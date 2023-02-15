✕ Close Zelensky hugs BBC Ukraine reporter during press conference

Russia has held at least 6,000 captured Ukrainian children in “re-education” camps since the start of the war, according to a new US-backed report.

The report said Yale University researchers had identified at least 43 camps and other facilities in Russia and Crimea where Ukrainian children have been held that were part of a “large-scale systematic network” operated by Moscow since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“The primary purpose of the camp facilities we’ve identified appears to be political re-education,” Nathaniel Raymond, one of the researchers, said in a briefing to reporters.

Meanwhile, intense fighting continues in Bakhmut as Russia has bombarded the eastern frontline in what appeared to be the early salvoes of a new offensive.

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged for “speedy” help from allies as he says Russia is in a hurry to achieve as much as it could with its latest push before Ukraine and its allies could gather strength.

“That is why speed is of the essence,” he said in an evening video address after Nato defence ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the war and stockpiles.