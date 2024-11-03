Spain floods latest: 5,000 more soldiers deployed as satellite photos show extent of devastation
Death toll expected to keeping rising as Spain’s worst flood-related disaster in modern history sweeps across region of Valencia
An extra 5,000 soldiers are being deployed to the flooded Valencia region to support the “biggest operation by the Armed Forces in Spain in peacetime”, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said.
Along with 5,000 extra police officers and the 2,500 soldiers already on the ground, the troops will lead search and clean-up efforts as Spain reels from its worst flood-related disaster in modern history.
In a televised statement on Saturday, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said the number of people killed has risen to 214. He said the government would “mobilise all the resources necessary as long as they are needed”, with more bodies believed to be within the devastation.
Before-and-after satellite images have emerged showing the scale of devastation in Valencia. Vast areas of land are seen covered in a brown swamp of muddy water after the torrential rainfall on Tuesday.
Officials said the death toll is likely to keep rising, with most of the deaths so far in Valencia, the eastern region that bore the brunt of the devastation.
Fresh weather alerts are in place for Spain’s east coast and its western border with Portugal. Rains are expected to continue into the weekend.
At least 202 people are dead after Spain was struck by the worst floods in recent memory that submerged towns, toppled bridges and cut entire communities off from the outside world.
The deadly floods left cars piled up like toys in streets, swallowed homes, and covered entire neighbourhoods in sludge and debris.
Muddy rivers swept away everything in their path – roads, houses and key infrastructure.
Thousands of people are still facing power and water cuts and shortages of basic goods, especially in the eastern region, the worst affected.
Osasuna dedicates soccer win to its coach and to victims floods
After scoring Osasuna‘s winning goal, Ante Budimir showed fans a jersey with the words “Be strong Valencia.”
He and his teammates dedicated Osasuna’s 1-0 win over Valladolid in the Spanish league on Saturday to the victims of the deadly floods that hit the Valencia region this week, and especially to Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno, who is from the area and a day earlier gave an emotional interview during his news conference.
Moreno is from Massanassa, one of the cities affected the most by the floods that killed more than 200 people in southern Spain. He cried while talking about this week’s tragedy and those affected by it. The coach was not on the bench during Saturday’s match because of a suspension.
Two Chinese killed and two more missing in Spain’s flood
The Chinese embassy in Spain confirmed its two nationals were killed and two are missing in Spain after flash floods tore through the towns in the country.
They were among the 214 people who have been confirmed death so far with more bodies expected to be found as the rescue operation continued.
The tragedy is already Europe’s worst flood-related disaster since 1967 when at least 500 people died in Portugal.
A British citizen has also died in the tragedy. The 71-year-old who has not been named died hours after he was rescued from his home on the outskirts of Málaga, Spain.
‘Where is the aid? My town is a cemetery’
More than 200 people have been killed in Spain as the army joined rescue efforts on Friday in the aftermath of the worst flash floods to hit the country in decades, leaving victims in the ravaged region begging for aid.
Dani Sorní, a 22-year-old resident of Paiporta, the epicentre of the disaster, described the grave conditions. “This town is a cemetery, with bodies trapped under a metre-and-a-half of mud and under cars,” he told The Independent.
With the final death toll feared to be 400, survivors described a “tsunami” of water trapping victims in their cars and their fury over poor planning and slow response by authorities.
Death toll mounts to 214 after two more bodies found
The death toll has soared to at least 214 deaths and dozens still remain unaccounted for, four days after torrential rains swept the eastern region of Valencia.
Valencian regional authorities said on Saturday night the total number of fatalities in the region was 211, plus two from Castilla La Mancha and one in Andalusia.
Prime minister Pedro Sanchez said the government was sending 5,000 more army troops to help with the searches and clean-up in addition to 2,500 soldiers already deployed.
“It is the biggest operation by the Armed Forces in Spain in peacetime,” Mr Sanchez said. “The government is going to mobilize all the resources necessary as long as they are needed.”
Driver clings to car roof as water surges through roads
Why did these massive flash floods happen?
Scientists trying to explain what happened see two likely connections to human-caused climate change.
One is that warmer air holds and then dumps more rain. The other is possible changes in the jet stream - the river of air above land that moves weather systems across the globe - that spawn extreme weather.
Climate scientists and meteorologists said the immediate cause of the flooding is called a cut-off lower pressure storm system that migrated from an unusually wavy and stalled jet stream. That system simply parked over the region and poured rain.
This happens often enough that in Spain they call them Danas, the Spanish acronym for the system, meteorologists said.
Then there is the unusually high temperature of the Mediterranean Sea. It had its warmest surface temperature on record in mid-August, at 28.47C, said Carola Koenig of the Centre for Flood Risk and Resilience at Brunel University of London.
The extreme weather event came after Spain battled with prolonged droughts in 2022 and 2023. Experts say that drought and flood cycles are increasing with climate change.
Where are weather alerts in force as death toll hits 207?
Weather warnings are in force across swathes of Spain as further storms approach on the heels of devastating flooding which has claimed at least 211 lives – making it the country’s worst natural disaster in living memory.
Prime minister Pedro Sanchez has warned that the devastation caused by flash flooding is “not finished” as he declared Valencia a “disaster zone” on Thursday. Urging residents to remain in their homes, he said: “Right now the most important thing is to safeguard as many lives as possible.”
Cities such as Valencia and Malaga were inundated this week after nearly a year’s worth of rain – close to half a metre – fell in just eight hours in some areas, leaving residents “trapped like rats” in homes and cars, as described by one desperate local mayor recalling the chaos.
Has this happened before?
Spain’s Mediterranean coast is used to autumn storms that can cause flooding, but this episode was the most powerful flash flood event in recent memory.
Older people in Paiporta, ground zero of the tragedy, claim that Tuesday’s floods were three times as bad as those of 1957, which caused at least 81 deaths and were the worst in the history of the tourist eastern region.
That episode led to the diversion of the Turia watercourse, which meant that a large part of the city was spared of these floods.
Valencia suffered two other major Danas in the 1980s, one in 1982, with around 30 deaths, and another one five years later, which broke rainfall records.
This week’s flash floods are also Spain’s deadliest natural tragedy in living memory, surpassing the flood that swept away a campsite along the Gallego river in Biescas, in the north-east, killing 87 people in August 1996.
