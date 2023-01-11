Ukraine news – live: Russia’s Wagner group claims it has taken control of Soledar
Putin’s mercenary forces say they have seized the eastern Ukrainian mining town
The head of Russia’s private military firm Wagner has stated that his forces have taken control of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, Russian news agencies have reported as fighting continues.
"Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on," Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement cited by Russian agencies.
"The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow”, he confirmed.
The Wagner Group may now account for a quarter or more of Russian combatants fighting in Ukraine, Western officials estimated on Tuesday 10 January.
The private military company, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been linked to a series of atrocities in Ukraine alongside other conflicts including in Syria.
In recent months, it has been recruiting thousands of Russian convicts from jail to join the fight in Ukraine.
UK should send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, says Defence Committee chief
Britain should “absolutely” supply Ukraine’s forces with heavy battle tanks and do “far more to put this fire out” in the country’s conflict with Russia, a senior Tory MP has said.
Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, said the West must take bold strategic decisions to support Kyiv in pushing back Russian forces, instead of “hesitantly creeping our way forward”.
It comes as the Government considers sending British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine for the first time.
The Tory MP told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “This is our war, but we’ve left the Ukrainians to do the fighting.
“It’s not just the moralistic issue here, it’s the fact that Russia is now pushing this against the wider West, so I very much welcome the fact that we’re now thinking about sending main battle tanks.
“It does show how far we’ve come in our willingness to look (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in the eye and not be spooked by his rhetoric, and we’re finally sending this much-needed serious hardware to Ukraine.”
Sophie Wingate reports:
No final decision has been made over whether to supply Kyiv’s forces with British tanks, Downing Street said.
Russian forces training in Belarus unlikely to be ‘credible offensive force’ - MoD
The British defence ministry has said that the new deployment of Russian aircraft to Belarus appears likely a “genuine exercise”, rather than a preparation for any additional offensive operations against Ukraine.
Russia and Belarus are training their forces in a tactical flight exercise slated to be held from 16 January to 1 February, the Belarusian defence ministry announced.
The Russian neighbour has remained its strongest ally in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Although Russia maintains a large number of forces in Belarus, they are mostly involved in training. They are unlikely to constitute a credible offensive force,” the British ministry of defence said.
It added that amateur aircraft spotters noted the arrival of a total of 12 Mi-8 support helicopters and Mi-24 and Ka-52 attack helicopters over the weekend.
“As of 08 January 2023, amateur aircraft spotters noted the arrival of a total of 12 Mi-8 support helicopters and Mi-24 and Ka-52 attack helicopters. With some appearing with ‘Z’ markings, the aircraft landed at Machulishchy Air Base near Minsk,” the MoD said.
Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Golden Globes: ‘No third World War’
Volodymyr Zelensky reminded the world’s film fraternity gathered at the Golden Globes award ceremony that the war in Ukraine is not over yet in his attempt to draw attention to the conflict in Europe.
“It is now 2023. The war in Ukraine is not over yet,” Mr Zelensky said. He added that he believed Ukraine would yet emerge victorious.
“There are still battles and tears ahead,” he said, addressing the stars and movie makers gathered at the Beverly Hilton hotel by video link.
Mr Zelensky added: “There will be no third world war. Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression on our land.” The Ukrainian president was introduced by actor Sean Penn who paid tribute to those struggling in conflict around the world.
“I’m privileged to be here tonight and proud that the leadership of the Hollywood Foreign Press has seen fit to encourage those highest aspirations of film should share this stage tonight with a very real world example of that which inspires film’s creation,” the actor said.
He added: “From the other worldly courage of young Iranians rising up, to the ever-persevering women’s movement of Afghanistan, we are reminded in no uncertain terms, that the freedom to dream is not simply a human luxury, but rather a human need that must be fought and sacrificed for.
“If the freedom to dream were a spear, I proudly present a human being who tonight represents that spear’s most honed tip,” he said.
Russia has not captured all of Soledar, says intelligence report
Russia’s claim of capturing Donetsk oblast’s Soledar region is likely false and Wagner group forces are still fighting against concerted Ukrainian resistance, said the US-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War.
“Russian forces have not captured the entirety of Soledar despite several false Russian claims that the city has fallen and that Bakhmut risks imminent encirclement,” the ISW said in its assessment last night.
The claims by the mercenary group have been refuted by the Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, who said that the Russian proxy forces are still fighting against concerted Ukrainian resistance.
