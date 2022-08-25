Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1661422848

Ukraine war – live: Zelensky says he will make Russia pay for deadly strike that killed 25

Kyiv ‘can win war’ against Russia, Boris Johnson says on surprise visit to Ukraine

Arpan Rai,Rory Sullivan
Thursday 25 August 2022 11:20
Comments
Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine's Independence Day

Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to make Russia pay for a deadly strike on a passenger train that killed 25 people and said that Ukraine will make the “occupiers bear responsibility”.

“Chaplyne is our pain today,” Mr Zelensky said in his video address late on Wednesday.

“We will definitely make the occupiers bear responsibility for everything they have done. And we will certainly drive the invaders out of our land,” he said.

At least 25 civilians were killed in Ukraine’s Chaplyne on Wednesday after a Russian missile struck a passenger train, coinciding with Mr Zelensky’s warning of “repugnant Russian provocations” ahead of the country’s 31st Independence day.

He added that the besieged country under Russia’s military invasion for six months will live forever and its independence from the Soviet Union “does not end and will never end”.

And, outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Kyiv exactly six months after Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on Ukraine.

Ukraine “can and will win this war”, Mr Johnson said.

Recommended

1661422848

Russia’s war in Ukraine speeding up renewable energy transition, says US climate diplomat

Russia’s war in Ukraine has sped up the world’s shift towards renewable energy, the US deputy special envoy for climate has said.

While addressing a university forum in Australia, Rick Duke said: “The European Union has tripled down on its efforts to deploy renewables and heat pumps and to electrify its vehicle fleet and otherwise respond to this crisis.

“That’s going to take time, but the pace is quickening because of the conflict.” 

Rory Sullivan25 August 2022 11:20
1661421641

Russian tourists must be banned from Europe and beyond, says Ukraine’s foreign minister

Russian tourists must be banned from Europe and elsewhere as they all bear a “common social responsibility” for the horrors inflicted by their country against Ukraine, the Ukrainian foreign minister has said.

In an op-ed for Politico, Dmytro Kuleba said an “overwhelming majority of them [Russians] support this war”.

“Yet, massive popular support in Russia for the war is a grim reality that not all European leaders seem ready to appreciate,” he added.

Acknowledging that Russians who oppose the war could face persecution at home, he argued they would still be able to seek asylum abroad, even if a travel ban is introduced.

“Tourism is an achievement of peace and humanity. Belligerent nations that break international peace must lose access to the privileges of peaceful coexistence,” Mr Kuleba wrote.

Rory Sullivan25 August 2022 11:00
1661419848

Russian and French defence ministers discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Russian and French defence ministers have spoken about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin has said.

The conversation comes amid fears of a potential nuclear disaster there.

The Ukrainian plant, which is the largest in Europe, was captured by Russia early in the war.

World leaders have called for the site to be demilitarised.

Rory Sullivan25 August 2022 10:30
1661418552

Ukrainian town grieves for victims of Russian strike

Ukrainian families grieve for their loved ones in Chaplyne, the town hit by deadly Russian shelling on Wednesday.

As search and rescue efforts neared their conclusion, three more bodies were discovered, bringing the number of fatalities to 25.

Local resident Sergiy’s 11-year-old son died in the strike. “We looked for him there in the ruins, and he was lying here. Nobody knew that he was here. Nobody knew,” he said, beside his child’s covered body.

Moscow has declined to comment on the attack.

Responding to the strike on Ukrainian Independence Day, US secretary of state Antony Blinken tweeted: “Russia’s missile strike on a train station full of civilians in Ukraine fits a pattern of atrocities. We will continue, together with partners from around the world, to stand with Ukraine and seek accountability for Russian officials.”

Rory Sullivan25 August 2022 10:09
1661417026

EU condemns arrest of Russian opposition figure

The EU has condemned Russia’s detention of opposition figure Yevgeny Roizman for his criticism of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign affairs representative, said it was “yet another grim act of oppression by the Kremlin”.

“The EU calls for his immediate and unconditional release,” he added.

Mr Roizman served as mayor of Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth largest city, from 2013 to 2018.

Rory Sullivan25 August 2022 09:43
1661415373

Russian attack on passenger train kills 25, says Ukraine

A Russian attack on a passenger train in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has left at least 25 people dead, Ukraine has said.

The Ukrainian authorities revised the death toll up from 22 on Thursday.

Moscow’s forces hit the train in the village of Chaplyne on Wednesday, with four carriages catching fire.

Children are said to be among the victims.

Rory Sullivan25 August 2022 09:16
1661413964

Ukrainian Independence Day in photos

Yesterday, Ukrainian Independence Day marked 31 years since Kyiv broke away from the Soviet Union.

The anniversary was celebrated not just by Ukraine, but by other countries across the world.

Here are some photos from the US, Europe and the Middle East:

Celebrations are held in Baabda, Lebanon.

(Fadel Itani/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

A Ukrainian Independence Day gathering in Warsaw, Poland.

(Piotr Lapinski/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

A giant Ukrainian flag is unfurled in Central Park, New York City.

(Ron Adar/Shutterstock)
Rory Sullivan25 August 2022 08:52
1661412948

Russian Patriarch cancels meeting with Pope

The controversial head of the Russian Orthodox Church will no longer attend an interfaith meeting in Kazakhstan where he was suppose to meet with Pope Francis.

The Moscow Patriarchate, which has been supportive of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, said Kirill will no be going to the meeting next month.

Kirill has caused schisms in the Russian Orthodox Church by justifying the invasion and blessing Russian soldiers being sent to the frontlines.

Rory Sullivan25 August 2022 08:35
1661411865

Google subsidiary to target disinformation about Ukrainian refugees

Google’s subsidiary Jigsaw is to start anti-disinformation campaigns in several European countries to counter bias against Ukrainian refugees.

The company will run adverts in the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

Rory Sullivan25 August 2022 08:17
1661410582

Russia ‘in very fragile position’ and bracing for ‘major’ Ukrainian counterattack, say UK

Icymi:

With its “poorly-trained” troops and their low morale, Russia is in a “very fragile position”, the UK has said.

Speaking on the six month anniversary of the Russian invasion, British defence secretary Ben Wallace said Moscow’s offensives were “grinding” to a standstill in some parts of Ukraine.

Russia ‘in fragile position’ and bracing for ‘major’ Ukrainian counterattack, say UK

Advance of Russian troops ‘can be measured in metres, not miles’, UK defence secretary says

Rory Sullivan25 August 2022 07:56

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in