✕ Close Spain: Floods sweep several cars away in Valencia province, Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Devastating flash flooding in southern and eastern Spain have left at least 63 people dead, with tragic reports suggesting a baby and eldery woman are among the victims.

As torrential rain – amounting to a year’s worth in just eight hours, in some areas – inundated cities like Valencia and Malaga, many found themselves "trapped like rats" in their homes and cars, surrounded by rapidly rising floodwaters.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars as mud-coloured water quickly filled streets in villages, towns and cities.

More than 1,000 soldiers were deployed to the worst-hit areas to help search for those unaccounted for.

As Spain’s central government set up a crisis committee to help co-ordinate rescue efforts, authorities confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that 63 people have died so far.

Reports have suggested that a baby is among four people who have died in the town of Torrent, just outside Valencia. The Independent has so far been unable to verify the information.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said dozens of towns had been flooded.

“For those who are looking for their loved ones, all of Spain feels your pain,” Mr Sanchez said in a televised address. “Our priority is to help you. We are putting all the resources necessary so that we can recover from this tragedy.”