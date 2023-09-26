Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin airstrike targets Odesa hotel in two-hour onslaught
Overnight attacks have left key Ukrainian infrastructure damaged and two people injured
Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Russian missiles have struck Odesa two nights in a row, damaging key infrastructure in the region.
Early on Monday morning, Russian attacks in the region left a high-rise hotel destroyed and at least two workhouse workers dead.
An air strike on Monday night saw further attacks on the key Ukrainian grain exporting port of Izmail, injuring two people and damaging infrastructure, the governor of the Odesa region said on Tuesday.
A port building, storage facilities and more than 30 trucks and cars were damaged in Monday night’s attack, which lasted more than two hours, Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.
The Ukrainian military reported shooting down 26 of the 38 Iranian-made attack drones it said were launched by Russia.
Moscow has intensified its air attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, including Izmail and Reni, after it quit a grain deal in July that ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grains.
Seperately on Tuesday morning, a Russian missile strike damaged a local enterprise in the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, its mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Fire rips through Odesa hotel after Russian missile strike
A fire ripped through Hotel Odesa, which was not in use at the time, as a result of the strike on Monday morning.
Footage shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Monday morning (25 September) shows authorities working on the site.
Polish experts confirm missile that hit grain facility, killing two, was Ukrainian
Polish experts have confirmed that the missile that killed two people at a grain facility in southern Poland in November was fired by Ukraine, Rzeczpospolita daily reported, citing sources.
On November 15 2022, a missile struck the the village of Przewodów near the Polish border with Ukraine, killing two people.
The explosion of the missile in NATO-member Poland fuelled fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict by triggering the alliance’s mutual defence clause, but at the time Warsaw and NATO said that they believed that it was a Ukrainian stray, easing worries about escalation.
Reuters reported that sources with knowledge of the investigation told Rzeczpospolita that Poland had established that the missile that landed in the village of Przewodow was an S 300 5-W-55 air-defence missile fired from Ukrainian territory.
“This rocket has a range of 75 km to 90 km,” the newspaper cited a source as saying. “At that time, the Russian positions were in a place from which no Russian missile could reach Przewodow.”
Rzeczpospolita reported that the Ukrainian side has not made any material available to Polish investigators.
It quoted Lukasz Lapczynski, spokesman for the Polish prosecutor’s office, as saying the prosecutor had received the experts’ opinion but was not disclosing its content as it was confidential.
Ukraine has denied that one of its missiles had landed in Poland. Lapczynski could not immediately be reached for comment and the prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to an emailed request.
Ukrainian MP calls for an urgent upgrade to air defences around Odesa, following repeated Russian attacks.
Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik has called for an urgent upgrade in the air defence around Odesa, following repeated Russian attacks.
She posted to social media platform X, previosuly known as Twitter, to say: “Odesa region urgently needs an air defence upgrade as Russia escalates air attacks. We must protect everyone and everything until Russians are weakened and stopped.”
Odesa’s regional authority has shared two pictures showing the damage done to the port city overnight.
Power cut reported following Ukrainian drone attack
A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Kursk resulted in power being cut off to about seven settlements in the region, the region’s governor Roman Starovoyt said on Tuesday. He said there were no reports of injuries.
Earlier, Russia’s defence ministry said its air defence systems had destroyed one Ukraine-launched drone over the Kursk at around 5:30am. It followed reports of multiple drones being shot down over the region that borders Ukraine on Monday.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Overnight Russian airstrike damages Ukrainian port and injures two
A overnight Russian air strike on the key Ukrainian grain exporting port of Izmail injured two people and damaged infrastructure, the governor of the Odesa region said on Tuesday.
A port building, storage facilities and more than 30 trucks and cars were damaged in the attack, which lasted more than two hours, Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.
The Ukrainian military reported shooting down 26 of the 38 Iranian-made attack drones it said were launched by Russia, Reuters reports.
Moscow has intensified its air attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, including Izmail and Reni, after it quit a grain deal in July that ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grains.
Separately on Tuesday, a Russian missile strike also damaged a local enterprise in the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
More here:
Here’s why Putin really invaded Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s brutal military assault on sovereign neighbour continues in face of heavy losses and near-unanimous international condemnation
Inside Putin’s attempts to indoctrinate Russia’s youth by encouraging ‘self-sacrifice’
Russian textbooks praising Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are an attempt to encourage “self-sacrifice” among schoolchildren, experts have warned.
In September, Russia rolled out new history textbooks to schools that claim Ukraine is an “ultranationalist state” being used as a “battering ram” by the United States to “destroy Russia”.
One chapter claims that Ukrainian membership of Nato could have led to a catastrophic war and “possibly the end of civilisation”, an outcome it says Russia had to prevent.
Alexander Butler reports:
Inside Putin’s attempts to indoctrinate Russian youth by encouraging ‘self-sacrifice’
The Kremlin rolled out new textbooks to schools this year which claim Ukraine is an ‘ultranationalist state’
Ukraine launches new missile attack near Putin’s military airfield in Crimea’s Sevastopol
Ukraine has launched a fresh missile attack on a military airfield in Crimea’s Sevastopol, officials said.
Sevastopol, a vulnerable Russian target in Crimea where Moscow parks its Black Sea Fleet, has come under repeated targeting in recent months as Ukraine looks to destroy Vladimir Putin’s logistics and infrastructure on the peninsula that Russia had illegally annexed in 2014.
Russian air defence units downed a missile near the Belbek military airfield in the late hours on Monday, Russian-backed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his official Telegram channel early Tuesday.
Sevastopol remained under an air raid alert starting around 11.30pm on Monday, as per Mr Razvozhayev’s Telegram message. It continued for an hour, covering midnight, as Russian air defence systems were activated.
Arpan Rai reports here:
Ukraine launches new missile attack near Putin’s military airfield in Sevastopol
New missile strike comes days after Black Sea navy commander believed to have died in devastating attack
Swiss ‘millionaire’s playground’ plays host to Ukraine refugees
Zug, Switzerland’s wealthiest canton, is famous for its flawless alpine vistas and low taxes. And here in the rolling hills sits Kloster Menzingen monastery, a temporary home to 160 Ukrainian refugees who have fled their war-torn country.
“They were bombing my city last night,” explains law graduate Hana, 28, from Odesa, as she walks along the gloomy corridor in the southern wing of the convent.
“This is our life, waking up to news that our towns and cities are once more under siege,” she says.
Paddy Dowling has more:
Swiss ‘millionaire’s playground’ plays host to Ukraine refugees
Ukrainians seeking sanctuary in a Swiss monastery experience the sheer complexity of life having lost everything, now refugees in the shadows of a super-rich society. Paddy Dowling reports from Switzerland
