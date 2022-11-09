Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will not give up even a centimetre of land in Donetsk where a heavy battle is underway between the country’s troops and Russia.
Russian troops are suffering “extremely large-scale losses, but their order has not changed – to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region”, Mr Zelensky said.
“We do not give up a single centimetre of our land there. And I thank all our heroes who are holding positions in Donbas,” Mr Zelensky said.
This comes as the UK, backed by western allies, could use the upcoming G20 summit to “confront” Russian president Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, No 10 said.
Earlier on Tuesday, it was suggested Mr Putin will join next week’s leaders’ summit “if the situation is possible” by his Indonesian counterpart, who said the Russian president could attend virtually instead.
An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky refused to entertain the idea of negotiations with Mr Putin as “it would mean giving up”, which he said was a “gift” Ukraine would never give Russia’s president.
Blasted Crimean bridge unlikely to reopen before September next year, says UK
The key bridge linking Russia to Crimea which was damaged in an explosion last month in a major setback for Moscow is unlikely to be fully operational before September next year, the British defence ministry said.
“Russian efforts to repair the Crimean Bridge continue but it is unlikely to be fully operational until at least September 2023,” the ministry said in the latest intelligence update.
It added that the road bridge was due to be closed on Tuesday to allow the movement and installation of a replacement 64-metre span.
Three more spans will be required to replace the damaged road sections, the British MoD said.
“Although Crimean officials have claimed these additional spans will be in place by 20 December, a briefing provided to President Putin added that works to the other carriageway would cause disruption to road traffic until March 2023,” it explained.
The replacement of the damaged rail bridge has been contracted for completion by September 2023, although Russia’s deputy prime minister stated the repair timeline would be expedited, according to the ministry. .
Logistically, “one track is open, but rail transport remains restricted. Repair activity will be heavily dependent on weather conditions through the winter months,” the MoD said.
Russia’s ability to move military equipment and troops into the area by rail road after the Crimean bridge attack which has disrupted Russian logistics supplies for Crimea and southern Ukraine in the Kremlin war against Kyiv.
“The damage to the bridge, the recent attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol and the probable withdrawal from Kherson all complicate the Russian government’s ability to paint a picture of military success,” it said.
Funds from sale of Chelsea will soon be ‘on start of journey’ to Ukraine
Billions of pounds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club could soon be “on the start of its journey” to help people in Ukraine, a minister has said.
Foreign Office minister Leo Docherty told the Commons that proceeds from the sale of the club by former owner Roman Abramovich were still frozen in a UK bank account.
But he added that “administrative” work was being done to ensure that the cash went towards supporting people in war-torn Ukraine.
Read the full story here:
Funds from sale of Chelsea will soon be ‘on start of journey’ to Ukraine
Foreign office minister Leo Docherty told the Commons that proceeds from the sale of the club were still frozen in a UK bank account
Ukrainian residents see tanks as fierce fighting underway in Mykolaiv
Residents in Ukrainian town Snihurivka are now seeing tanks in their region amid reports of fierce fighting in the southern city Mykolaiv.
“They [residents] got into contact during the day and said there were tanks moving around and, according to their information, heavy fighting on the edge of the town,” said Yuri Barabashov, the Russia-installed mayor in the town, reported RIA news agency.
He added that the locals “saw this equipment moving through the streets in the town centre.”
Another official Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in the Kherson region, said that Ukrainian forces had tried to advance on three fronts, including Snihurivka.
However, Ukrainian officials in the region have said that Russian forces have been pushed out of the area.
“Russian troops are complaining that they have already been thrown out of there,” said Vitaly Kim, the Ukrainian governor of Mykolaiv region, quoting an intercepted conversation between Russian servicemen.
Neither officials in Moscow or Kyiv have confirmed the territorial gain by Ukrainian forces.
Sean Penn gives one of his Oscars to Volodymyr Zelensky
Sean Penn has given one of his Oscars to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as a “symbol of faith”.
The award, which the 62-year-old actor won in either 2004 or 2009, will stay in Ukraine until the end of the war.
Penn gave Zelensky his Oscar during his third visit to Ukraine during its full-scale war with Russia.
Read the full story here:
Sean Penn gives one of his Oscars to the Ukrainian president
‘If I know this is here with you, then I’ll feel better and stronger for the fight’
Putin’s war in Ukraine has destroyed 5 million acres of forest, Zelensky tells Cop27
Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has destroyed 5 million acres of forests in less than six months, Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN’s Cop27 climate summit.
Addressing delegates in Egypt in a video message, the Ukrainian president accused Russia of hampering and distracting from global efforts to combat climate breakdown – warning that “there can be no effective climate policy without peace on Earth”.
As world leaders grapple with how to control the fossil fuel emissions heating our planet, Mr Zelensky alleged that the energy crisis exacerbated by Russia’s invasion has “forced dozens of countries to resume coal-fired power generation in order to lower energy prices for their people”.
The Ukrainian president also accused Russia of sparking an acute global food crisis, “which hit worst those suffering the existing manifestations of climate change”.
Read the full story here:
Putin’s war has destroyed 5 million acres of forest, Zelensky tells Cop27
Ukrainian president warns ‘there can be no effective climate policy without peace’
55 Russian soldiers killed, ammunition destroyed - Ukraine
At least 55 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, the country’s southern military unit said today.
In the latest update from war, the operational military command in southern Ukraine said that the military counterattack destroyed four tanks, an anti-aircraft missile system Tor-М2, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, two mortars, and nine armoured vehicles, reported The Kyiv Independent,
Ukraine will not give up a single centimetre of land, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will not give up even a centimetre of land in Donetsk where heavy battle is underway between the country’s troops and Russia.
“The situation is difficult on the entire front. In some areas, brutal positional battles continue, as before, and it is especially difficult - also as before - in the Donetsk region. The activity of the occupiers there remains at an extremely high level - dozens of attacks every day,” he said in his nightly address.
Russian troops are suffering “extremely large-scale losses, but their order has not changed - to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region”, he said.
“We do not give up a single centimetre of our land there. And I thank all our heroes who are holding positions in Donbas,” Mr Zelensky said.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Wednesday, 9 November.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies