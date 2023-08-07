Russia-Ukraine war – live: Blood transfusion centre in Kharkiv hit by Russian attack as six killed
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky calls attack on Kupiansk community a ‘war crime’
Drone footage shows moment Russian ship is attacked
At least six people have been killed and a blood transfusion centre bombed in Ukraine, as Russia unleashed a wave of intense drone and missile strikes after vowing to retaliate for a Ukrainian hit on Russian tankers in the Black Sea.
Moscow’s second-largest airport also briefly suspended flights Sunday morning following what the Kremlin said was a foiled Ukrainian drone attack. The Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed publicly whether they were behind either raid.
The Ukrainian air force said Sunday that in total Russian forces had launched 70 Iranian-made Shahed drones, as well as cruise and hypersonic missiles from aircraft over the Caspian Sea.
Russian shelling in the northern region of Kharkiv also killed three people.
It comes as senior officials from some 40 countries including the United States, China and India are taking part in talks in Saudi Arabia that Kyiv and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia is not attending.
Russian retaliation threat sees up to 70 air assault weapons used overnight
Russia launched a multi-wave overnight attack on Ukraine with 70 air-assault weapons including cruise and hypersonic missiles as well as Iranian-made drones, Kyiv’s Air Force said on Sunday, and at least 10 missiles appear to got through air defences.
Local media said a worker at a grain silo had been wounded in the overnight attack, which appeared to be focused on an area of western Ukraine, far from the front line.
“In total, in several waves of attacks, from the evening of Aug. 5 to the morning of Aug. 6, 2023, the enemy used 70 means of air assault weapons,” the Air Force said. “Information about Kinzhals is classified,” the Ukrainian military noted.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said people had been killed and wounded in an earlier hit to a blood transfusion centre in the town of Kupiansk, a railway hub fewer than 10 miles from the front in the eastern Kharkiv region.
Rescue workers were extinguishing a fire at the scene, he said on Saturday evening, describing the strike as a “war crime.” He did not say how many casualties there were.
How many casualties has Russia suffered in Ukraine?
Establishing accurate data on the number of military casualties sustained since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February 2022 is difficult for two reasons. The severity of the fighting on the ground and the fact that both sides are inclined to keep their cards close to their chests to avoid damaging morale – especially at a time when the war is entering a pivotal new stage.
The Kremlin, in particular, is unlikely to admit to high fatality rates among its troops because to do so would amount to a confession that Vladimir Putin’s spurious war to “de-Nazify” Russia’s neighbour state is not going according to plan and, in fact, represents a monumental miscalculation on the part of its leader, who is already under pressure at home over the attempted uprising by Wagner Group mercenaries.
Moscow is more likely to downplay its own (rarely offered) numbers – putting the official number at around 6,000 – and accuse its enemies of dishonestly briefing against it whenever outside estimates are offered that imply significant Russian losses.
Reliable figures difficult to substantiate amid the fog of war
Former MP killed while defending Ukraine
A former member of Ukraine’s parliament was killed in combat at the Zaporizhzhian region, the government confirmed yesterday.
Serhiy Slabenko who served the parliament from 2002 to 2006 and then served as a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council was killed in action on 4 August.
He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. His body will be brought home today.
Ukraine pace talks in Saudi Arabia ends with no concrete resolution to war
Jeddah-hosted talks for peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine war concluded yesterday with no concrete resolution to invasion as Moscow did not take part in the meeting.
The participants from at least 40 countries agreed on the importance of continuing consultations to pave the way for peace, according to a closing statement released by Saudi Arabia.
Countries, including China, India, the United States, and European countries, but not Russia, took part in the talks.
While a senior Ukrainian official called that talks productive Moscow called the meeting a doomed attempt to swing the Global South behind Kyiv.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he wants a global summit to take place based on those principles later this year.
Speaking about the Jeddah talks, Mr Zelensky’s head of staff Andriy Yermak said in a statement: “We had very productive consultations on the key principles on which a just and lasting peace should be built.”
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by state media as saying the meeting was “a reflection of the West’s attempt to continue futile, doomed efforts” to mobilise the Global South behind Mr Zelensky’s position.
Ukraine eager to see F-16 in action as soon as possible, Zelensky says
Volodymyr Zelensky said they are eager to see America’s F-16 fighter jets soaring in the skies as soon as possible as both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks.
The president added that he is seeing “significant results” from US and German air defence systems.
Russia reported it had shot down a drone heading for Moscow in the third such attack in a week, while officials on both sides said Ukraine had struck two bridges linking Crimea to the mainland.
In his nightly video address on Sunday, Mr Zelensky said advanced air defence systems, including the US-built Patriot and Germany’s IRIS-T, were proving “highly effective” and had “already yielded significant results.”
Icymi: Blood transfusion centre hit by Russian missiles
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of committing another war crime against Ukraine after a blood transfusion centre was hit by missiles.
The president said there are fatalities and injuries after the strike in the town of Kupiansk. Kupiansk is a railway hub that is less than 10 miles from the frontline.
Zelensky says Ukraine needs ‘complete protection against terror’ as he calls for more air defence supplies
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the country needs “complete protection against terror” as he calls on allies to supply air defence systems and missiles.
Speaking in a video posted on Twitter, he said: “The reponsible position of each partner in supplying air defence systems and missiles is very important. Complete protection against terror is needed here.”
China reportedly backs further Ukraine peace talks
China is reportedly in support of a third round of talks to find a framework for peace in Ukraine.
According to European officials, China has apparently signalled that it is willing to attend further international talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
The progress happened at a Saudia Arabian forum this weekend, which focused on a 10-point peace plan proposed by Kyiv.
Although no concrete developments were made at the talks, the presence of Chinese representatives was seen as a win for Ukraine.
One European diplomat told the Financial Times that the “mere presence of China shows Russia is more and more isolated”.
Dozens of countries, including Brazil, Turkey, the US and the EU, attended the forum.
Germany has delivered only 10% of Leopard 1 tanks promised - reports
Germany has delivered only around 10 per cent of the Leopard 1 tanks that it promised to Ukraine, German newspaper Die Welt has reported.
In May the country agreed to a 2.7 billion-euro military aid package with Ukraine.
Die Welt, who has tracked the delivery of the military aid, reported that in the last two months Germany has sent Ukraine just 10 out of the 110 promised Leopard 1 tanks and 12 of 18 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.
Pictured: Ukrainian president Zelensky attends celebration of air force
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a celebration of the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, amid Russia's continued attack on the country.
