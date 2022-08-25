✕ Close Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine's Independence Day

Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to make Russia pay for a deadly strike on a passenger train that killed 25 people and said that Ukraine will make the “occupiers bear responsibility”.

“Chaplyne is our pain today,” Mr Zelensky said in his video address late on Wednesday.

“We will definitely make the occupiers bear responsibility for everything they have done. And we will certainly drive the invaders out of our land,” he said.

At least 25 civilians were killed in Ukraine’s Chaplyne on Wednesday after a Russian missile struck a passenger train, coinciding with Mr Zelensky’s warning of “repugnant Russian provocations” ahead of the country’s 31st Independence day.

He added that the besieged country under Russia’s military invasion for six months will live forever and its independence from the Soviet Union “does not end and will never end”.

And, outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Kyiv exactly six months after Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on Ukraine.

Ukraine “can and will win this war”, Mr Johnson said.