Outcry after Spanish TV reporter ‘groped’ live on air

A Spanish TV journalist was allegedly groped live on air by a member of the public in an incident which has sparked public outrage and condemnation from the Spanish government.

Isa Balado was reporting on a robbery in Madrid when a man approached her from behind and appeared to touch her bottom in an incident that was being broadcast live.

The man, who was later arrested by the police, can be seen denying touching the reporter inappropriately when confronted immediately afterwards.

The video by broadcaster Cuatro, where Balado works, showed a man wearing white shorts and sunglasses approaching her and appearing to touch her before asking a question.

He continued to stand to the side as Balado attempted to resume her report, before she was then interrupted by programme host Nacho Abad, who asked her what happened.

“Isa, forgive me for interrupting you... but did he just touch your bottom?” he inquired.

The journalist replied “yes” and Abad asked the cameraperson to put the “idiot on the camera” who is then shown laughing.

“As much as you want to ask what channel we are from, do you really have to touch my bottom? I’m doing a live show and I’m working,” Balado told him.

He denied touching her and Balado said: “I would like you to let me work.”

The man insisted that he did not touch her before touching her head and walking away.

After Balado apologised for the disruption to her live report, Abad said: “No, you have nothing to feel sorry for.

“It makes me so mad,” he added.

Spain’s national police later tweeted that a man had been arrested “for sexually assaulting a reporter while she was doing a live television show” and included a brief video clip of the arrest.

The incident has sparked renewed anger in Spain as it comes amid an ongoing sexism row over former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kissing World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

Mediaset Espana, which owns the broadcaster, said in a statement: “We fully support Isa Balado, reporter for En Boca de Todos, after the absolutely intolerable situation she has suffered today.”

The country’s acting equality minister Irene Mantero said on X: “What until now was ‘normal’ is no longer so. Non-consensual touching is sexual violence and we say enough to impunity.”

Calling for strict punishment, Yolanda Diaz, the acting labour minister and second deputy prime minister, blamed “machismo” for the assault.

“Machismo is what leads to journalists having to suffer sexual assaults like this and leaves aggressors unrepentant in front of the camera,” she said.

Rita Maestre, a spokesperson for Más Madrid in the Madrid City Council, called the incident “intolerable” and extended her support to the journalist.