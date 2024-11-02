Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1730563872

Spain floods latest: 5,000 more soldiers deployed as satellite photos show extent of devastation

Death toll expected to keeping rising as Spain’s worst flood-related disaster in modern history sweeps across region of Valencia

Holly Evans,Shweta Sharma,Tara Cobham,Alex Croft
Saturday 02 November 2024 16:11
Comments
Close
Cars and furniture lay piled up in mud as Spain reels from deadly floods

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

An extra 5,000 soldiers are being deployed to the flooded Valencia region to support the “biggest operation by the Armed Forces in Spain in peacetime”, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Along with 5,000 extra police officers and the 2,500 soldiers already on the ground, the troops will lead search and clean-up efforts as Spain reels from its worst flood-related disaster in modern history.

In a televised statement on Saturday, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said the number of people killed has risen to 211. He said the government would “mobilise all the resources necessary as long as they are needed”, with more bodies believed to be within the devastation.

Before-and-after satellite images have emerged showing the scale of devastation in Valencia. Vast areas of land are seen covered in a brown swamp of muddy water after the torrential rainfall on Tuesday.

Officials said the death toll is likely to keep rising, with most of the deaths so far in Valencia, the eastern region that bore the brunt of the devastation.

Fresh weather alerts are in place for Spain’s east coast and its western border with Portugal. Rains are expected to continue into the weekend.

Recommended
1730563607

Satellite photos show level of devastation in eastern Valencia region

Valencia's water treatment plant and v30 highway before and after deadly flash floods
Valencia's water treatment plant and v30 highway before and after deadly flash floods (Satellite image Â©2024 Maxar Tech)
The city of Valencia before and after the devastating floods struck on Tuesday and Wednesday
The city of Valencia before and after the devastating floods struck on Tuesday and Wednesday (Sentinel Hub/AFP via Getty Image)
Alex Croft2 November 2024 16:06
1730562180

‘It’s all destroyed’: Aftermath of deadly flash floods in Spain

‘It’s all destroyed’: Aftermath of deadly flash floods in Spain
Alex Croft2 November 2024 15:43
1730560908

‘Everything looks apocalyptic’: Spain flood victim says her entire home was engulfed in less than 10 minutes

A terrified Valencia flood victim has revealed the scale of the devastation after heavy floodwaters engulfed her home in a matter of minutes.

Alba Paredes Borja is from the Spanish town of Alfafar, one of the areas hardest hit by the deadly storm, where local authorities are calling for urgent help in receiving food, water and medical supplies.

“I’m terrified. Everything looks apocalyptic,” she told The Independent. The floods – known as the “cold drop” or DANA phenomena – have claimed 158 lives, including at least three people in the municipality, leaving the city in ruins and cut off from all communication.

Salma Ouaguira reports:

‘Terrified’ Spain flood victim reveals scale of devastation: ‘It’s apocalyptic’

‘By the time they warned homes were flooding, mine was already underwater’

Alex Croft2 November 2024 15:21
1730559420

‘Where is the aid? My town has turned into a cemetery’ - today’s front page

A flood victim spoke with The Independent and said they had been “abandoned"
A flood victim spoke with The Independent and said they had been “abandoned" (The Independent)
Alex Croft2 November 2024 14:57
1730557800

Spanish footballer commemorates victims after scoring goal

CA Osasuna footballer Ante Budimir has paid tribute to those affected in Spain’s most devastating floods in modern history.

He did so during a La Liga match between CA Osasuna and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona on Saturday.

The t-shirt translates roughly as “Strong Valencia”.

Ante Budimir of CA Osasuna celebrates after scoring goal during a LaLiga match
Ante Budimir of CA Osasuna celebrates after scoring goal during a LaLiga match (Getty Images)
Alex Croft2 November 2024 14:30
1730556288

In pictures: Clean-up continues amid the devastation

Butcher clears mud from his shop on Saturday morning
Butcher clears mud from his shop on Saturday morning (AFP via Getty Images)
A firefighter clears water from an underpass in the search for bodies amongst the debris
A firefighter clears water from an underpass in the search for bodies amongst the debris (AFP via Getty Images)
Firefighters wade in water as they search for victims under a bridge
Firefighters wade in water as they search for victims under a bridge (REUTERS)
Alex Croft2 November 2024 14:04
1730554140

NASA satellite imagery shows extent of flooding

Satellite imagery from NASA Earth has shown the extent of flooding in the province of Valencia, eastern Spain.

In a post on X, the space agency wrote: “Torrential rains caused deadly flooding and extensive damage in the province of Valencia, located in eastern Spain. These #Landsat images show the extent of flooding as of October 30, 2024.”

Alex Croft2 November 2024 13:29
1730552485

‘Biggest military operation in peacetime’, says PM

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said he is unleashing the “biggest operation by the Armed Forces in Spain in peacetime”.

He announced that the government would send 5,000 more army troops and 5,000 more police officers to assist with the search and clean-up operations in a televised statement on Saturday morning.

This is in addition to the 2,500 soldiers already deployed in the area.

“The government is going to mobilize all the resources necessary as long as they are needed,” Mr Sanchez added.

The huge response comes after Europe’s worst flood-related disaster since 1967, when at least 500 people died in Portugal.

Pedro Sanchez delivered an institutional declaration on Saturday
Pedro Sanchez delivered an institutional declaration on Saturday (EPA)
Alex Croft2 November 2024 13:01
1730551680

Death toll rises to 211

The death toll following the devastating floods in Spain has risen to 211.

Dozens are still accounted for, four days after the torrential rains swept across the eastern Valencia region, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Alex Croft2 November 2024 12:48
1730550480

Watch: Woman and baby airlifted to safety from Spain’s flash floods by metal cage attached to helicopter

Watch the moment an elderly woman and baby are airlifted to safety from catastrophic flash floods in Valencia, Spain.

Emergency services have shared footage of the woman and one-year-old baby being rescued after their home was flooded by water on Thursday (31 October).

It captures the moment a military emergency unit rescues the woman using a metal cage attached to a helicopter.

The official number of people killed by the catastrophic floods has risen dramatically to 158.

Spain’s prime minister has urged residents to stay at home as he warned devastation is “not finished” and declared Valencia a “disaster zone”.

Elderly woman and baby airlifted to safety amid Spanish flash flooding
Lucy Leeson2 November 2024 12:28

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in