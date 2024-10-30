Your support helps us to tell the story
At least 51 people have died in devastating flash flooding in southern and eastern Spain, the country’s authorities said on Wednesday morning.
Torrential rain caused flooding across a large area of the country, including the cities of Valencia and Malaga, on Tuesday.
Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars as mud-coloured water quickly filled streets in villages, towns and cities.
More than 1,000 soldiers were deployed to the worst-hit areas to help search for those unaccounted for.
As Spain’s central government set up a crisis committee to help co-ordinate rescue efforts, authorities confirmed on Wednesday morning that 51 people had been confirmed dead so far.
Valencian regional president Carlos Mazonurged people to stay at home so as not to complicate rescue efforts, with travel by road already difficult due to fallen trees and wrecked vehicles.
Addressing those trapped by the floods, he said: “If (emergency services) have not arrived, it’s not due to a lack of means or predisposition, but a problem of access.”
Spanish king and queen voice support to those impacted
Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia issue a statement on the floods in eastern and southern Spain.
Theys said: “Strength, courage and all the necessary support for all those affected.
“Our warmest message and recognition to local and regional authorities and all emergency services, armed forces and state security forces and corps for the titanic work they have been doing from the very beginning.”
Mud-coloured water filled streets
Floods of mud-coloured water tumbled vehicles down streets at frightening speeds. Pieces of wood swirled with household articles.
Rescuers were seen pulling people from their home on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Local media report that the death toll could easily rise with some regions yet to report victims and search efforts continuing in areas with difficult access.
Storms forecast to continue this week
The rain had subsided in Valencia by late Wednesday morning, but more storms are forecast through Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service.
Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years.
Scientists say increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.
British couple stranded in car for nearly 10 hours
A couple from the Midlands have told Sky News how they were stuck in their car for almost 10 hours during the floods.
Vitalij Farafonov and his wife were on the motorway in Valencia when they were diverted off the road on Tuesday night.
Hee said they were stuck on a “random rural road” before rescue teams arrived.
Mr Farafonov said: “It was mayhem as we counted nine or 10 overturned lorries on a half mile stretch of the motorway.
“We’ve never seen anything like it.”
‘The worst day of my life'
Among the worst-hit areas is the town of Utiel, around 60 miles inland from Valencia.
Mayor Ricardo Gabaldon said: “Yesterday was the worst day of my life.
He said several people were still missing in his town.
“We were trapped like rats. Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres,” he said.
