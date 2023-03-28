Ukraine-Russia news – live: Germany delivers much-awaited Leopard tanks to Kyiv
Last of the battle tanks left Germany at the end of last week, Berlin said
Germany on Monday confirmed it has delivered Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine two months after Berlin gave a green light for them to be sent.
"Yes, we delivered Leopard tanks as we announced," chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Rotterdam.
"We're providing very modern (tanks) which we have now delivered."
Kyiv has appealed to its western allies to send heavy machinery required to push back Russian forces, ahead of a possible spring counter-offensive by Kyiv.
Berlin delivered 18 of the advanced Leopards, with the last of the tanks having left Germany at the end of last week, The Spiegel reported.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met with UN atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi in southern Ukraine.
The two discussed the precarious situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has lost several of its power transmission cables during the conflict and on multiple occasions has had to switch to emergency diesel generators.
Mr Grossi, who is director-general of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, plans to visit the plant, which is held by Russian forces, this week.
Putin ally issues another nuclear threat to US
An ally of Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia has the weapons to destroy any enemy, including the United States, if its own existence is threatened.
The comments from Nikolai Patrushev, the influential secretary of Russia’s Security Council, are the latest from a senior Russian official to raise the spectre of a nuclear showdown between the world’s two largest nuclear powers, something Moscow says it wants to avoid.
“American politicians trapped by their own propaganda remain confident that, in the event of a direct conflict with Russia, the United States is capable of launching a preventive missile strike, after which Russia will no longer be able to respond. This is short-sighted stupidity, and very dangerous,” Mr Patrushev told the state Rossiiskaya Gazeta newspaper on Monday.
“Russia is patient and does not intimidate anyone with its military advantage. But it has modern unique weapons capable of destroying any adversary, including the United States, in the event of a threat to its existence”, he said.
Russia fires anti-ship missile at mock target
The Russian navy has fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a mock target in the Sea of Japan, the defence ministry said today.
“In the waters of the Sea of Japan, missile ships of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy sea target,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The target, located at a distance of about 100 kilometres, was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missile.”
Belarus hits out at Poland over border delays
Belarus has accused Poland of causing long delays at its border with the European Union by slowing the movement of trucks, alleging that Warsaw was failing to implement bilateral agreements.
Poland, a fierce critic of veteran Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in February closed one of its key border crossings with Belarus, citing security concerns – a decision Minsk called “catastrophic”.
“Since Friday, a queue in front of the only accessible border crossing point on the Belarusian-Polish border ... has doubled in size and now totals 1,000 vehicles,” the Belarusian border committee said in a statement.
“The main reason is the failure of the Polish side to implement bilateral agreements on the passage of trucks,” it said, accusing Poland of only processing 61 per cent of the typical number of trucks crossing the border over the weekend.
Putin taking Belarus as ‘nuclear hostage’, says top Ukrainian official
Ukraine's top security official has denounced the Kremlin's plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus, saying that Russia was taking its ally as a “nuclear hostage”, reports Karl Ritter.
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, warned on Sunday that Putin's announcement was “a step towards internal destabilisation” of Belarus that maximised “the level of negative perception and public rejection” of Russia and Putin in Belarusian society.
The Kremlin, Mr Danilov added, “took Belarus as a nuclear hostage.”
Ukrainian ambassador ‘expects' Switzerland to remove block on re-exporting arms to Ukraine
Ukraine’s ambassador to Switzerland has said she expects the nation to change its mind on blocking re-exports of arms to Ukraine – despite its longstanding foreign policy of neutrality.
An opinion poll published by the Sotomo Institute in Zurich in late January found that 55 per cent of respondents favoured re-exporting Swiss-made war materiel to Ukraine.
Speaking to Reuters, ambassador Iryna Venediktova said she expected Switzerland to change its position very soon as support for the re-export of Swiss arms to her country increases.
“We need these weapons and ammunition as fast as possible,” she said. “It is a question of survival of our people, our nation, our state.”
EU Council chief vows support, ammunition for Ukraine
Here is more information on European Council president Charles Michel’s remarks on Ukraine during his visit to Bucharest today:
EU Council chief vows support, ammunition for Ukraine
European Council President Charles Michel has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression “for as long as necessary,” adding that EU leaders will “massively ramp up” ammunition production to send to the war-torn country