A visual confirmation by the ISW has spotted Wagner Group forces in central Soledar as of yesterday, the assessment added.
“The reality of block-by-block control of terrain in Soledar is obfuscated by the dynamic nature of urban combat, however, and Russian forces have largely struggled to make significant tactical gains in the Soledar area for months,” the ISW said.
“Even taking the most generous Russian claims at face value, the capture of Soledar would not portend an immediate encirclement of Bakhmut. Control of Soledar will not necessarily allow Russian forces to exert control over critical Ukrainian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) into Bakhmut,” according to the think tank.
Family kitchen recalls heartbreak for Kyiv man and his son
The ruined kitchen of his family’s Kyiv home stands at the center of a 42-year-old carpenter’s traumatic experience of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Serhii Kaharlytskyi and his 10-year-old son had a narrow escape when a Russian missile landed outside on New Year’s Eve as they watched television together. The explosion tore off the front of their house in the city’s traditionally tranquil Solomianskyi district.
Kaharlytskyi’s 36-year-old wife, Iryna, was in the kitchen preparing a meal. She didn’t survive the strike.
“I maybe passed out for a second,” Kaharlytskyi recalled Tuesday. “When I opened my eyes, my kid was screaming. ... Everything had collapsed, and the kitchen was gone.”
Kaharlytskyi and his son managed to scramble their way outside.
“Then I came back to search for my wife to bring her to the medics,” Kaharlytskyi said, “but I was told that it was too late, she had no heartbeat.”
Bela Szandelszky has more:
The ruined kitchen of his family’s Kyiv home stands at the center of a 42-year-old carpenter’s traumatic experience of Russia’s war in Ukraine
‘Cauldron’ of heavy fighting in Soleder, says Wagner chief
The chief of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group says his units are in control of the Donetsk town of Soledar, which has been hollowed out by fierce fighting.
“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on,” Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin – an ally of Vladimir Putin – said late on Tuesday, reported Russian news agencies.
The capture of Soledar is the latest key objective in the war which has seen Moscow’s goal posts shifting from capturing Kyiv to “liberating” separatist-controlled territory.
Analysts say a Russian occupation of Soledar will not amount to a momentous strategic gain in the war, but Russian officials are believed to be eyeing the huge salt mines in the region for their commercial value.
Russia records $47bn budget deficit for year of Ukraine invasion - report
The Russian government has run into its second highest budget deficit in the post-Soviet era after invading Ukraine for what it calls a “special military operation”.
The budget gap has struck 3.3 trillion rubles last year — accounting for 2.3 per cent of the Russian economy, reported The New York Times, citing the country’s finance minister Anton Siluanov’s remarks during a government meeting on Tuesday.
While the Russian government has not published a detailed breakdown of its expenditures in 2022, it is widely assumed that a majority chunk of its spending has gone into fuelling the military as it launched a war on Ukraine.
He added: “Despite the geopolitical situation, the restrictions and sanctions, we have fulfilled all our planned goals.”
Ukraine cannot win back territory without Western tanks, say officials
Ukraine will not be able to take back significant territory from Russia without an increase in fighting power – including tanks and other heavy armour, Western officials have warned.
Officials said the two sides were currently too closely matched for the Ukrainians to be able to mount a successful offensive.
The warning comes as the UK Government is considering whether to become the first Western power to supply the Ukrainians with main battle tanks in the form of British Army Challenger 2s.
The chairman of the Commons Defence Committee Tobias Ellwood urged ministers to give the plan the green light, saying the West should be doing “far more” to support Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pressing for months for Nato to provide his forces with US Abrams and German-built Leopard II battle tanks.
One Western official said that a reported Ukrainian call for 300 tanks was “not and unreasonable number” to create sufficient force “mass” for them to go on the offensive.
Gavin Cordon reports:
Kyiv denies capture of Soledar: ‘Maniacally trying'
Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian military command have not confirmed the loss of Soledar despite Russia’s claims to have seized the city.
“Even after suffering colossal losses, Russia is still maniacally trying to seize Soledar – home to the largest salt mine in Europe,” the Ukrainian defence ministry tweeted last night.
Mr Zelensky repeated his call for more Western weapons, stating that Russia was gathering its forces to intensify its campaign.
Previously, Ukraine has said that its soldiers are still holding onto positions in Soledar, withstanding assaults by wave after wave of Russian forces seeking their first battlefield victory in months.
