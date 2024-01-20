✕ Close Firefighters battle blaze in Ukraine's Odessa after Russian airstrike on residential building

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Russian oil tank near Ukraine’s northern border has caught fire after the military brought down a Ukrainian drone trying to attack targets in the town, a local official has claimed.

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region, claimed that while Russian forces had used electronic warfare to down the drone, its munitions had hit the Klintsy oil depot and caused a fire. Russian news outlet Tass claimed the fire had spread to 1,000 square metres, with four fuel tanks burning.

Unverified footage posted on social media has shown a huge column of smoke burning in the darkness alongside what looks like storage tanks.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian defence ministry said it destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the skies over the Bryansk region.

It comes a day after Russian media outlets claimed a Ukrainian drone downed in Vladimir Putin’s hometown of St Petersburg, more than 600 miles from Kyiv, had also caused a fire after hitting an oil facility. Moscow claimed all drones had been intercepted, but a Ukrainian military source said there had been “confirmed hits”.