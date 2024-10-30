Spain floods latest: Victims ‘trapped like rats’ and 63 dead after a year of rain falls in 8 hours in Valencia
The death toll continues to rise after the worst flash floods in three decades swept the eastern Spanish region of Valencia following torrential rain on Tuesday
Devastating flash flooding in southern and eastern Spain have left at least 63 people dead, with tragic reports suggesting a baby and eldery woman are among the victims.
As torrential rain – amounting to a year’s worth in just eight hours, in some areas – inundated cities like Valencia and Malaga, many found themselves "trapped like rats" in their homes and cars, surrounded by rapidly rising floodwaters.
Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars as mud-coloured water quickly filled streets in villages, towns and cities.
More than 1,000 soldiers were deployed to the worst-hit areas to help search for those unaccounted for.
As Spain’s central government set up a crisis committee to help co-ordinate rescue efforts, authorities confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that 63 people have died so far.
Reports have suggested that a baby is among four people who have died in the town of Torrent, just outside Valencia. The Independent has so far been unable to verify the information.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said dozens of towns had been flooded.
“For those who are looking for their loved ones, all of Spain feels your pain,” Mr Sanchez said in a televised address. “Our priority is to help you. We are putting all the resources necessary so that we can recover from this tragedy.”
Barcelona on high alert as beaches closed over risk of tornado
Local police in Barcelona have issued a strong warning for residents to avoid driving and to clear flood-prone areas.
The Generalitat has forecast wind gusts exceeding 90 kilometers per hour and hailstones larger than two centimeters.
Meteocat, Catalonia’s meteorological agency, has announced it has now closed the access to beaches across the touristic city due to high risk of tornado and heavy rain.
The alert particularly affects local regions of Baix Llobregat and surrounding areas, including Garraf, Barcelonès, Vallès Occidental, and Alt Penedès.
In a social media message, the Mossos urged people to stay safe by avoiding unnecessary travel and steering clear of areas vulnerable to flooding.
Spanish town gets year worth of rain in just 8 hours
Heavy rainfall in the town of Chiba, Valencia, has recorded a record-breaking of 491 litres per square metre yesterday.
According to Spain’s meteorological agency, the town had this amount of rain in just eight hours yesterday.
Superstores used as refuge in Valencia for more than 700 displaced by DANA
An Ikea store in Alfafar, Valencia, has become a refuge for more than 700 people displaced by the recent DANA flooding.
The Civil Guard is facilitating the transfer of affected people to the store, according to local reports.
The store is providing essential supplies, including water, food, beds, and even dry clothing and uniforms.
An Ikea spokesperson from the region said: “The atmosphere inside our store is calm, despite the anxiety and uncertainty everyone is experiencing.”
Other Spanish supermarket, including Alcampo in Alboraya and El Corte Inglés in Valencia, have also provided overnight shelter for locals.
People in Valencia are ‘trapped like rats’, says Mayor
Valencia’s local mayor has said people in the region are “trapped like rats” as the floods continue to hit the country.
Ricardo Gabaldon, mayor of the town of Utiel, told Spanish broadcaster RTVE that yesterday “was the worst day of my life”.
He said: “We were trapped like rats. Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres.”
Watch: Driver clings to car roof as water surges through roads
Spain floods: Driver clings to car roof as water surges through roads
A driver and a passenger clung to the roof of a car surrounded by flash flooding in Spain as water surged around them, footage posted by the Guardia Civil on Wednesday, 30 October shows. At least 51 people have died in devastating flash flooding in the south and east of the country, Spain's country’s authorities said as of Wednesday morning. Torrential rain caused flooding across a large area of the country, including the cities of Valencia and Malaga, on Tuesday. More than 1,000 soldiers were deployed to the worst-hit areas to help search for those unaccounted for.
Forensic teams deployed for recovery efforts in Valencia
The Institute of Legal medicine of Valencia has mobilised nine forensic teams to the areas impacted by the DANA disaster.
The teams are ready to recover bodies and conducting necessary identification, according to local reports.
The devastating flooding and heavy rainfall have left at least 51 deaths in Valencia.
Pictured: Residents continue to clean up the streets of Valencia
Two women dead and five missing in Castilla-La Mancha
Emergency services in Castilla-La Mancha have confirmed the deaths of two women, an 88-year-old in the municipality of Mira, Cuenca, and another in Letur, Albacete, as a result the intense rainfall.
Five individuals are currently reported missing, and significant material damage has been reported in Letur, according to Spanish media,
Around a dozen other municipalities are affected by the severe weather.
Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha government, announced in a press conference that a request for a disaster zone declaration will be made and “the priority now is people’s safety.”
There are currently 154 personnel on the ground in Letur.
Milagros Tolón, the government delegate for the region, has traveled to Letur, where authorities are actively working to locate the missing individuals.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that additional Army units, along with search dogs and drones, will be dispatched in the coming hours.
The Castilla-La Mancha Ministry of Education has announced the suspension of 17 school routes, affecting 235 students in the provinces of Guadalajara, Albacete, and Cuenca.
