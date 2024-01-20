Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv cross-border drone attack causes huge fire after hitting oil facility
Russian media outlet Tass says the fire in Bryansk is 1000 square metres wide and affecting four oil tankers
A Russian oil tank near Ukraine’s northern border has caught fire after the military brought down a Ukrainian drone trying to attack targets in the town, a local official has claimed.
Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region, claimed that while Russian forces had used electronic warfare to down the drone, its munitions had hit the Klintsy oil depot and caused a fire. Russian news outlet Tass claimed the fire had spread to 1,000 square metres, with four fuel tanks burning.
Unverified footage posted on social media has shown a huge column of smoke burning in the darkness alongside what looks like storage tanks.
Earlier on Friday, the Russian defence ministry said it destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the skies over the Bryansk region.
It comes a day after Russian media outlets claimed a Ukrainian drone downed in Vladimir Putin’s hometown of St Petersburg, more than 600 miles from Kyiv, had also caused a fire after hitting an oil facility. Moscow claimed all drones had been intercepted, but a Ukrainian military source said there had been “confirmed hits”.
Kyiv puts record sums into strengthening defence lines
The Ukrainian government has allocated millions of dollars for the construction of fortifications, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, calling it a “record amount”, The Kyiv Independent reports.
Before the winter, authorities received some criticism for slow progress on fortifying defensive lines. A group was established in November to coordinate fortification efforts, it said.
Huge protest in Russia over activist’s jailing
More than 1,000 people rallied in the Russian region of Bashkortostan on Friday, continuing a series of protests triggered by the conviction and sentencing of a local activist and handing a new challenge to the Kremlin.
Russian prosecutors seek long jail terms for suspects in war cases
A Russian court in Siberia on Friday sentenced a man to 19 years in prison for shooting a military enlistment officer while prosecutors in St. Petersburg asked for a 28-year sentence for a woman charged in the bombing of a cafe last April that killed a prominent military blogger, reports said.
The developments underscore the authorities’ determination to harshly punish anyone who acts against President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
Sunak and Scholz agree on continued backing for Ukrainian defence
Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday discussed the “importance of allies continuing to support Ukraine‘s defence”, according to Downing Street.
Following a call between the two leaders, a No 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister updated on his recent visit to Kyiv, including the signing of the UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Co-operation and the UK’s announcement of £2.5 billion in further military aid for Ukraine.
“They agreed on the importance of allies continuing to support Ukraine‘s defence, which is vital for European and global security, and providing the Ukrainian armed forces with the weapons they need to defeat Russia’s invasion.”
The pair also spoke of wider co-operation on defence and security and illegal migration.
Civilians train for national resistance
Russian author Boris Akunin designated a ‘foreign agent’
Reminder: One of Russia’s most popular novelists has been designated a foreign agent over his objections to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Zelensky: UK-Ukraine relations will stay strong even if government changes
UK-Ukraine relations will stay strong whoever sits in Downing Street, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
The Ukrainian war-time leader also joked he has had a good relationship “with all your prime ministers”.
Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv last week to unveil a new £2.5 billion military aid package and vowed to continue to stand with the country in its fight against Russia.
Mr Zelensky told Channel 4 New: “The UK has been with us from those first days until now, and I have and had that with all your prime ministers…”
“There have been a few,” the interviewer interjected.
“Some, yeah,” the Ukrainian president laughed, before continuing: “But also with intelligence, we have very good relations.”
Asked whether that will continue even if the Tory Government is replaced at the general election this year, Mr Zelensky praised the UK’s “strong institutions”.
“So people can be changed but institutionally, historically, the relations between countries we have to save,” the Ukrainian president said.
A Russian court in Siberia on Friday sentenced a man to 19 years in prison for shooting a military enlistment officer while prosecutors in St. Petersburg asked for a 28-year sentence for a woman charged in the bombing of a cafe last April that killed a prominent military blogger, reports said.
The developments underscore the authorities’ determination to harshly punish anyone who acts against President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, especially those committing acts of violence, in the run-up to the presidential election in March that the Russian president is all but certain to win.
Germany warns Putin could launch attack on Nato in less than a decade
Vladimir Putin could launch an attack on Nato in the next five to eight years, Germany’s defence minister has said – with one top officer within the alliance even calling on nations to be ready for an all-out war with Moscow within two decades.
With the Russian president’s rhetoric towards Nato nations becoming increasingly hostile, conflict could come at any time.
“We hear threats from the Kremlin almost every day ... so we have to take into account that Vladimir Putin might even attack a Nato country one day,” Boris Pistorius said.
NATO to start biggest wargames in decades next week, involving around 90,000 personnel
NATO will launch next week its biggest military exercises in decades with around 90,000 personnel set to take part in months-long wargames aimed at showing that the alliance can defend all of its territory up to its border with Russia, top officers said Thursday.
The exercises come as Russia’s war on Ukraine bogs down. NATO as an organization is not directly involved in the conflict, except to supply Kyiv with non-lethal support, although many member countries send weapons and ammunition individually or in groups, and provide military training.
