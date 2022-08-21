For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A singer says said “nothing inappropriate” happened between him and Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin after leaked footage shows them dancing closely at a nightclub.

Olavi Uusivirta said he and Ms Marin were just friends, after a secretly filmed video released on Friday shows the pair dancing hip-to-hip with their arms around each other.

At one point in the clip, it looks like he is pressing his face against her neck in what Finnish tabloid magazine Seiska alleged could have been a kiss – but Ms Marin, a 36-year-old married mother-of-one, disputed this.

She said she believes Mr Uusivirta, 28, who became divorced last year, was talking in her ear while dancing at the Helsinki nightclub Klubi at about 4am on 7 August.

On Instagram, Mr Uusivirta wrote, as translated from Finnish: “There has been speculation in the public about the quality of the relationship between me and Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

“Hand on heart I can just say it as it is: we are friends and nothing inappropriate has happened. I won’t comment on the matter anymore publicly. Have a great weekend!” he added.

Previously, videos leaked earlier this week show Ms Marin, one of the world’s youngest heads of state, at a lively house party with her friends – reportedly on the same night as her having gone clubbing.

Mr Uusivirta’s Instagram post:

Finnish media questioned the use of the phrase “flour gang” by someone in the background of one of the house party videos, as the Finnish word for flour is reportedly often used as slang for cocaine.

Ms Marin’s political opponents have suggested that she was with people who had been taking drugs – which led her to announce on Friday that she had taken a drug test to “clear” her reputation.

Sanna Marin announced at a press conference that she has taken a drug test (AP)

At a press conference, Ms Marin said: “I have today taken a drug test and the results will come within a week ... Never in my life have I used drugs.”

Ms Marin also said that she has not seen or been aware of anyone using drugs around her.

When asked about the video, she said: “I don’t remember anyone kissing my neck. It seems to me that I was being talked to.

“It is true that I am married. These are private matters, and I will not comment on them. But I don’t think anything inappropriate happens in that video.”

Ms Marin also claimed that “nothing inappropriate” had happened in the videos, and her only regret was that the “private” footage had made it into the public domain.

Following her party-packed weekend, she went back to work on the Monday – the same day she urged the EU to end issuing visas to Russian tourists in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Some high-profile figures have defended her work-hard, play-hard attitude after commentators and her political opponents said it’s inappropriate for her to let her hair down at a time when Finland’s moves to join Nato have ramped up tensions with Russia.

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was “very happy” to see her enjoying herself, when he was asked at a press conference what he thought about the leaked videos.

He said: “The prime minister has a reason to be happy because Finland joined Nato. So if on this occasion [she] drank a little more Finlandia (vodka) and, because of this danced, there is nothing terrible in that.”

Last month, Nato signed the accession protocol for Sweden and Finland to join the alliance once all member states ratify the move.