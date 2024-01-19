Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv targets St Petersburg oil facility in rare drone attack on Putin’s home city
Russian outlets are claiming that the drone struck between two fuel tanks in a St Petersburg oil facility
Kyiv has targeted an oil facility in the Russian city of St Petersburg, more than 500 miles away from Ukraine, in a rare long-range drone attack on Vladimir Putin’s hometown.
Russian media claimed three drones were fired toward the city, two of which were downed in the Gulf of Finland, while one outlet claimed there had been a fire after a third drone exploded between two fuel tanks.
A Ukrainian military source has since told Reuters that the drones hit their targets, adding that the longer range attacks were part of a “new phase” of war.
St Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov has acknowledged the attack but said no one was injured. Russia’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), meanwhile, claimed they intercepted a drone “over the territory of the Leningrad region”, a reference to St Petersburg’s old name prior to the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Russian authorities also reported a missile attack on the city of Belgorod, close to the border. Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defences had downed all 10 missiles but that one person had been injured.
Brit fighter returns to frontline after dodging Russian death penalty threat
A British prisoner has re-appeared back on the frontline after being handed a death sentence by Russian authorities as a POW.
British fighter Aiden Aslin was captured by Russian-backed separatists while defending the city of Mariupol.
Aslin was beaten, stabbed and forced to sing the Russian national anthem while held in detention. On 9 June 2022, he was sentenced to death by the separatists for “mercenary activities” — despite being members of the Ukrainian military, which should have afforded him protection from prosecution under the Geneva Conventions.
The pair were released in a prisoner exchange brokered by Saudi Arabia.
Russia preparing to ban Britain from fishing for cod and haddock in Barents Sea
Russia is preparing legislation to ban British fishermen from the Barents Sea, one of the biggest fisheries for cod and haddock in the world, according to a major Russian newspaper.
Vladimir Putin’s government is in favour of draft legislation submitted by the agriculture ministry that would see Russia pulling out of a Soviet-era fishing agreement that allowed British vessels to operate in the sea, according to Izvestiya.
The 1956 fisheries agreement came as part of concerted diplomatic efforts to ease post-war tensions with the West, and allowed British vessels to fish for seafood along the coast of the Russian Kola Peninsula, east of Cape Kanin Nos, off Kolguev Island and the small islands in the Barents Sea.
Russia preparing to ban Britain from fishing for cod and haddock in Barents Sea
Vladimir Putin’s government is preparing to denounce Soviet-era fishing agreement with UK
Parts of Crimea under blackout
Parts of Crimea, annexed by Russian troops in 2014, were left without electricity on the evening of 18 January, Reuters has reported. Later, the Russian Energy Ministry said power was restored.
According to the occupation authorities, the blackout was caused by an emergency shutdown of a power plant in Balaklava, which resulted from an interruption of its gas supply. However, what caused the malfunction was not clear.
Since Russia annexed the peninsula, Crimea has served as one of the largest Russian military bases used by the occupiers to strike peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.
Crimea suffers blackout in areas under Russian control
Parts of Crimea, annexed by Russian troops in 2014, were left without electricity on the evening of 18 January, Reuters has reported.
Reports say the blackout was caused by an emergency shutdown of a power plant in Balaklava, which resulted from an interruption of its gas supply.
The cause of the interruption is not clear later, the Russian Energy Ministry said power was restored.
Since Russia annexed the peninsula, Crimea has served as one of the largest Russian military bases used by the occupiers to strike peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.
Family want son’s death in Ukraine to be recognised as war crime
New Zealand aid worker Andrew Bagshaw was killed in the Soledar region of Ukraine a year ago as he helped evacuate civilians from the Ukraine conflict.
Post-mortem reports found that Andrew Bagshaw was killed by gunshot wounds to the head and other parts of the body - rather than the official explanation of their death, which was that their vehicle was hit by artillery fire.
Coroner Darren Salter, at the Oxfordshire’s Coroners Court, cited some evidence that the Wagner group - a Russian-state funded private military company - was involved in the killing.
“The next step is getting it recognised as a war crime,” Bagshaw told Morning Report.
“The important thing now is that we need to get actual evidence.”
Putin’s move threatens Fish and Chips
As much as 40% of the cod and haddock eaten in the UK comes from Russian territory in the Barents sea, north of Russia and Norway and south of the Arctic.
Andrew Crook, president of the UK’s National Federation of Fish Friers, said the war in Ukraine had already made things difficult for businesses that rely on fish for the past two years.
The UK and Russia have a decades-long agreement that allows British ships to fish but the Russian agriculture ministry has drafted a bill that would see the deal - originally agreed in 1956 - torn up, Russian media have reported.
Zelensky grateful for countries stopping Russia from getting around sanctions
In a video address on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said all Russian missiles have dozens of critical components produced abroad, and many of them are made by companies from the free world.
“We continue our communication with partners on sanctions against Russia – their full effect. All of our diplomatic representatives must step up their efforts to ensure that our partners respond more actively to every instance of Russia’s circumvention of sanctions.”
The president stated that Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, released a report on this subject today that set out clear facts.
“So blocking the ways Russia circumvents sanctions is literally blocking terror. I am grateful to all partners who understand this and to everyone in the world who helps us in this work,” Zelensky said.
Russia bans ‘Glory to Ukraine’ slogan
The Russian Ministry of Justice included the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and its slogan “Glory to Ukraine - glory to heroes,”.
The Russian Ministry of Justice writes that they also banned the emblem of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists “in the form of a stylized golden trident, the middle element of which is made in the form of a sharp sword”, and “a black equilateral triangle facing up”.
The ban on the demonstration of those symbols is explained by the fact that the OUN, the Ukrainian People’s Revolutionary Army, the UPA and the Ukrainian People’s Self-Defence were included in the list of Nazi organisations.
Fines of up to RUB 2,000 (approx. US$23) or administrative detention for up to 15 days are imposed for “propaganda or public demonstration” of these organisations’ symbols.
Ukraine working ‘intensively’ to restore air travel
Ukraine is working “intensively” with partners to restore air travel suspended for nearly two years, with the main focus on Boryspil International Airport outside the capital Kyiv, a presidential official said on Thursday.
Ukraine’s airspace was abruptly closed by Russia’s invasion in February 2022 due to the security risk for civil aviation and anyone visiting has to make their way by road or rail from a neighbouring country.
Kyiv sees a restoration of air travel as a goal towards victory for the economy.
“I don’t want to create over-expectations ... but I can tell you we are working very intensively to recover the air connection in Ukraine,” Rostyslav Shurma, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said during a panel discussion in Davos.
US wary Russia will meddle with elections
The United States believes Russia will conduct “information operations” aimed at turning opinion in Europe against Ukraine as countries across the continent go to the polls this year, the head of the State Department’s office for disinformation said on Thursday.
Dozens of countries worldwide will elect new leaders in 2024, including votes in Britain, Austria and Georgia, as well as European parliament elections in June.
Jamie Rubin, special envoy and coordinator for the Global Engagement Center (GEC), told reporters that U.S. adversary Russia, as well as China, was working around the world to pass off state propaganda as independent journalism by hiding its true source.
Rubin did not cite specific countries where he has concerns, but said the main threats this year were in Europe, which initially united in opposition to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and has provided Ukraine with military and other aid.
“Russia is hoping that the number of elections in Europe this year could change what has been a remarkable coalition and disciplined opposition to its war,” said Rubin.
“We do believe that the Russians will conduct information operations throughout Europe to try to change opinion on Ukraine during this election season,” he added.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies