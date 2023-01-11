✕ Close Air raid sirens heard in Ukraine despite Russian call for ceasefire

The head of Russia’s private military firm Wagner has stated that his forces have taken control of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, Russian news agencies have reported as fighting continues.

"Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on," Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement cited by Russian agencies.

"The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow”, he confirmed.

The Wagner Group may now account for a quarter or more of Russian combatants fighting in Ukraine, Western officials estimated on Tuesday 10 January.

The private military company, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been linked to a series of atrocities in Ukraine alongside other conflicts including in Syria.

In recent months, it has been recruiting thousands of Russian convicts from jail to join the fight in Ukraine.