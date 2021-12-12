At least three people are reported to have died after multiple buildings caught fire and collapsed in the wake of a gas explosion in a Sicilian town.

Six people were missing and two found alive under the rubble, according to Giuseppe Merendino, the captain of the fire service in Ravanusa, a commune in the south of the island.

The houses caught fire after a natural gas pipe exploded in the town of 11,000 people, in the province of Agrigento.

One of the buildings destroyed in the blast, which took place at around 8.30pm on Saturday, was reported to have had four storeys and housed nine members of the same family.

Four buildings were destroyed in total and another three were damaged, the Italian news agency Ansa quoted the director of the regional civil protection service as saying.

The explosion was perhaps triggered by an elevator and may have been amplified by a gas heater, the civil protection chief Salvatore Cocina said, adding that it was still too early to tell for certain.

Firefighters were still digging in the rubble for the missing on Sunday morning.

The town’s mayor, Carmelo D’Angelo, said there were some 50 people displaced, with some temporarily housed in a local school, although local media reported that number to be up to three times higher.

“It is a huge tragedy ... Let's pray to ask God to avoid more deaths,” said the priest, Filippo Barbera.

Additional reporting by Reuters