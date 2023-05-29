Ukraine-Russia war news – latest Putin unleashes biggest airstrike on Kyiv since war began
Another difficult night for the capital, says mayor, after Russian troops fired more than 40 missiles
The Ukrainian capital Kyiv shook from several explosions in the early hours today after Russia fired more than 40 missiles and drones in its biggest such attack since the war began in February last year.
“A missile shot down near Kyiv,” the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. “Air defence working!”
The Monday morning attack included a combination of missiles and drones, exceeding the largest barrage of 36 aerial weapons launched on Kyiv the previous night, which killed one person and injured several.
All targets were shot down, the Ukrainian air defences claimed. No major damage or casualties have been recorded so far, officials said.
On Sunday, the Ukrainian military said it had downed 58 of 59 drones headed for several parts of Ukraine, described by the air force as a record assault with Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones.
Elsewhere on war frontlines, Kyiv indicated that its forces were ready to launch a long-promised counteroffensive to recapture territory taken by Russia in its full-scale invasion.
No casualties recorded in Russia’s largest air-strike in war so far
There were no major damages or casualties in Kyiv, officials said, in what is so far the largest Russian aerial attack on Ukraine with more than 40 Iranian-made Shahed drones and missiles.
“Another difficult night for the capital,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
Officials said the Russian missile bombardment is aimed at putting civilians in psychological distress.
“With these constant attacks, the enemy seeks to keep the civilian population in deep psychological tension,” Serhiy Popko, head of the city’s military administration said on a Telegram messaging channel.
Monday morning’s attack exceeds the largest drone barrage of 36 aerial targets launched on Kyiv the previous night, which killed one person and injured several.
Foreign investors withdrew $36bn after selling businesses in Russia – report
Foreign investors withdrew about $36bn (£29bn) from Russia, after leaving the country and selling their businesses between March 2022 and March 2023, according to the data from the Central Bank, Moscow’s state news agency RIA reported today.
This comes a week after the Russian central bank played down the impact of foreign company exits, saying that around 200 sale deals had been finalised in the March 2022-2023 period.
It said 20 per cent of these deals involved large asset sales – those in excess of $100m (£80m).
Several of the world’s largest companies have left or scaled back their operations in Russia after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.
Wagner chief says prisoner exchange with Ukraine was ‘very calm’
The head of Russia’s private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin said the regular exchange of war prisoners with Ukraine last week was carried out peacefully.
“Maybe I don’t know something or I don’t guess about something, but on 25 May, a regular exchange of prisoners was carried out in a very calm manner like never before. The Wagner PMC [Private Military Company] group, which has always dealt with exchanges, arrived at a point that was agreed in advance,” the mercenary chief said on Telegram in a statement.
He added: “A Ukrainian group drove up there, brought prisoners, exchanged, and, in fact, you saw all this on the screen.”
It was an “absolutely standard exchange” including Wagner troops, Russian Guard’s forces and Russian defence ministry’s soldiers, wherein the prisoners were transferred from Ukraine.
After the exchange, the released Russian troops were sent to their subordinate structure, he said.
Wagner had released footage of a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, just hours after it claimed to have initiated its withdrawl from Bakhmut last week.
Kyiv will ‘survive the ruscists’, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his air defence forces, ground forces, mobile forces group and anti-aircraft missile troopers in his nightly address to Ukrainians as he pledged an end to Russian attacks.
“Throughout its history, Kyiv has seen various meannesses from invaders. It has survived them all, and it will survive the ruscists. None of them will be here. Kyiv and all our cities, our entire Ukraine, will put an end to the history of Moscow’s despotism, which has been bringing enslavement to many different peoples for a very long time,” he said in his nightly address.
He added: “Neither Shaheds nor any other means of terror that it humiliatingly seeks around the world will save it. Because strength is in people, it is in cities, it is in life, and when life, people, and the most important cities for culture are despised, Russia will only face defeat.”
Several explosions as Russia fires drones and missiles for second night in a row
The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was shaken by several explosions in the early hours today after Russia fired more than 40 missiles and drones on the besieged country, marking the second overnight attack in a row.
This is the 15th such aerial assault by Russia on Kyiv this month.
“A missile shot down near Kyiv,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. “Air defence working!”
Blasts were heard in several districts of Kyiv, including the historic neighbourhood of Podil where debris from the attack fell on a house and damaged a roof, the mayor said.
The Monday attack appeared to include a combination of missiles and drones, follows the largest drone barrage launched on Kyiv the previous night, which killed one person and injured several.
Russia fired more than 40 drones and missiles, all destroyed - Kyiv military
Ukrainian air defence force shot down more than 40 Russian aerial targets moving towards Kyiv in the early hours today, Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram.
The huge barrage of munitions included drones and missiles, the military administration said.
Russia’s ambassador to the UK openly defends attacks on Ukraine by shifting blame
Russia‘s ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, openly defended the country’s attacks on Ukraine during a new appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (28 May).
As the journalist brought up recent devastation from a missile hitting a hospital, the ambassador appeared agitated.
“The problem is the shooting is going on for nine years”, he said, blaming ‘US weapons’ as the cause of mass destruction, and denying Russian war crimes taking place.
Instead, Kelin said he had ‘documentation’ of crimes being committed by Ukrainian troops since the invasion began.
Russia warns of escalation to war if UK keeps supplying weapons to Ukraine
Russia’s ambassador to the UK has warned of an escalation to the war in Ukraine as Britain and other Western allies commit more weapons to aid President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Andrei Kelin said the actions of Nato countries, “especially” the UK, risk lengthening and triggering a “new dimension” in the war.
He said Russia had “enormous resources” and despite the war already raging for over a year, he claimed his country had not yet started to “act very seriously”.
