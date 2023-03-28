✕ Close Russia's Medvedev issues new nuclear threat

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Germany on Monday confirmed it has delivered Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine two months after Berlin gave a green light for them to be sent.

"Yes, we delivered Leopard tanks as we announced," chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Rotterdam.

"We're providing very modern (tanks) which we have now delivered."

Kyiv has appealed to its western allies to send heavy machinery required to push back Russian forces, ahead of a possible spring counter-offensive by Kyiv.

Berlin delivered 18 of the advanced Leopards, with the last of the tanks having left Germany at the end of last week, The Spiegel reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met with UN atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi in southern Ukraine.

The two discussed the precarious situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has lost several of its power transmission cables during the conflict and on multiple occasions has had to switch to emergency diesel generators.

Mr Grossi, who is director-general of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, plans to visit the plant, which is held by Russian forces, this week.