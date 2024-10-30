✕ Close Spain: Floods sweep several cars away in Valencia province, Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

At least 51 people have died in devastating flash flooding in southern and eastern Spain, the country’s authorities said on Wednesday morning.

Torrential rain caused flooding across a large area of the country, including the cities of Valencia and Malaga, on Tuesday.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars as mud-coloured water quickly filled streets in villages, towns and cities.

More than 1,000 soldiers were deployed to the worst-hit areas to help search for those unaccounted for.

As Spain’s central government set up a crisis committee to help co-ordinate rescue efforts, authorities confirmed on Wednesday morning that 51 people had been confirmed dead so far.

Valencian regional president Carlos Mazonurged people to stay at home so as not to complicate rescue efforts, with travel by road already difficult due to fallen trees and wrecked vehicles.

Addressing those trapped by the floods, he said: “If (emergency services) have not arrived, it’s not due to a lack of means or predisposition, but a problem of access.”