One of Russia’s most active volcanoes has erupted, shooting a vast ash cloud up 20km into the sky and choking nearby villages in thick drifts of dust.

The Shiveluch volcano erupted just after midnight and triggered a “red” aviation warning around Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

Within six hours of the eruption, ash had spewed over an area of 108,000 square kilometres, according to the Kamchatka Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Survey.

Lava flows tumbled from the volcano, melting snow and prompting a warning of mud flows along a nearby highway while villages were carpeted in drifts of grey ash as deep as 8.5 centimeters, the deepest in 60 years.

Some schools in the Kamchatka peninsula, about 6,800 km east of Moscow, were closed and residents ordered to stay indoors, head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region Oleg Bondarenko said in a Telegram post.

He said residents’ power had been restored and that drinking water was being supplied.