Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin's Black Sea fleet commander 'killed in attack on Crimea navy HQ'
The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces also claimed that 105 others were injured
Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Ukraine have claimed that the commander of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, was killed in the missile strike on Sevastopol on Friday.
The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said in a social media update on Monday that he was among the 34 killed during the missile strike of the Black Sea fleet headquarters. They also claimed that 105 other occupiers were injured.
The Russian defence ministry initially said that Friday’s strike killed one service member at the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, but later issued a statement that he was missing. They have not yet commented on the latest claims.
Kyiv launched the missile attack on the fleet based in the port city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on Friday morning.
Ukrainian officials said the attack, targeting what is believed to be the best of Russia’s navy, was timed to coincide with the naval commanders’ meeting. On Saturday morning, it followed this up with another missile attack on Sevastopol, according to a local Russian-installed official.
The strike sent plumes of black smoke billowing from the building. The special forces added that: “The headquarters are beyond repair.”
Heartwarming moment Russian bomb victim, 6, learns to ride bike again
This is the heartwarming moment a six-year-old Ukrainian girl who lost her leg to a Russian missile strike learns to ride a bike again with the help of her prosthetic leg she named Kesha.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence posted footage of brave Marinya cycling a small tricycle through cones as she recovers from the bombing of Kherson in May last year.
The girl, the first Ukrainian child to be fitted with a prosthetic since the Russian invasion, manages to complete the course solo under the watchful eye of physiotherapists at The Kyiv Institute of Rehabilitation.
Barney Davis reports:
Marinya is recovering after losing her leg in a bombing in Kherson in May last year
ICYMI: Russia 'weaponised food and deliberately caused starvation' in Ukraine
Russia has weaponised food and deliberately caused starvation in Ukraine, a war crimes dossier is set to allege.
Working alongside Ukraine’s public prosecutor, leading human rights lawyers are preparing a report to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The dossier will document examples of hunger being used as a “weapon” over the course of the 18 month war, with the evidence aiming to encourage the ICC to launch a prosecution that could see Vladimir Putin indicted.
The dossier is aiming to see Russian president Vladimir Putin indicted
Ukraine is building an advanced army of drones. For now, pilots improvise with duct tape and bombs
Flying above enemy lines, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone sends a clear image back to soldiers hiding in a basement a few kilometres away: A Russian armoured vehicle is idling along a key logistics route, looking like easy prey in the artillery-scarred green landscape.
Then, in a flash, the image disappears, and the drone operator’s screen is replaced by a jumble of black and white pixels.
“Snow,” says a calm commander known by the battlefield name Giocondo, who allowed The Associated Press to follow him and his unit of drone pilots on condition of anonymity to protect their identities. High-tech warfare cuts two ways, and the Russians use electronic beams to disable the drone’s signals.
The Ukrainian government wants to spend more than $1 billion to build an army of drones
Putin gives defence chief one month deadline to stop Ukrainian counteroffensive in its tracks
Vladimir Putin wants the Ukrainian counteroffensive halted by early October and has instructed Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu to improve the situation, according to a Kremlin insider cited by a US-based think-tank monitoring the war.
“Putin reportedly gave Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu a deadline of one month until early October 2023 to improve the situation on the frontlines, stop Ukrainian counteroffensives, and have Russian forces regain the initiative to launch an offensive operation against a larger city,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in an intelligence update on Sunday.
It said the Russian military command is likely ordering relentless attacks with the hope of forcing the Ukrainian counteroffensive to culminate, even at a high cost to Russian military capabilities, if the claims are true.
Arpan Rai reports:
Putin wants Ukrainian counteroffensive halted before early October, report says
Russian president instructs his defence minister to stop Kyiv’s troops, according to US-based think-tank
Prime Minister Orbán says Hungary is in no rush to ratify Sweden's NATO bid
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Monday that his country is in no hurry to ratify Sweden‘s bid to join NATO, suggesting the Nordic country could face further delays in becoming a member of the military alliance.
Speaking during the opening autumn session of Hungary’s parliament, Orbán told lawmakers that “nothing is threatening Sweden’s security,” and that Hungary was therefore in “no rush” to ratify its NATO accession.
Orbán’s statement came after other high-ranking Hungarian officials recently suggested that Sweden’s ratification may not be put on the parliamentary agenda at all during the autumn session. On Thursday, the caucus leader of Orbán’s Fidesz party, Mate Kocsis, said he saw “little chance” that parliament would vote on the matter this year.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán says his country is in no hurry to ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO, suggesting the Nordic country could face further delays in becoming a member of the military alliance
Chechen leader Kadyrov says he's proud of son for beating up prisoner
The leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Monday he was proud of his teenage son Adam for beating up a prisoner accused of burning the Koran.
Kadyrov posted the comments on Telegram, accompanied by a clip in which a young man in khaki clothing is seen punching and kicking another man cowering in a chair before wrestling him to the floor and slapping him on the head.
The Chechen leader, who styles himself as a ruthless ally of President Vladimir Putin, said he was releasing the video to settle any doubts about whether the incident, first reported last month, had really taken place.
“He beat him, and he did the right thing,” Kadyrov said.
“Without exaggeration, yes, I am proud of Adam’s action,” he said, adding that he respected the boy for acquiring “adult ideals of honour, dignity and defence of his religion.”
The prisoner, Nikita Zhuravel, had complained about the attack to Russia’s human rights ombudswoman, who said last month she had referred the issue to her counterpart in Chechnya.
Kadyrov, 46, has ruled Chechnya with an iron hand since becoming president in 2007, following in the footsteps of his father Akhmat who was killed in a bomb blast in 2004. He has enjoyed generous funding from Putin to rebuild the mainly Muslim region which suffered devastation in two wars following the collapse of the Soviet Union when it tried to break away from Moscow’s control.
Russian oil supplies continue to spike despite G7 price cap sanctions, data shows
Russian crude oil supply surged 50 per cent this spring despite sanctions imposed by the G7 countries in the backdrop of continuing war in Ukraine, data from commodities tracker and analytics company Kpler showed.
An analysis of shipping and insurance records from August showed almost three-quarters of all seaborne Russian crude flows travelled without any western insurance in August, reported the Financial Times.
The move was a lever enacted by the G7 nations, the European Union and Australia which imposed a $60-a-barrel price cap last December as the coalition looked to restrict Russia’s ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.
Arpan Rai reports:
Russian oil supplies continue to spike despite G7 price cap sanctions, data shows
Russia’s oil revenues likely to increase due to constant increases in crude prices, show estimates
How Ukraine's forces have surged back against Russia
Ukraine’s forces have made a number of breakthroughs against Russian positions in recent weeks as intense fighting rages on in southern and northeastern parts of the country.
The counteroffensive launched by Ukraine in June had been making gradual, if slow progress, in pushing back Vladimir Putin’s troops from land seized since the invasion began.
But at the start of the month, there were signs that Kyiv’s troops were starting to make inroads, as they broke Russia’s first defensive line near Zaporizhzhia, in the southeast of the country.
Joe Middleton reports:
How Ukraine’s forces have surged back against Russia
Ukraine’s counteroffensive makes progress amid continued intense fighting
Air alert lifted in Sevastopol, missile attack thwarted - governor
Russian forces repelled an attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Monday, downing one missile, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram.
Razvozhayev, citing preliminary data, said Russian air defence units downed a missile near the Belbek military airfield.
An air raid alert was subsequently lifted. Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, annexed from Ukraine in 2014, was restored.
At least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea navy in Sevastopol last Friday.
