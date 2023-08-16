Ukraine war live: Kyiv to fortify borders with Russia and Belarus as Putin’s forces unleash missile barrage
Ukraine seeks to bolster its defences as Russia aims strikes in cities
Huge smoke cloud rises after massive explosion at factory in Moscow
The Ukrainian government is set to build new fortifications and military infrastructure in northeast regions that border Russia and Belarus at a cost of nearly $35m, prime minister Denys Shmyhal has said.
“At the request of Kharkiv and Chernihiv...we are allocating 911.5m hryvnias ($24.7m) for Kharkiv and 363m ($9.8m) for Chernihiv to build military engineering and fortification structures,” Mr Shmyhal said on Telegram.
Earlier on Tuesday, Vladimir Putin’s defence minister reportedly claimed that Ukraine is subjecting its own Zaporizhzhia power plant to regular shelling.
The Mail Online reported that Sergei Shoigu said: “The actions by the Ukrainian armed forces could trigger a nuclear catastrophe.”
Mr Shoigu spoke after the West claimed that Russia is planning a “false flag operation” - in blaming Ukraine for a potentially deadly nuclear leak. Kyiv has denied the reports, the Mail said.
Meanwhile, three people have been killed and dozens more wounded in large-scale Russian air strikes that have hit two western regions of Ukraine that border Nato member Poland overnight.
Russian mines are washing up on busy Black Sea tourist beaches, frequently exploding, and sometimes even killing holidaymakers.
A Russian mine exploded in the Romanian Black Sea resort of Costinesti as recently as Monday, although it caused no injuries or damage, according to local reports.
Another mine was also discovered in the water there.
“It is believed that a Russian sea mine exploded,” said the spokesman of the Romanian Navy, Colonel Corneliu Pavel, Sofia News Agency reported. “These sea mines are a danger not only to shipping but also to shore-based activities.”
Tara Cobham has more.
Aftermath of the Russian missile attack in Lviv
Russia's ruble has fallen a long way in recent months, and the country’s central bank has stepped in to try to halt the slide.
Until now, the government stood aside as the declining ruble helped its budget. But a weaker currency also poses the threat of higher prices for everyday people in Russia — and the government has finally moved to halt the drop.
Here are key things to know about the ruble:
Why is the ruble falling?
Economic fundamentals play a role, though they aren't the whole story. Russia is selling less abroad — mainly reflected in falling revenue from oil and natural gas — and it's importing more.
More here.
Kindergarten and residential building hit in overnight Russian strike
A kindergarten and a residential building were damaged as a result of the overnight missile attack in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv.
The multi-story residential building caught fire due to the falling missile debris yesterday, according to regional governor Maxim Kozytskyi.
Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said one of the strikes hit the yard of a local nursery, injuring four people.
“Two hours ago, this place was a children’s pavilion of our kindergarten. A missile directly hit the pavilion, creating a crater that is nine meters deep and 20 meters wide,” he claimed, in a video message from the site.
Russian drones threaten key port for grains export, says Ukraine
A large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube River and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, the Ukrainian armed forces said today.
Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports - Izmail and Reni.
The governor of the southern Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, asked residents of Izmail district to take shelter at around 1.30am (local time) and cancelled the air raid alert one hour later.
The Danube port accounted for around a quarter of grain exports before Russia pulled out of a UN-backed deal to provide safe passage for the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.
Russia has launched its largest aerial attack on regions bordering Nato in western Ukraine since the beginning of its invasion nearly 18 months ago.
Russian air strikes hit two western regions of Ukraine bordering Poland – a Nato member – and other areas yesterday, killing three people in a factory and wounding more than a dozen, according to officials.
The deaths were reported in the northwestern region of Volyn. Officials said an industrial enterprise in the regional capital Lutsk was struck in the overnight attack. Several people also needed hospital treatment, governor Yuriy Pohulyaiko said.
Swedish industrial bearings maker SKF said its factory in Lutsk was hit by a missile overnight, killing three employees. Footage released by Ukraine’s state emergency service showed rescuers pulling a man from the rubble.
More here.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited troops close to the frontline in eastern Ukraine, with his military reporting gains around the town of Bakhmut.
The deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, said that Kyiv’s troops had managed to retake nearly 2 square miles during the past week around the ruined Bakhmut – the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting of Russia’s near 18-month war, which has gained symbolic significance for both nations.
Mr Zelensky visited brigades involved in attacks on the section of the frontline facing Soledar, the Russian-held town north of Bakhmut.
Western pressure on Ukraine’s counteroffensive to achieve a “Hollywood”-style breakthrough against Russia’s forces is “unrealistic” and Kyiv’s allies must be prepared for the war to “drag on far longer” than they imagined, experts have said.
Facing heavily fortified Russian defences, including vast minefields and heavy shelling during its summer counteroffensive, Ukraine has been forced to broaden its focus away from the front lines
With rains expected to muddy the battlefield in areas of the south and east of the country – including Zaporizhzhia – as soon as September, the “odds are getting longer” on the “triumphant breakthrough” many in the West were hoping for, analysts have told The Independent.
Fifteen wounded as Russian missiles hit Lviv
Fifteen people were also wounded in the Lviv region, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said, as Russian strikes hit western Ukraine.
Six missiles damaged dozens of buildings and a kindergarten playground in and around the regional capital. Kozytskyi said the youngest victim was 10 years-old.
Both Volyn and Lviv border Poland and are hundreds of miles from the front line, where Ukraine‘s military is fending off Russian troops in the nearly 18-month-old war.
“The children are very scared. They were hysterical, they were shaking. One of them even vomited from fear,” said Lviv resident Dmytro Ivaschyshyn outside an apartment block as firemen dug through debris. “Thank God we are all alive.”
National grid operator Ukrenergo said power lines in the region were also damaged but that electricity was being restored to those affected.
“These are the parts of the country where millions of people are seeking safety and refuge after fleeing the horrors of Russia‘s invasion,” Denise Brown, the United Nations resident coordinator in Ukraine, said in a statement condemning the attacks.
“Russia‘s persistent attacks hitting essential infrastructure in populated areas cause immense human suffering.”
At least two people were also wounded in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where Governor Serhiy Lysak said a business enterprise and a sports complex had been hit.
