yale report
State Department spokesperson Ned Price indicated that action could be taken against 12 individuals the report said are not yet under US sanctions.
“We are always looking at individuals who may be responsible for war crimes, for atrocities inside of Ukraine,” he said.
“Just because we have not sanctioned an individual to date says nothing about any future action that we may take.”
